Post 1 routs Hamlet (N.C.) for Urquhart's 500th victory

HAMLET, N.C. — Noah Carter went 4 for 6 with a triple and five RBI to lead Florence Post 1 to a 22-3 win over Hamlet (N.C.) in six innings on Thursday.

The victory was No. 500 for Post 1 coach Derrick Urquhart.

Teammate George Derrick Floyd went 1 for 1 with a double and an RBI.

F;440;374—22;15;2

H;002;100—3;5;7

WP: Christian Brigman (1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, K). LP: Ra’Nik Little (1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, K).

LEADING HITTERS: F: George Derrick Floyd 1-1, 2B, 1 RBI; Aydin Palmer 1-4, 1 RBI; Kody Hanna 1-3, 4 RBI; Noah Carter 4-6, 3B, 5 RBI; Jacob Adams 2-3, 2 RBI; Parker Winfield 1-4, 2 BRI; Caleb Rogers 1-4, 2 RBI.

RECORD: F:25-2

NEXT GAME: Florence will host Manning in the second round of the American Legion state playoffs Monday at 7:30 p.m.