Post 1 shows mettle, keeps season alive with extra-inning victory

Regardless, the right-hander gave his team exactly what it needed with quality innings, and lots of them. He tossed 6 2/3 frames and scattered eight hits while striking out eight and walking four, one intentionally.

He allowed three runs — two of which came in the second inning on RBI singles by Brady White and Eddie Olmeda and another in the seventh that sent the game into extras.

With two outs and two strikes on him, Camden’s Tate Abbott singled just past the glove of a diving Owen Taylor at second base to deny Jordan a complete-game outing.

“Robbie Jordan was outstanding tonight — his best outing of the year,” Urquhart said. “Exactly what we needed, which was to save some of our bullpen guys for tomorrow.”

The Florence offense helped in that regard as well by coming out in the top of the eighth and putting up a three-spot.

With the bases loaded and one out, Taylor singled home the go-ahead run and Korique Rainey followed two batters later with a bases-load walk. Noah Carter scored on an ensuing wild pitch to the next batter as Florence took a 6-3 lead.