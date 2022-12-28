PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys defeat Charlotte Christian

Hartsville 53
Charlotte Christian (N.C.) 36
HARTSVILLE (53)
Kam Forman 18, Robinson 8, Brown 2, Crawley 5, Fisher 7, Deandre Huggins 13.
Lake City 46
Frederick Douglas (N.Y.) 32
LAKE CITY (46)
Jones 2, Burgess 5, Amare Adams 12, Brown 6, Graham 9, Washington 5, Croker 7.
Manning 69
Hannah-Pamplico 57
MANNING (69)
Jeh Hilton 13, Jeffery Ceasars 12, Rankins 1, Hampton 2, Justins Daniels 31, Carter 6, Bannister 6.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (57)
Jaylin McNeil 22, Sellers 8, Josh Davis 11, Thompkins 8, Jenkins 8.
Lee Central 46
Wilson Hall 41 (OT)
LEE CENTRAL (46)
Newkirk 11, Spann 5, Frazier 11, Johnson 4, Wilds 1, Allen 2, Micheal Holmes, JR. 12
Scott’s Branch 58
Dillon 54
DILLON (54)
Clark 25, Fling 10, Odom 11, Robertson 1, Samuel 3, Castrejon 4.
Porter Ridge (N.C.) 66
Cheraw 40
CHERAW (40)
Brown 4, Dwight Harrington 13, Johnson 2, Ford 2, Carroway 8, Ellerbe 4, Gervin 2, Leak 4.
Marlboro County 55
McBee 35
MCBEE (35)
Holloman 2, T. Wright 15, Hunter 3, Harper 3, Sutton 10, Abson 5.
MARLBORO COUNTY (55)
Grantham 2, Adams 8, Wright 2, Leach 2, Barfield 16, Barbour 6, Purvis 7, Thomas 2, Chalmers 6, Miles 4.
May River 50
Carvers Bay 33
CARVERS BAY (33)
Cooper 1, Davis 4, Tony Bell 10, Heyward 9, Moore 2, Grice 2, Mezzatesta 2, Sumpter 2.
Saint Pauls (N.C.) 62
Dillon Christian 52
DILLON CHRISTIAN (52)
Greyson Brewington 32, Ryheim Manning 10, Outlar 3, Thompson 5, Hunt 2.
Chesterfield 66
Forest Hills (N.C.) 56
CHESTERFIELD (66)
Robinson 3, Chambers 9, Rivers 2, McBride 19, Colyer 11, Little 6, N.Williams 8, B.Williams 8.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Blythewood 54
West Florence 45
WEST FLORENCE (45)
Jordyn Perry 11, Kendria Johnson 10, Mitchell 4, Rodgers 3, Harrison 6, Evans 6, James 5.
South Florence 55
Woodland 28
SOUTH FLORENCE (55)
Jaida Cameron 15, Montgomery 8, Johnson 9, Lyde 8, Randolph 2, Coleman 4, Watson 3, Baker 6.
Carvers Bay 50
Wilson 47
CARVERS BAY (50)
Jerchel Geathers 14, Brown 9, Morris 5, Graham 9, Richardson 9, Jenkins 4.
WILSON (47)
Johnson 9, Jones 2, Miller 9, Leah Spears 14, White 7, Swinton 6.
Darlington 33
Lee Central 28
LEE CENTRAL (28)
Natalie Pitts 8, Austin 7, Reames 6, K. Dennis 2, Bradley 2, Rembert 2, Holmes 1.
DARLINGTON (33)
McPhail 7, Benton 5, Moses 8, McAlister 5, Joseph 2, Howle 4, Bullock 2.
Dillon 46
Manning 40
MANNING (40)
Dundy 14, Gourdine 7, Watson 4, Witherspoon 1, Wilson 11, Lundy 2, Wellington 1.
DILLON (46)
Campbell 13, Bethea 8, Davis 21, Simms 2, Cooper 2.
Merion Mercy (Pa.) 64
Cheraw 33
CHERAW (33)
Myshanna Worrell10, Stacks 1, G. Burns 8, D.Burns 7, Mack 3.
OTHER SCORE: Conway defeated Latta 46-41.