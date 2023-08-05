ASHEBORO, N.C. – It took 11 innings, but Florence once again wound up on top at the American Legion Southeast Regional with a 5-4 victory over Randolph County (N.C.) on Saturday at McCrary Park.

Collin Minshew came through both at the plate and on the mound for Post 1. His clutch double in the seventh inning set the table for his game-tying run, and he tossed 6 2/3 innings of relief with seven strikeouts to pick up the win.

Florence (29-5) will now face Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) on Sunday for the championship. The North Carolina state champs will have to beat Derick Urquhart’s squad twice in order to take the title.

The first game is slated for 1:30 p.m. with the second game to take place at 4:30 p.m. if necessary.

The two teams already played once before on Wednesday, with Post 1 earning a 9-5 come-from-behind victory.

Unlike previous days, Saturday saw Florence jump to an early lead. Josh Williams homered to right field in the top of the second to put Post 1 up 1-0.

Zach Hunt’s two-out, two-run double in the third made it 3-0 before Randolph County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth.

The momentum shifted to the regional host’s favor in the fifth, however, as Tyler Parks smashed a three-run homer to put Randolph on top 4-3.

But Florence rallied once again. Minshew led off the seventh with a double and wound up coming home on a wild pitch moments later to knot the game at 4-4.

It stayed that way until the 11th when Williams led off the top of the inning with a triple and came home on Noah Moore’s sacrifice fly.

Minshew got the first two outs in the bottom half of the inning before giving way to Landon Vick, who settled down after two walks to get the final out of the game on a foul popup to first base.

Luke Miller started for Post 1 and went four innings and allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Williams, Hunt and Brody Cook each had two hits to lead the Florence offense.