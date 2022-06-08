Post 1 shut out for 3rd straight game

FLORENCE, S.C. – By the end of Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to Horry Post 111, Derick Urquhart could only shake his head his slightly.

In his 19 years as the coach of Post 1, Urquhart can’t remember a stretch as bad as the last three games have been for his offense – which has not scored a run since the calendar turned to June.

“At this point, it’s laughable,” Urquhart said. “We have no idea what’s going on. I’ve never seen anything like this…We’ve got the talent, but we don’t have two-strike approaches; we’re not executing our bunts. When we’re not making contact that takes out the hit-and-run, so we’re not able to do some of the things we’re capable of doing.”

Florence (4-3, 0-3) now finds itself at the bottom of League II with a non-league matchup against Richland Post 215 slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at American Legion Field.

Post 1 will look to snap a scoreless streak that dates back to May 29 – a 2-1 victory against Manning-Santee. Since then, Florence has fallen to Sumter (2-0) and Horry twice as Tuesday’s game saw Post 111 squeak by with a 1-0 victory.

All of the recent issues were there again Wednesday as Florence wound up with just four hits while committing two errors, string out eight times and hitting into two double plays.

The first one was the most costly. Already trailing 1-0 behind an unearned run, Brody Cook and Shemar Simes led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles. But the next two batters followed with a failed bunt attempt that turned into a strikeout and a 6-3 twin killing that ended the inning and negated Post 1’s likely best scoring opportunity of the game.

“We’re getting two strikes and we’re taking huge hacks and swinging and missing,” Urquhart said. “We’re not shortening up and trying to put the ball in play. That was the difference – they get two strikes, they put the ball in play and we get two strikes and we strike out.

“Something’s got to click and it’s not working right now. We’ll keep fighting.”

Despite the offensive struggles of late, Urquhart was again pleased with the pitching performances from Aydin Palmer and Trey Bright. Palmer wound up the hard-luck loser after going six-plus innings and allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Bright came on in the sixth and tossed two innings of shutout ball – allowing one hit with one walk and one strikeout in the process.

“(Palmer’s) last two outings he’s allowed four runs and three of them are unearned,” Urquhart said. “He’s doing his part. Trey did a good job, another good job tonight of coming in and throwing well. All of our pitchers have thrown well, but we’re not hitting behind them.”

Post 1 had multiple baserunners in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings but was unable to capitalize. Simes had two of the team’s hits with Cook and pinch-hitter Dylan Shelley grabbing the others.

