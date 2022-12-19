PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson boys win Tark Classic opener in Vegas

Wilson 55
Arbor View 46
WILSON (55)
Jevon Brown 15, Thompson 2, X.Brown 5, Leonard 4, Buddy Thompson 13, Green 7, Burgess 9.
Darlington 38
South Florence 36
SOUTH FLORENCE (36)
Jamorie Brown 18, Gamble 2, McMillian 6, McFadden 2, Moorer4.
DARLINGTON (38)
Dubose 6, Isaac 2, Chuck Keith 8, Taylor 3, Green 4, Wingate 8, Williams 7.
Porter-Gaud 67
Marion 66
MARION (66)
Omar Epps 22, Quay’Sheed Scott 12, Williams 3, Legette 8, Gabriel Cusack 19, Lathon 7.
Pee Dee Academy 60
Bridges Prep 49
PEE DEE ACADEMY (60)
Elvington 4, Trussell 9, Colby Richardson 12, Rogers 2, Peyton Hardee 10, Hudson Spivey 23.
Johnsonville 61
C.A. Johnson 53
JOHNONVILLE (61)
Alontre Pressley 21, J.J. Coles 14, Harvin 9, Wilson 6, Martin 2, J.Burgess 8.
St. Joseph’s 44
Latta 16
LATTA (16)
Cross 3, Israel 2, Gorman 3, P.J Legette 5, McRae 3.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Hartsville 53
Emerald 38
HARTSVILLE (53)
Jazz Frierson 16, Scott 7, Reyes 5, Brooke Mitchell 15, Tatiana Fisher 12.
Trinity Collegiate 41
Northside Christian (NC) 29
TRINITY COLLEGIATE (41)
Williamson 8, Knox 9, Kenzie Feagin 14, A.Kind 8, S.Kind 2.
Marion 31
Myrtle Beach 23
MARION (31)
Jada Davis 13, Page 1, McKelvey 4, Samuels 2, Maliyah Williams 11.
Socastee 51
Wilson 44
WILSON (44)
Janiya Swinton 17, Miller 2, Spears 4, Logan Murray 14, L.Swinton 8.
LATE SATURDAY
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Wilson 58
United Faith (N.C.) 18
WILSON (58)
Bungh 4, James 2, Ancrum 2, Janya Swinton 18, Miller 5, Spears 8, White 3, Logan Murray 12, L. Swinton 4.
South Florence 82
Marion 24
SOUTH FLORENCE (82)
Jada Cameron 20, Montgomery 9, Ariana Johnson 12, Jazmyne Lyde 20, Randolph 2, Coleman 9, Watson 1, O’Neil 2, Baker 7.
MARION (24)
Davis 5, Samuels 6, Maliyah Williams 9, Rogers 4.
West Florence 53
Cheraw 37
WEST FLORENCE (53)
Mitchell 2, Pearson 2, Rodgers 9, Gunter 12, Harrison 4, Johnson 16, Perry 7, Williams 3.
CHERAW (37)
C.Burns 2, Worrell 24, D.Burns 4, Mack 2, Rosario 1, Stacks 6.
Hartsville 58
Columbia 51
HARTSVILLE (58)
Stafford 2, Tatiana Fisher 13, Segars 2, Mitchell 8, Jasmine Reyes 12, Scott 9, Jazz Frierson 12.
Marlboro County 51
Scotland (N.C.) 31
MARLBORO COUNTY (51)
Tysonia Lowe 25, Nelson 3, Peguero 2, Hairston 9, Barfield 2, Isaac 6, Dudley 3, Jenkins 2, Witherspoon 2.
Carvers Bay 63
Hannah-Pamplico 36
CARVERS BAY (63)
Liberty Brown 14, Richardson 5, Sumpter 6, Jerchel Geathers11, Dessences Graham 16, Jenkins 9.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (36)
Davis 5, Wilson 6, Peterson 2, Hilary Williams 8, Graham 4, Christina Hacker 8, Eddy 3.
Manning 67
Scott’s Branch 28
MANNING (67)
Wellington 4, Lundy 5, Mellette 2, Samyia Witherspoon 12, La’Tavius Wilson 26, Watson 4, Gourdine 6, Dundy 8.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Hannah-Pamplico 49
Carvers Bay 28
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
Tylin Jenkins 19, Thompkins 3, Davis 8, McNeil 9, Sellers 2, Wilson 6.
CARVERS BAY (28)
J.Bell 3, Tony Bell 14, Bateman 3, Gracie 8.
Manning 65
Scott’s Branch 57
MANNING (65)
Jeh Hilton 13, Jeffery Ceasar 15, Rankins 6, Justin Daniels 27, Carter 2, Bannister 2.
OTHER SCORE: Scotland (N.C.) defeats Marlboro County 61-36.