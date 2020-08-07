Post 1 shows mettle, keeps season alive with extra-inning victory

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — After giving up the game-tying run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of Thursday’s game against Camden, Florence coach Derick Urquhart had a unique message for his squad entering extra innings.
“I told the guys in the last inning when they came back and tied the game — take this all in,” Urquhart said. “This is a great baseball game that you’re being a part of that five to 10 years from now, you’ll look back and remember this game.
“Win or lose, you’re going to remember this.”
Post 1 made sure it will be a pleasant memory after scoring three runs in the top of the eighth inning and holding on for a 6-5 win in Game 2 of the S.C. American League state playoffs at Jimmy White Park.
The victory forced a decisive winner-take-all contest in the best-of-three series that was scheduled to be played Friday night, weather permitting.
“I’m extremely proud of how our guys played,” Urquhart said. “That was a good character (and) team-building win that…we need to keep the momentum going into tomorrow.
“Can’t say enough about the way we battled.”
The Post 1 coach’s highest praise went to starting pitcher Robbie Jordan, who was a strike away from going the distance in a must-win game.
Regardless, the right-hander gave his team exactly what it needed with quality innings, and lots of them. He tossed 6 2/3 frames and scattered eight hits while striking out eight and walking four, one intentionally.
He allowed three runs — two of which came in the second inning on RBI singles by Brady White and Eddie Olmeda and another in the seventh that sent the game into extras.
With two outs and two strikes on him, Camden’s Tate Abbott singled just past the glove of a diving Owen Taylor at second base to deny Jordan a complete-game outing.
“Robbie Jordan was outstanding tonight — his best outing of the year,” Urquhart said. “Exactly what we needed, which was to save some of our bullpen guys for tomorrow.”
The Florence offense helped in that regard as well by coming out in the top of the eighth and putting up a three-spot.
With the bases loaded and one out, Taylor singled home the go-ahead run and Korique Rainey followed two batters later with a bases-load walk. Noah Carter scored on an ensuing wild pitch to the next batter as Florence took a 6-3 lead.
Post 1 needed every run as it turned out as the 17ers did not go down quietly. A leadoff single by Johnathan Sanders was followed by a hit batsman, and two batters later, Florence’s only error of the game led to Sanders trotting home.
Khyree Miller made things a little closer with a two-out RBI single, but Post 1 closer Thomas Skipper got Ty Dooley to ground out to Taylor to end the threat and the game.
“Both teams hit a lot of hard balls right at people,” Urquhart said. “Especially their guys — they squared up a lot of balls tonight. We just had our guys in the right place at the right time.
“…But we got just a few more timely hits than they did, and that’s baseball.”
Mezzanotte led Florence with three hits, including two doubles, and also drove in a run in the fourth on a fielder’s choice that knotted the game at 2-2 at the time.
D.P. Pendergrass had two hits and scored two runs. His RBI single in the top of the sixth gave Post 1 a brief 3-2 lead. Caleb Oakley had two hits as did Taylor, including a double.
Rainey reached base three times, scored once and drove in a run. Carter added an RBI single in the first.
For Camden, Miller was 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Abbott had two hits and scored a run while Sanders went 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
Brady white added an RBI single and scored a run for the 17ers.