THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson, South Florence girls win

  • Updated
  • 0

Wilson 61

Georgetown 30

WILSON (61)

Lennista Swinton 13, White 6, Spears 4, Zoey Miller 19, Ancrum 2, Sharette Jones 10, Burrough 3, Johnson 4.

South Florence 66

Brookland-Cayce 6

SOUTH FLORENCE (66)

Cameron 5, Jada Montgomery 11, Arianna Johnson 18, Jazmyne Lyde 14, Fulton 2, Richardson 4, Randolph 4, Coleman 2, Baker 8.

Chesterfield 52

Columbia 50

CHESTERFIELD (52)

Raleigh Rivers 23, Kierra Diggs 18, Eubanks 3, Blackwell 8.

York 35

McBee 25

MCBEE (25)

Harper 7, Dianne Williams 11, House 2, Boyle 5.

Dillon 38

Lake City 30

DILLON (38)

Mariah Campbell 10, Frazier 3, Tresure Davis 21, Cooper 2, Simms 2.

LAKE CITY (30)

Jada Robinson 15, Burgess 6, McFadden 6, Graham 3.

Manning 49

West Florence 44

WEST FLORENCE (44)

Evans 6, James 5, Jordyn Perry 11, Kendrina Johnosn 10, Harrison 6, Rodgers 3, Mitchell 4.

MANNING (49)

Wellington 2, Lundy 10, Witherspoon 9, Wilson 17, Gourdine 1, Dundy 10.

High Point Academy 57

Marlboro County 50

MARLBORO COUNTY (50)

Tysonia Lowe 19, Jada Nelson 10, Peguero 4, Hairston 6, Barfield 2, Isaac 5, MIller 1.

Whiteville (N.C.) 70

Dillon Christian 49

DILLON CHRISTIAN (49)

Singletary 9, Richardson 2, Jones 2, Outlar 6, Rhyheim Manning 23, Jacob Hunt 10, Stone 1.

Latta 31

St. James 23

LATTA (31)

Makayla Legette 15, McFadden 2, Herman 6, Bethea 8.

Crestwood 45

Lee Central 30

LEE CENTRAL (30)

Bradley 4, Rembert 4, Dennis 4, Reames 4, Pitts 5, Homes 5, Austin 4.

Blythewood 56

Darlington 42

DARLINGTON (42)

Madison 8, McPhail 9, Benton 1, Davis 3, Grant 4, Patterson 2, McAlister 3, A.Joseph 10, Bulloch 2.

OTHER SCORES: North Myrtle Beach defeated Marion 66-39. Kingstree defeated Lake Marion 43-22. Carvers Bay defeated Conway 39-20.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Lake City 57

Laurence Manning 25

LAKE CITY (57)

Croker 6, Qualiek Washington 16, Graham 7, Amare Adams 10, Brown 2, Edwards 2, Edwards 2, Burgess 6, Davis 2, Rose 2, Jones 2, Cooper 2.

LAURENCE MANNING (25)

Brandon King 9, Josiah Burnson 9, Sanders 4, Lewis 3.

Scott’s Branch 54

Hannah-Pamplico 49

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)

T. Jenkins 12, Thompkins 4, Davis 9, Josh McNeil 14, Tae Sellers 12.

Airport 50

Lee Central 47

LEE CENTRAL (47)

Newkirk 17, Spann 2, Frazier 10, Johnson 6, Wilds 5, Price 1, Holmes 4, Pitts 2.

Forest Hills (N.C.) 83

McBEE 51

MCBEE (51)

Tyrek Wright 26, Holloman 5, Hunter 2, Harper 5, Abson 9, Sullivan 4.

Waccamaw 49

Johnsonville 41

JOHNSONVILLE (41)

J. Burgess 2, Travis Wilson 10, Harvin 11, Burroughs 8, Pressley 10.

Dillon 63

Manning 60

DILLON (63)

Clark 16, Fling 15, Odom 11, Perrell 13, Robertson 3, Samuel 10

MANNING (60)

Hilton 15, Caesar 15, Rankins 2, Justin Daniels 26, Bannister 5.

Marlboro County 65

Cheraw 46

MARLBORO COUNTY (65)

Chalmer 3, Purvis 11, Barbour 6, Monroe 6, Barfield 22, Leach 7, Adam 8.

CHERAW (46)

Douglas 7, Zay Brown 21, Harrington 5, Ford 2, Carroway 8, Ellerbe 4.

Andrew Jackson 87

East Clarendon 35

EAST CLARENDON (35)

Cook 2, Shaw 2, Thames 6, James Gamble 10, Mixon 2, Craft 10, Bennett 1, McClary 2, Benjamin 1, Barron 3.

OTHER SCORES: Cane Bay defeated Darlington 47-42. Greenville Home School defeated Carvers Bay 56-51. Porter Ridge (N.C.) defeated Chesterfield 64-53.

