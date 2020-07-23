FLORENCE, S.C. — Derick Urquhart is looking for answers, but right now his Florence squad seemingly has only questions.
Wednesday night was another example as the potent Post 1 offense was mostly silenced again, and sloppy play in the second inning gave Sumter all the runs it needed in an eventual 6-3 victory — the second one by the P-15’s this week against Florence.
The two teams meet for their final league contest Friday at 7 p.m. at Riley Park, with Sumter (10-5, 6-2) now holding a game lead over Florence (13-3, 5-3) in the standings.
“Just disappointed,” Urquhart said. “Didn’t come ready to play again. I can’t explain it this season — it’s been an odd year. Some guys come ready to play, some guys don’t. We can’t put it together.
“…Just can’t play well the last couple weeks. I know the guys have got talent, but we’re just not playing well and disappointed in our performance again.”
Post 1’s potent lineup could only muster seven hits against Sumter starter Jacob Holladay, who went the distance while striking out three. Florence plated one run in the first on Korique Rainey’s RBI groundout, but the only other blemish against Holladay came on a two-run homer by Owen Taylor in the fourth inning.
Meanwhile, Holladay got the all the run support he needed in the second inning. The first six Sumter batters reached base to lead off the second and all of them scored – four on Post 1 errors. Seth Posey also had an RBI single for the P-15's as did Jackson Hoshour, who’s base knock chased Florence starter Anthony Hopkins from the game after 1 1/3 innings.
“We gave them some free base runners, made three errors in an inning and it just snowballed,” Urquhart said. “A good team like that (and) a smart team like that is going to take advantage.
“We didn’t play smart baseball.”
One of the few bright spots for Florence was its bullpen. Noah Skeen and Thomas Skipper pitched the final 5 2/3 innings and didn’t allow the P-15’s to score again. Skeen went 4 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits while Skipper pitched a perfect top of the seventh.
“They did (well) in relief and kept them where they were,” Urquhart said of his bullpen. “The bats just couldn’t come through, and it’s been that way for a few games now. Can’t explain it.
“…We’ve got a lot of question marks right now at this point of the season. We’re just as a coaching staff going to have to figure some things out and hopefully some guys will get hot.”
Pendergrass was the lone Florence player with multiple hits as he went 3 for 4 with a triple while Noah Carter finished with a double and a run scored.
Posey had two hits for the P-15’s while Dustin Kennedy reached base three times, including on a sixth-inning double.
