 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
top story
WEDNESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville boys defeat Charlotte Christian

  • Updated
  • 0
HATSVILLE LOGO.jpg
Picasa 3.0

Hartsville 53

Charlotte Christian (N.C.) 36

HARTSVILLE (53)

Kam Forman 18, Robinson 8, Brown 2, Crawley 5, Fisher 7, Deandre Huggins 13.

Lake City 46

Frederick Douglas (N.Y.) 32

LAKE CITY (46)

Jones 2, Burgess 5, Amare Adams 12, Brown 6, Graham 9, Washington 5, Croker 7.

Manning 69

Hannah-Pamplico 57

MANNING (69)

People are also reading…

Jeh Hilton 13, Jeffery Ceasars 12, Rankins 1, Hampton 2, Justins Daniels 31, Carter 6, Bannister 6.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (57)

Jaylin McNeil 22, Sellers 8, Josh Davis 11, Thompkins 8, Jenkins 8.

Lee Central 46

Wilson Hall 41 (OT)

LEE CENTRAL (46)

Newkirk 11, Spann 5, Frazier 11, Johnson 4, Wilds 1, Allen 2, Micheal Holmes, JR. 12

Scott’s Branch 58

Dillon 54

DILLON (54)

Clark 25, Fling 10, Odom 11, Robertson 1, Samuel 3, Castrejon 4.

Porter Ridge (N.C.) 66

Cheraw 40

CHERAW (40)

Brown 4, Dwight Harrington 13, Johnson 2, Ford 2, Carroway 8, Ellerbe 4, Gervin 2, Leak 4.

Marlboro County 55

McBee 35

MCBEE (35)

Holloman 2, T. Wright 15, Hunter 3, Harper 3, Sutton 10, Abson 5.

MARLBORO COUNTY (55)

Grantham 2, Adams 8, Wright 2, Leach 2, Barfield 16, Barbour 6, Purvis 7, Thomas 2, Chalmers 6, Miles 4.

May River 50

Carvers Bay 33

CARVERS BAY (33)

Cooper 1, Davis 4, Tony Bell 10, Heyward 9, Moore 2, Grice 2, Mezzatesta 2, Sumpter 2.

Saint Pauls (N.C.) 62

Dillon Christian 52

DILLON CHRISTIAN (52)

Greyson Brewington 32, Ryheim Manning 10, Outlar 3, Thompson 5, Hunt 2.

Chesterfield 66

Forest Hills (N.C.) 56

CHESTERFIELD (66)

Robinson 3, Chambers 9, Rivers 2, McBride 19, Colyer 11, Little 6, N.Williams 8, B.Williams 8. 

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Blythewood 54

West Florence 45

WEST FLORENCE (45)

Jordyn Perry 11, Kendria Johnson 10, Mitchell 4, Rodgers 3, Harrison 6, Evans 6, James 5.

South Florence 55

Woodland 28

SOUTH FLORENCE (55)

Jaida Cameron 15, Montgomery 8, Johnson 9, Lyde 8, Randolph 2, Coleman 4, Watson 3, Baker 6.

Carvers Bay 50

Wilson 47

CARVERS BAY (50)

Jerchel Geathers 14, Brown 9, Morris 5, Graham 9, Richardson 9, Jenkins 4.

WILSON (47)

Johnson 9, Jones 2, Miller 9, Leah Spears 14, White 7, Swinton 6.

Darlington 33

Lee Central 28

LEE CENTRAL (28)

Natalie Pitts 8, Austin 7, Reames 6, K. Dennis 2, Bradley 2, Rembert 2, Holmes 1.

DARLINGTON (33)

McPhail 7, Benton 5, Moses 8, McAlister 5, Joseph 2, Howle 4, Bullock 2.

Dillon 46

Manning 40

MANNING (40)

Dundy 14, Gourdine 7, Watson 4, Witherspoon 1, Wilson 11, Lundy 2, Wellington 1.

DILLON (46)

Campbell 13, Bethea 8, Davis 21, Simms 2, Cooper 2.

Merion Mercy (Pa.) 64

Cheraw 33

CHERAW (33)

Myshanna Worrell10, Stacks 1, G. Burns 8, D.Burns 7, Mack 3.

OTHER SCORE: Conway defeated Latta 46-41.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

Trio of Pee Dee athletes sign

FLORENCE, S.C. – National Signing Day was held Wednesday across the nation, and a few football players from the Pee Dee made their college choices.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert