MONDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson boys win Tark Classic opener in Vegas

  • Updated
  • 0
WILSON LOGO.jpg

Wilson 55

Arbor View  46

WILSON (55)

Jevon Brown 15, Thompson 2, X.Brown 5, Leonard 4, Buddy Thompson 13, Green 7, Burgess 9.

Darlington 38

South Florence 36

SOUTH FLORENCE (36)

Jamorie Brown 18, Gamble 2, McMillian 6, McFadden 2, Moorer4.

DARLINGTON (38)

Dubose 6, Isaac 2, Chuck Keith 8, Taylor 3, Green 4, Wingate 8, Williams 7.

Porter-Gaud 67

Marion 66

MARION (66)

Omar Epps 22, Quay’Sheed Scott 12, Williams 3, Legette 8, Gabriel Cusack 19, Lathon 7.

Pee Dee Academy 60

Bridges Prep 49

PEE DEE ACADEMY (60)

Elvington 4, Trussell 9, Colby Richardson 12, Rogers 2, Peyton Hardee 10, Hudson Spivey 23.

Johnsonville 61

C.A. Johnson 53

JOHNONVILLE (61)

Alontre Pressley 21, J.J. Coles 14, Harvin 9, Wilson 6, Martin 2, J.Burgess 8.

St. Joseph’s 44

Latta 16

LATTA (16)

Cross 3, Israel 2, Gorman 3, P.J Legette 5, McRae 3.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Hartsville 53

Emerald 38

HARTSVILLE (53)

Jazz Frierson 16, Scott 7, Reyes 5, Brooke Mitchell 15, Tatiana Fisher 12.

Trinity Collegiate 41

Northside Christian (NC) 29

TRINITY COLLEGIATE (41)

Williamson 8, Knox 9, Kenzie Feagin 14, A.Kind 8, S.Kind 2.

Marion 31

Myrtle Beach 23

MARION (31)

Jada Davis 13, Page 1, McKelvey 4, Samuels 2, Maliyah Williams 11.

Socastee 51

Wilson 44

WILSON (44)

Janiya Swinton 17, Miller 2, Spears 4, Logan Murray 14, L.Swinton 8.

LATE SATURDAY

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Wilson 58

United Faith (N.C.) 18

WILSON (58)

Bungh 4, James 2, Ancrum 2, Janya Swinton 18, Miller 5, Spears 8, White 3, Logan Murray 12, L. Swinton 4.

South Florence 82

Marion 24

SOUTH FLORENCE (82)

Jada Cameron 20, Montgomery 9, Ariana Johnson 12, Jazmyne Lyde 20, Randolph 2, Coleman 9, Watson 1, O’Neil 2, Baker 7.

MARION (24)

Davis 5, Samuels 6, Maliyah Williams 9, Rogers 4.

West Florence 53

Cheraw 37

WEST FLORENCE (53)

Mitchell 2, Pearson 2, Rodgers 9, Gunter 12, Harrison 4, Johnson 16, Perry 7, Williams 3.

CHERAW (37)

C.Burns 2, Worrell 24, D.Burns 4, Mack 2, Rosario 1, Stacks 6.

Hartsville 58

Columbia 51

HARTSVILLE (58)

Stafford 2, Tatiana Fisher 13, Segars 2, Mitchell 8, Jasmine Reyes 12, Scott 9, Jazz Frierson 12.

Marlboro County 51

Scotland (N.C.) 31

MARLBORO COUNTY (51)

Tysonia Lowe 25, Nelson 3, Peguero 2, Hairston 9, Barfield 2, Isaac 6, Dudley 3, Jenkins 2, Witherspoon 2.

Carvers Bay 63

Hannah-Pamplico 36

CARVERS BAY (63)

Liberty Brown 14, Richardson 5, Sumpter 6, Jerchel Geathers11, Dessences Graham 16, Jenkins 9.

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (36)

Davis 5, Wilson 6, Peterson 2, Hilary Williams 8, Graham 4, Christina Hacker 8, Eddy 3.

Manning 67

Scott’s Branch 28

MANNING (67)

Wellington 4, Lundy 5, Mellette 2, Samyia Witherspoon 12, La’Tavius Wilson 26, Watson 4, Gourdine 6, Dundy 8.

 BOYS' BASKETBALL

Hannah-Pamplico 49

Carvers Bay 28

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)

Tylin Jenkins 19, Thompkins 3, Davis 8, McNeil 9, Sellers 2, Wilson 6.

CARVERS BAY (28)

J.Bell 3, Tony Bell 14, Bateman 3, Gracie 8.

Manning 65

Scott’s Branch 57

MANNING (65)

Jeh Hilton 13, Jeffery Ceasar 15, Rankins 6, Justin Daniels 27, Carter 2, Bannister 2.

OTHER SCORE: Scotland (N.C.) defeats Marlboro County 61-36.

