FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart and members of his staff have likely grown somewhat accustomed to being fitting for state championship rings at this point.

But this will mark the first time the Florence Post 1 coach will need BOTH hands to fully tell the story of his program’s dominance the past decade-plus.

Backed once again by superb pitching, flawless defense and timely hitting, Urquhart’s squad rolled to an 8-1 victory over Rock Hill Post 34 on Sunday at Francis Marion’s Sparrow Stadium in the American Legion State Tournament championship game.

It is the sixth title under Urquhart in the past 12 years (2012, ’14, ’16, ’17, ’21, ’23) and eighth overall for the program with championships coming in 1942 & ’43 as well.

Florence (25-5), which has not lost this postseason, moves on to the Southeast Regional in Asheboro, N.C. Post 1 is slated face the N.C. champion at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the opening night of the five-day, double-elimination tournament.

“It’s something we’ve been preparing for since before the season started,” Florence left-hander Aydin Palmer said. “A lot of hard work paid off.”

With the weather for a potential second game up in the air, Urquhart gave the ball to his ace and Palmer responded much as he has all season. Named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pitcher, he went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

“I actually didn’t know I was pitching until this morning, but that doesn’t change anything,” he said. “I went out there and battled and battled and we came out on the winning side of things.

“We’re very excited.”

Zane Davis tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit as the Rock Hill offense was shut down for most of the day. A two-out RBI single by Kamari Moore was the only blemish all afternoon.

Meanwhile, Zach Hunt and the Post 1 offense picked up right where they left off in Friday’s first meeting with Post 34. Hunt produced the game-winning RBI in that contest, and plated the first three runs for Florence on Sunday.

His two-run single in the bottom of the first scored both Jackson Moore and Nick Foster. He drove in Collin Minshew, the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, two innings later with another clutch two-out basehit.

“Everybody was feeling (in the zone) today and that’s a good thing,” Hunt said. “We expected to come out here and do what we were supposed to do – like we always did all year.”

And the runs kept coming for Post 1. Minshew’s sacrifice fly and a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth plated two more runs. Brody Cook then got the celebration started a few innings early with a two-out, two-run bomb in the fifth as Florence took a 7-1 lead.

Moore’s RBI single next inning – the sixth run to come across with two outs – completed the scoring for Post 1.

“That’s one of the things we talked about before the game,” Urquhart said. “We don’t need the big innings. We’re going to play one at a time…play for a run here and a run there and see what happens.

“…But the biggest thing was to make sure we pitch well and play defense, and when we score, try to keep them off the scoreboard.”

It was the culmination of a season’s journey for Urquhart and this squad, who weathered some early ups and downs but came together when they needed to, he added.

“So proud of these guys,” Urquhart said. “We’ve stuck together all year – all 22 guys and five coaches, so our family of 27. Took a couple weeks to kind of build together as a team, and then I think kind of like last year − once we hit the North Carolina-South Carolina Challenge, it’s kind of when everything clicked.

“…It took every single one of these guys to win this state championship.”