TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville girls repeat at Lexington Christmas tourney

Hartsville 47 

Silver Bluff 43 

HARTSVILLE (47) 

Jazz Frierson 26, Erianna Scott 10, Mitchell 9, Dawson 2. 

Wilson 47 

St. James 31 

Wilson (47) 

Johnson 6, Burrough 2, Janiya Swinton 23, Spears 4, White 6, Murray 2, L. Swinton 4. 

Trinity Collegiate 61 

Mater Lake Academy (Fla.) 43 

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (61) 

Teasley 3, Williamson 4, A. Knox 17, Kenzie Feagin 26, A. Kind 2, S.Kind 9. 

Waccamaw 43 

Marion 31 

MARION (31) 

Jada Davis 13, Maliyah Williams 10, Washington 3, Samuel 5. 

Timberland 50 

Kingstree 49 

KINGSTREE (49) 

Mosley 1, Kelsey Izzard 16, Takiyah McGee 12, Naydia Shaw 11, Dukes 5, Felder 4. 

Carolina Academy 29 

Thomas Sumter 18 

CAROLINA ACADEMY (29) 

Amos 4, Cameron 5, McClam 6, Clare Floyd 7, Ashley Matthews 7. 

Lake Way Christian (Tenn.) 62 

Carvers Bay 39 

CARVERS BAY (39) 

Brown 2, Richardson 2, Alana Morris 10, Davis 2, Graham 2, Jerchel Geathers 17, Jenkins 4. 

BOYS' BASKETBALL 

Clovis West (Calif.) 60 

Wilson 53 

WILSON (53) 

Boston 2, T. Thompson 7, X. Brown 8, Josh Leonard 9, Burgess 5, Green 8, Douglas 5, Buddy Thompson 9 

Goose Creek 70 

South Florence 59 

SOUTH FLORENCE (59) 

Jamarie Brown 24, Ziyon Gamble 10, McMillian 9, McFadden 3, Moorer 7, Robinson 5, Lesane 1. 

N.C. GBB (N.C.) 51 

Trinity Collegiate 48 

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (48) 

Jai Thomas 12, Jyell Preston 16, Brunson 2, Gerald 3, Wilson 6, Jac Thomas 7, Miles 7. 

Calhoun Falls Charter 43  

Pee Dee Academy 34 

PEE DEE ACADEMY (34) 

Trusell 5, Colby Richardson 12, Hardee 7, Hudson Spivey 10. 

Johnsonville 63 

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 60 

JOHNSONVILLE (63) 

Alontre Pressley 17, Coles 8, Burroughs 2, Hannah 4, Kamanii Harvin 13, Singletary 2, A.Burgess 2, Wilson 4, Martin 4, J. Burgess 7. 

Latta 48 

Hemingway 46 

LATTA (48) 

Leterrian Isreal 15, Jone 3, Amir Rogers 20, Griffin 8, Gabel 2. 

Hemingway (46) 

Dollard 3, Derick McCrea 14, Zavon Woods 14, Washington 2, Hampton 2, Cooper 3, Stackey 3. 

Carolina Academy 57 

Thomas Sumter 33 

CAROLINA ACADEMY (57) 

Garrett Sauls 13, Lamb 4, Epps 3, Ellis Bradley 10, Peyton McCutheon 11, Turner 6, Martinez 7. 

Kingstree 72 

Timberland 43 

KINGSTREE (72) 

Nicolas Brown 11, M.Dorsey 5, Myers 2, Adarius Hilton 12, Michael Kelly 14, Matthews 6, J.Dorsey 7, Kennedy 6, Cason 9. 

OTHER SCORE: Carvers Bay defeated Dixie 52-41. 

LATE MONDAY 

BOYS' BASKETBALL 

Calhoun Falls 71 

Carvers Bay 50 

CARVERS BAY (50) 

J.Bell 4, Cooper 6, D. Bell 2, T, Bell 7, Heyward 6, Young 2, Bateman 2, Smith 2, Moore 4, Tyshaun Grice 15

