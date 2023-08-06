ASHEBORO, N.C. − Florence Post 1 is back in the American Legion World Series.

For the first time since 2012, Derick Urquhart’s squad punched its ticket to the big dance after defeating Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) 8-5 on Sunday at McCrary Park to win the Southeast Regional.

Florence (30-5) will now face the Central Plains champion (Lincoln, Nebraska) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to being the Round Robin tournament at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, N.C. They'll then have Friday off before taking on the Great Lakes champion Saturday.

“We've had a couple of close calls a few other years and made it to the last day a couple times," Urquhart said via phone afterwards. "Happy the guys were able to make it back.”

The road to get back to the ALWS was far from an easy one. Post 1 had to mount three big rallies in its first three games at the SE Regional to advance to the championship.

Then on Saturday, Florence had to scratch across a late run in an 11-inning battle against tournament host Randolph County to set up what was a best-case scenario for Urquhart's squad on championship Sunday.

“Just the whole week – every single player on the roster contributed this week," Urquhart said. "The guys had the big hits in those first three games. Been doing this for 20 years and I can’t remember rallying back four consecutive games like we did."

Post 1 had two opportunities to capture the regional crown, but only needed one.

Zach Hunt and Dylan Wiegel came up huge against the N.C. champs. Hunt’s three-run bomb was part of a four-run top of the first for Florence, and Wiegel’s 3 1/3 innings of one-hit, shutout relief work closed the door on any thoughts of Post 1 needing another comeback.

Brody Cook and Noah Moore each had sacrifice flies for Florence, while Jackson Moore and both Josh and Jamarcus Williams came through with clutch RBIs.

Moore had a RBI single in the second and Josh Williams laced a RBI double in the third. Jamarcus followed with a RBI groundout that made it 7-3 in favor of Post 1 at the time.

Landon Vick navigated his way through 3 2/3 innings after getting the start for Florence. He allowed five runs on eight hits, but was hurt by five free passes as Fuquay-Varina pulled within 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth and loaded the bases.

Enter Wiegel, who pitched out of the jam and was dominant the rest of the way. He allowed just two baserunners – one via a hit and one via a walk – and got the final out on a popup to second base to set off the celebration.

The efforts by Vick and Wiegel came on the heels of Saturday's performances by Luke Miller and Collin Minshew. Miller made just his second start of the year while Minshew took the mound for the first time all season and went six-plus innings.

"Just really gutsy performances by our pitching staff the last two days," Urquhart said. "With the pitching rules, we only had a certain number of guys we could throw, so we knew we were going to have to have some guys step up.

"And it seemed like every gamble we took paid off. Everybody knows our starters with Aydin (Palmer) and Zach and Tanner (Hall), but if any of those four guys don't step up the last two days, we're not going to World Series."

The same could be said for the offense. Minshew had three walks and scored twice for Post 1, with Hunt scoring twice as well. Hunt batted .412 during the week and Cook batted an even .500.

Jamarcus Williams had a .400 average during the Southeast Regional, and Josh Williams was named the tournament MVP. He batted .500 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, five RBIs and five runs scored.

"They all swung it well and we got some key hits from those guys all series," Urquhart said. "Every hit they got seemed to drive in a run or lead to something big happening."