Mullins 100

Marion 65

MULLINS (100)

Johnell Sindab 33, Demetrius Sanders 14, Torres 6, J.J. Davis 25, Grooms 10, Bell 2, Ford 2, Livingston 8.

MARION (65)

Scott 5, Williams 10, Legette 4, Moody 11, Cusack 2, Jamison 2, Jamarius Wilson 18, Tahj Lathon 11.

RECORDS: MU 14-5, 7-1 Region 8-2A. MA 8-11, 5-3 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAMES: Mullins and Marion will host first-round 2A state playoff games on Feb. 16.

Lee Central 68

Kingstree 65 (OT)

LEE CENTRAL (68)

Tomisaac Newkirk 14, Spann 4, Tyrell Frazier 28, Johnson 2, Hickman 3, Price 2, Pitts 2, Micheal Holmes, JR 13.

KINGSTREE (65)

Antonio Kingcade 14, Brown 3, Khamis Wilson 21, Meyer 2, Adarius Hilton 10, Kelly 2, Dorsey 3, Joshua Cason 10.

RECORDS: K 9-9, 3-5 Region 8-2A, LC 10-15, 1-7 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAME: Kingstree will travel to Oceanside Collegiate in the 2A state playoffs on Feb. 16.

Dillon 74

Georgetown 34

DILLON (74)

Zavion Clark 17, Campbell 4, Monroe 6, Fling 7, Odom 3, DeBerry 5, J. Brown 2, Purnell 3, Bethea 6, Robertson 10, Samuel 8, Niyonkory 2, Meyers 1.

RECORD: D 9-5, 6-3 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Lake City for the Class 3A state playoffs on Feb. 15

Manning 66

Waccamaw 44

MANNING (66)

Hilton 7, Jeffery Ceasar 15, Justin Daniels 29, Bannister 2, Hampton 2, Dijon Rankins 11.

RECORD: M 19-5, 9-1 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Manning will host Camden in the 3A state playoffs on Feb. 15.

Hannah-Pamplico 57

Lake View 39

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (57)

Tae Sellers 24, Jenkins 6, Thompkins 3, Davis 9, Josh McNeil 14, Eaddy 2.

LAKE VIEW (39)

Jayden Ford 12, Umphries 7, Vaught 2, Dawkins 1, Nichols 7, Hardee 2, Foxworth 2, Ray 3, Nichols 2.

RECORDS: LV 8-9, 7-1 Region 6-A. H-P 13-8, 6-2 Region 6-A.

NEXT GAMES: Both teams will host first-round 1A state playoff games on Feb. 16.

Green Sea Floyds 65

Lamar 41

LAMAR (41)

Ward 7, Mitchell 7, Delontae Martin 12, Jackson 6, Quillen 7, Caraway 2.

RECORD: L 4-19, 2-7 Region 6-A.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Kingstree 40

Lee Central 31

KINGSTREE (40)

Takiyah McGee 17, Makayla Dukes 11, Felder 6, Taylor 1, Shaw 6.

LEE CENTRAL (31)

K.Dennis 4, Bradley 6, Rembert 5, M.Dennis 2, Reames 2, Natalie Pitts 10, Austin 2

RECORDS: LC 16-5, 7-1 Region 8-2A. K 13-6, 5-2 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAMES: Both teams will host first-round 2A state playoff games on Feb. 15.

Manning 41

Waccamaw 33

MANNING (41)

Lundy 1, Wilson 18, Gourdine 11, Dundy 11.

RECORD: M 15-10, 6-4 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Manning will travel to Crestwood in the 3A state playoffs on Feb. 15.

Dillon 57

Georgetown 50

DILLON (57)

Mariah Campbell 18, Christina Bethea 11, Bruce 2, Treasure Davis 17, Cooper 3, Lester 2, Chambers 2.

RECORD: D 9-7, 5-5 Region 7-3A.

NEXT GAME: Dillon will travel to Camden for the 3A state playoffs on Feb. 16.

Lake View 57

Hannah-Pamplico 16

LAKE VIEW (57)

Jaleya Ford 23, Chavis 1, Gwendasia Page 16, Williams 2, Tianaa Hamilton 15.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (16)

Jayla Graham 11, Eaddy 2, Hacker 2, Wilson 1.

RECORDS: H-P 4-11, 2-6 Region 6-A. LV 19-2, 8-0 Region 6-A.

NEXT GAME: Lake View will host and Hannah-Pamplico will be on the road for first-round 1A state playoff games on Feb. 16.

Hartsville 50

Cheraw 18

HARTSVILLE (50)

Jazzy Frierson 17, Scott 4 Ja’Leya Liles 10, Reyes 6, Mitchell 9, Segars 2, Abraham 1.

RECORDS: C 9-16, 7-4 Region 5-2A. H 18-7, 7-3 Region 6-4A.

NEXT GAME: Cheraw will host Andrew Jackson at 6 p.m. Friday. Hartsville will host a 4A state playoff game on Feb. 16.

Marion 56

Mullins 22

MULLINS (22)

Jada Davis 2, Rowell 5, Burrough 7, Worley 3, Baccus 5.

MARION (56)

Jaeda Davis 18, McKelvey 11, Page 2, Barr 2, Samuel 2, Washington 6, Williams 4, Shannon 2, Rogers 6.

RECORDS: MU 0-14, 0-8 Region 8-2A. MA 10-11, 4-4 Region 8-2A.

NEXT GAME: Marion will be on the road to begin the 2A state playoffs on Feb. 15.

Laurence Manning 47

Calhoun Academy 37

LAURENCE MANNING (47)

Briggs 7, Priklemeyer 10, Coker 2, Burke 2, Ashley Rae Hodge 24.

Lamar 44

Green Sea Floyds 22

LAMAR (44)

Peoples 13, Stevens 12, Daniels 10, McClam 7, Samuel 4.

RECORD: L 4-16, 3-5 Region 6-A.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will be on the road for the first round of the 1A state playoffs on Feb. 15.

LATE TUESDAY

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Trinity Collegiate 82

Camden Military 32

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (82)

Jae Thomas 14, Wilson 5, Jaden Gerald 15, Jai Thomas 11, Brunson 4, Corbin 6, Wesley Wright 12, Gregory 8, Lambert 5.