Post 1's Palmer tosses five-inning perfect game at Palmetto Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. − Aydin Palmer tossed five perfect innings against Greenville (Ohio) on Saturday as Post 1 opened up the Palmetto Legion Invitational with a 14-0 victory at Legion Field.

Florence (15-1) then defeated Chesterfield 9-2 in the nightcap. Post 1 will play Ottawa (Ohio) at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday followed by Beverly-Lowell (Ohio) at 5 p.m.

Palmer retired all 15 batters he faced and finished with eight strikeouts in the opener.

D.P. Pendergrass and Parker Winfield each had three hits to lead the Post 1 offense while Noah Carter drove in three runs.

In Game 2, Thomas Skipper allowed three hits in six innings on the mound. Winfield went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI while Carter, Kody Hanna and Caleb Oakley each finished with two hits.