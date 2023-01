PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Marion boys top Lee Central

Marion 60

Lee Central 51

MARION (60)

Scott 5, Jamarious Wilson 18, Jameir Legette 13, Moody 5, Ron Jamison 12, Lathon 7.

LEE CENTRAL (51)

Newkirk Tomissac 10, Spann 2, Tyrell Frazier 13, Johnson 1, Jamisen Wilds 11, Allen 4, Micheal Holmes, JR. 10.

RECORDS: LC 9-10, 0-2 Region 8-2A. M 5-9, 2-1 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAME: Marion will travel to Mullins at 6 p.m. Jan. 24. Lee Central will host Andrews at 6 p.m. Friday.

Manning 67

Dillon 60

MANNING (67)

Jeh Hilton 14, Jeffery Caesar 13, Rankins 9, Hampton 2, Justin Daniels 19, Green 2, Carter 6, Bannister 2.

DILLON (60)

Za’Vieon Clark 16, Jamarion Fling 20, Odom 9, DeBerry 2, Brown 2, Purnell 6, Robertson 4, Samuel 1.

RECORDS: M 12-4, 2-0 Region 7-3A. D 5-3, 2-1 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Friday. Manning will host Loris at 6 p.m. Friday.

Florence Christian 60

Wilson Hall 58

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (60)

Juwel Huntley 3,Emekah Johnson 12,Juels Huntley 1,Dylan Greene 17,Braiden Bevan 18,T.Greene 9

RECORD: FCS 10-3

NEXT GAME: FCS hosts Pee Dee Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro Academy 54

Lee Academy 45

MARLBORO ACADEMY (54)

Ford Munnerlynn 13, Trey Smith 20, Moody 3, Ben Milligan 16, Harpe 2.

LEE ACADEMY (45)

A.J. Danzy 11, Thompson 8, Welch 7, Hadden 9, Freidenberger 3, Kirkley 3, Garrick 4.

Emmanuel 70

Maranatha 26

EMMANUEL (70)

Howle 8, Austin Atkinson 14, Tadlock 1, Noah Jones 23, Will Long 15, Oliver 5, B. Atkinson 4.

MARANATHA (26)

Sealy 3, Brentson Smith 14, L. McInville 2, B. McInville 7.

Williamsburg Academy 61

Carolina Academy 37

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (61)

Davis 2, Bradley Muldrow 14, Smith 5, Micah Balder 16, Brock Hundley 12, Couley 7, Baylor 5.

CAROLINA ACADEMY (37)

Sauls 6, Bradley 2, Altman 9, Izak martinez 18, McElveen 2.

Kingstree 70

Andrews 62

KINGSTREE (70)

Kingcade 9, Dorsey 1, Khamis Wilson 18, Meyer 6, Hilton 8, Kelley 9, Joshua Cason 19.

McBee 62

Lewisville 58

MCBEE (62)

Tyrek Wright 26, D.J. Harper 10, Sullivan 7, Billingsley 6, Abson 8, Griggs 5.

Dillon Christian 84

Conway Christian 45

DILLON CHRISTIAN (84)

McPherson 2, Stone 2, Granger 3, Jones 2, Hamilton 7, Rhyheim Manning 21, Outlar 4, Jafari Jones 12, Ford Richardson 16, Greyson Singletary 13.

Hannah-Pamplico 68

Green Sea Floyds 44

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (68)

Hanna 3, Tae Sellers 14, Josh McNeil 14, Josh Davis 18, Jenkins 7.

Lamar 70

Latta 57

LAMAR (70)

Delonta Martin 22, Eaddy 5, Ward 7, Mitchell 6, Jackson 8, Nashaun Quillen 14, Braddock 5, Carroway 3.

LATTA (57)

Isreal 20, Rogers 5, Timmons 3, Griffin 7, Gabel 5, Legette 4, McRae 12.

OTHER SCORES: Pinewood Prep defeated Laurence Manning 56-44. Andrew Jackson defeated Cheraw 84-46. Scott’s Branch defeated Carvers Bay 61-31. Trinity Collegiate defeated Camden Military 75-39. Lakewood defeated Darlington 37-36.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lakewood 50

Darlington 34

DARLINGTON (34)

McMurray 2, Aryanna McPhail 11, Benton 2, Grant 4, Moses 3, Patterson 2, A.Joseph 8, Bullock 2.

Carvers Bay 50

Scott’s Branch 33

CARVERS BAY (50)

Sumpter 4, Jasmyn Jenkins 16, Graham 7, Jerchel Geathers 11, Morris 8, Brown 4.

Kingstree 31

Andrews 28

KINGSTREE (31)

Wallace 9, Kamarie McCrea 13, McKnight 2, Kelly 4, White 3.

Andrew Jackson 64

Cheraw 33

CHERAW (33)

Murray 3, Burns 8, Worrell 8, Mack 6, Stacks 8.

Lee Central 42

Marion 1

LEE CENTRAL (42)

Malaysia Dennis 8, Holmes 6, Austin 4, Pitts 4, Williams 4, Phillips 4, Dennis 3, Wilson 3, Bradley 2, Rembert 2, Reames 2.

MARION (15)

Swinton 3, Davis 5, Miracle Samuels 7.

RECORD: LC 11-5, 2-0 Region 8-2A. M 6-8, 2-1 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAME: Marion will host Socastee at 6 p.m. Thursday. Lee Central will host Andrews at 6 p.m. Friday.

Manning 44

Dillon 40

MANNING (44)

Diamond Dundy 21, Gourdine 7, Anderson 8, Wilson 13, Witherspoon 3, Lundy 2.

DILLON (40)

Mariah Campbell 10, Bethea 2, Treasure Davis 18, Cooper 10.

RECORD: D 5-3, 1-1 Region 7-3A. M 11-6, 2-0 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Waccamaw at 6 p.m. Friday. Manning will host Loris at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 42

Marlboro Academy 39

LEE ACADEMY (42)

Savanna Price 20, Saverence 6, Chloe McCutchen 9, Brown 3, Ahtonen 4.

MARLBORO ACADEMY (39)

Claire Carmicheal 14,Sanders 6, Baker 8, Hopkins 8.

Latta 53

Lamar 45

LATTA (53)

Makayla Legette 11, McFadden 5, Herman 15, Jones 1, McRae 4, Bethea 15, Hyatt 2.

LAMAR (45)

Peoples 14, Stevens 11, Daniels 19, Samuel 1.

RECORD: L: 9-7, 2-1 5-A.

NEXT GAME: Latta will travel to Green Sea Floyds at 6 p.m. Friday.

Thomas Sumter 31

The King’s Academy 30 (OT)

THE KING’S ACADEMY (30)

Buckley 7, Mills 9, Meredith Hoover 12, Law 2.

Florence Christian 37

Wilson Hall 30

FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (37)

Mary Margaret Sterling 12, Z’nei Middleton 11, Poston 7, Huggins 3, Dersch 2, Hicks 2.

RECORD: FCS: 9-4.

NEXT GAME: FCS will host Pee Dee Academy at 6 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 46

Williamsburg Academy 17

CAROLINA ACADEMY (46)

Amos 5, Mary Catherine Cameron 15, Zyniah McClam 11, Floyd 6, Matthews 6, Campbell 2, Jernigan 1.

WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (17)

Neely Lamb 9, Wilson 1, Burrows 3, Holladay 2, Floyd 2.

McBee 47

Lewisville 30

MCBEE (47)

Dianne Williams 16, Naomi House 13, Harper 9, Boyle 2, Jowers 7.

Green Sea Floyds 37

Hannah-Pamplico 32

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (37)

Isabella Davis 12, Wilson 7, Jayla Graham 13.

OTHER SCORE: Pinewood Prep defeated Laurence Manning 61-37.