PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson, South Florence girls win

Wilson 61
Georgetown 30
WILSON (61)
Lennista Swinton 13, White 6, Spears 4, Zoey Miller 19, Ancrum 2, Sharette Jones 10, Burrough 3, Johnson 4.
South Florence 66
Brookland-Cayce 6
SOUTH FLORENCE (66)
Cameron 5, Jada Montgomery 11, Arianna Johnson 18, Jazmyne Lyde 14, Fulton 2, Richardson 4, Randolph 4, Coleman 2, Baker 8.
Chesterfield 52
Columbia 50
CHESTERFIELD (52)
People are also reading…
Raleigh Rivers 23, Kierra Diggs 18, Eubanks 3, Blackwell 8.
York 35
McBee 25
MCBEE (25)
Harper 7, Dianne Williams 11, House 2, Boyle 5.
Dillon 38
Lake City 30
DILLON (38)
Mariah Campbell 10, Frazier 3, Tresure Davis 21, Cooper 2, Simms 2.
LAKE CITY (30)
Jada Robinson 15, Burgess 6, McFadden 6, Graham 3.
Manning 49
West Florence 44
WEST FLORENCE (44)
Evans 6, James 5, Jordyn Perry 11, Kendrina Johnosn 10, Harrison 6, Rodgers 3, Mitchell 4.
MANNING (49)
Wellington 2, Lundy 10, Witherspoon 9, Wilson 17, Gourdine 1, Dundy 10.
High Point Academy 57
Marlboro County 50
MARLBORO COUNTY (50)
Tysonia Lowe 19, Jada Nelson 10, Peguero 4, Hairston 6, Barfield 2, Isaac 5, MIller 1.
Whiteville (N.C.) 70
Dillon Christian 49
DILLON CHRISTIAN (49)
Singletary 9, Richardson 2, Jones 2, Outlar 6, Rhyheim Manning 23, Jacob Hunt 10, Stone 1.
Latta 31
St. James 23
LATTA (31)
Makayla Legette 15, McFadden 2, Herman 6, Bethea 8.
Crestwood 45
Lee Central 30
LEE CENTRAL (30)
Bradley 4, Rembert 4, Dennis 4, Reames 4, Pitts 5, Homes 5, Austin 4.
Blythewood 56
Darlington 42
DARLINGTON (42)
Madison 8, McPhail 9, Benton 1, Davis 3, Grant 4, Patterson 2, McAlister 3, A.Joseph 10, Bulloch 2.
OTHER SCORES: North Myrtle Beach defeated Marion 66-39. Kingstree defeated Lake Marion 43-22. Carvers Bay defeated Conway 39-20.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Lake City 57
Laurence Manning 25
LAKE CITY (57)
Croker 6, Qualiek Washington 16, Graham 7, Amare Adams 10, Brown 2, Edwards 2, Edwards 2, Burgess 6, Davis 2, Rose 2, Jones 2, Cooper 2.
LAURENCE MANNING (25)
Brandon King 9, Josiah Burnson 9, Sanders 4, Lewis 3.
Scott’s Branch 54
Hannah-Pamplico 49
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (49)
T. Jenkins 12, Thompkins 4, Davis 9, Josh McNeil 14, Tae Sellers 12.
Airport 50
Lee Central 47
LEE CENTRAL (47)
Newkirk 17, Spann 2, Frazier 10, Johnson 6, Wilds 5, Price 1, Holmes 4, Pitts 2.
Forest Hills (N.C.) 83
McBEE 51
MCBEE (51)
Tyrek Wright 26, Holloman 5, Hunter 2, Harper 5, Abson 9, Sullivan 4.
Waccamaw 49
Johnsonville 41
JOHNSONVILLE (41)
J. Burgess 2, Travis Wilson 10, Harvin 11, Burroughs 8, Pressley 10.
Dillon 63
Manning 60
DILLON (63)
Clark 16, Fling 15, Odom 11, Perrell 13, Robertson 3, Samuel 10
MANNING (60)
Hilton 15, Caesar 15, Rankins 2, Justin Daniels 26, Bannister 5.
Marlboro County 65
Cheraw 46
MARLBORO COUNTY (65)
Chalmer 3, Purvis 11, Barbour 6, Monroe 6, Barfield 22, Leach 7, Adam 8.
CHERAW (46)
Douglas 7, Zay Brown 21, Harrington 5, Ford 2, Carroway 8, Ellerbe 4.
Andrew Jackson 87
East Clarendon 35
EAST CLARENDON (35)
Cook 2, Shaw 2, Thames 6, James Gamble 10, Mixon 2, Craft 10, Bennett 1, McClary 2, Benjamin 1, Barron 3.
OTHER SCORES: Cane Bay defeated Darlington 47-42. Greenville Home School defeated Carvers Bay 56-51. Porter Ridge (N.C.) defeated Chesterfield 64-53.