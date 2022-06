FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence Post 1 split a pair of games Sunday on the final day of the Palmetto Legion Invitational.

Florence lost to Hope Mills, N.C., by a 5-3 score in nine innings in the opener before rolling past Beverly-Lowell (Ohio) 10-0 in five innings in the final contest.

Post 1 (10-4) finished the weekend 3-1 overall and will travel to the Lowcountry at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to face Charleston at the College of Charleston in a nine-inning game.