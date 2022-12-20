PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville girls repeat at Lexington Christmas tourney

Hartsville 47
Silver Bluff 43
HARTSVILLE (47)
Jazz Frierson 26, Erianna Scott 10, Mitchell 9, Dawson 2.
Wilson 47
St. James 31
Wilson (47)
Johnson 6, Burrough 2, Janiya Swinton 23, Spears 4, White 6, Murray 2, L. Swinton 4.
Trinity Collegiate 61
Mater Lake Academy (Fla.) 43
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (61)
People are also reading…
Teasley 3, Williamson 4, A. Knox 17, Kenzie Feagin 26, A. Kind 2, S.Kind 9.
Waccamaw 43
Marion 31
MARION (31)
Jada Davis 13, Maliyah Williams 10, Washington 3, Samuel 5.
Timberland 50
Kingstree 49
KINGSTREE (49)
Mosley 1, Kelsey Izzard 16, Takiyah McGee 12, Naydia Shaw 11, Dukes 5, Felder 4.
Carolina Academy 29
Thomas Sumter 18
CAROLINA ACADEMY (29)
Amos 4, Cameron 5, McClam 6, Clare Floyd 7, Ashley Matthews 7.
Lake Way Christian (Tenn.) 62
Carvers Bay 39
CARVERS BAY (39)
Brown 2, Richardson 2, Alana Morris 10, Davis 2, Graham 2, Jerchel Geathers 17, Jenkins 4.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Clovis West (Calif.) 60
Wilson 53
WILSON (53)
Boston 2, T. Thompson 7, X. Brown 8, Josh Leonard 9, Burgess 5, Green 8, Douglas 5, Buddy Thompson 9
Goose Creek 70
South Florence 59
SOUTH FLORENCE (59)
Jamarie Brown 24, Ziyon Gamble 10, McMillian 9, McFadden 3, Moorer 7, Robinson 5, Lesane 1.
N.C. GBB (N.C.) 51
Trinity Collegiate 48
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (48)
Jai Thomas 12, Jyell Preston 16, Brunson 2, Gerald 3, Wilson 6, Jac Thomas 7, Miles 7.
Calhoun Falls Charter 43
Pee Dee Academy 34
PEE DEE ACADEMY (34)
Trusell 5, Colby Richardson 12, Hardee 7, Hudson Spivey 10.
Johnsonville 63
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 60
JOHNSONVILLE (63)
Alontre Pressley 17, Coles 8, Burroughs 2, Hannah 4, Kamanii Harvin 13, Singletary 2, A.Burgess 2, Wilson 4, Martin 4, J. Burgess 7.
Latta 48
Hemingway 46
LATTA (48)
Leterrian Isreal 15, Jone 3, Amir Rogers 20, Griffin 8, Gabel 2.
Hemingway (46)
Dollard 3, Derick McCrea 14, Zavon Woods 14, Washington 2, Hampton 2, Cooper 3, Stackey 3.
Carolina Academy 57
Thomas Sumter 33
CAROLINA ACADEMY (57)
Garrett Sauls 13, Lamb 4, Epps 3, Ellis Bradley 10, Peyton McCutheon 11, Turner 6, Martinez 7.
Kingstree 72
Timberland 43
KINGSTREE (72)
Nicolas Brown 11, M.Dorsey 5, Myers 2, Adarius Hilton 12, Michael Kelly 14, Matthews 6, J.Dorsey 7, Kennedy 6, Cason 9.
OTHER SCORE: Carvers Bay defeated Dixie 52-41.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Calhoun Falls 71
Carvers Bay 50
CARVERS BAY (50)
J.Bell 4, Cooper 6, D. Bell 2, T, Bell 7, Heyward 6, Young 2, Bateman 2, Smith 2, Moore 4, Tyshaun Grice 15