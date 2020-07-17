FLORENCE, S.C. − Florence's offense scored early and often against Camden on Friday at American Legion Field, eventually helping Post 1 earn an 11-3 victory.
Florence improves to 12-1 overall and 5-1 in League I play. Post 1 will travel to Sumter on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.
Behind a 14-hit attack, Florence scored four runs in the first inning, four in the second and three in the third to jump to an 11-1 lead after three frames.
Noah Carter provided the big swing with a three-run homer over the right field wall that put Post 1 up 8-0 at the time.
Kody Hanna also drove in three runs for Florence on three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles. D.P. Pendergrass, Korique Rainey, Owen Taylor and Caleb Oakley all collected an RBI for Post 1. Rainey, Hanna and Carter also scored two runs apiece.
Starting pitcher George Derrick Floyd tossed four solid innings to pick up the win on the mound. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Post 1 relievers Noah Skeen and Parker Moore tossed the final three innings and allowed just one run between them with three combined strikeouts.
Khyree Miller had a solo homer for the 17ers as did John Lanier. Johnathan Sanders doubled and scored for Camden during a pickoff of a runner at first. Jansen Stokes had two hits to lead the team.
