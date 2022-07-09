Post 1 tops Horry for share of League 2 crown, playoff bye

FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart was proud of his squad just for having the opportunity to compete for another American Legion league title.

Earning a share of the League 2 crown and a first-round bye in the playoffs? Icing on the cake.

In a game postponed a day by rain, Post 1 rode a stellar start by Reyn Watson on the mound and a five-run second inning to top Horry Post 111 for an 8-1 victory Saturday.

The win gives each team a share of the league title, but Florence (21-5) owns the tiebreaker and earns the bye for the start of next week’s state playoffs.

“Really proud of the guys,” Urquhart said. “We faced a lot of adversity this year with the injuries – losing a lot of guys to injuries and the summer schools and guys coming and going. A lot of adversity.

“But the guys that are here today … extremely proud of them. They’ve dedicated their summer to this season and we’ll enjoy the rest, the bye week, and get ready for the following week.”

Post 1 will face the winner of the Chesterfield-Orangeburg series beginning July 18 at American Legion Field. With nine days off in between, however, Urquhart said there will likely be at least one more game his team will play next week at some point against a to be determined opponent.

Post 1 has seemingly found its stride just in time for the postseason. Including Saturday’s win, Florence has won 15 of its last 17 games after a 4-3 start that saw Urquhart’s squad shut out in three straight League 2 games.

“Once we got all of our team here and kind of established what the philosophy (was), everybody started buying in,” Urquhart said. “We had tinkered with the lineup most of the year, and I think finally these last couple weeks we’ve settled in on what we think is our best lineup.

“The numbers and the wins have showed (it), so I think we kind of know what we’re going to roll with in the playoffs at this point.”

Switching to more of a small-ball concept in recent weeks has paid huge dividends, and Saturday was no exception.

It started with Watson, who was not slated to be the starter Friday evening, but made the most of his opportunity on a hot and humid afternoon. The left-hander held Horry hitless through his four innings of work – allowing just three baserunners to go along with eight strikeouts.

Tanner Hall gave up one run in the fifth and Trey Bright tossed the final two scoreless frames for Florence in a dominant effort all-around.

The game shifted in Post 1’s favor thanks to some key bunts and team speed in the second inning. A leadoff walk got the ball rolling and Jacob Adams cashed in two batters later with an RBI single. Garrett Keen singled as well, and then a Post 111 error on Caleb Rogers’ bunt opened the flood gates.

Qua’liek Crawford had an RBI bunt single, Jake Hardee hit a sacrifice fly and Shemar Simes capped off the five-run outburst with another RBI single.

“That’s what we’ve had to do the last couple weeks,” Urquhart said. “…We play a little bit more small ball – hit and run, steals; a lot more aggressive right now. We got thrown out on the bases stealing, but I was OK with that. I’m fine with the aggressiveness. That’s just how we have to play with the lineup that we have.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that can bunt with some speed, so we’ve tried to use that to our advantage.”

Florence plated two more in the fourth on an RBI bunt single by Parker Winfield and a groundout by Hardee. Josh Williams scored the final Post 1 run in the fifth on a delayed double steal.

Keen and Crawford had two hits each to lead Florence.