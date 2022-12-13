 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUESDAY PREP ROUNDUP

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson sweeps Darlington

Wilson 73 

Darlington 35 

WILSON (73) 

Echols 2, Merel Burgess 13, Green 3, Small 5, Waiters 2, Jevon Brown 11, Buddy Thompson 12, Leonard 8, X.Brown 3, Tristan Thompson 12, Boston 2. 

DARLINGTON (35) 

Green 2, Williams 8, Wingate 4, Mike Green 10, Keith 5, Dubose 4. 

West Florence 85 

Marion  59

WEST FLORENCE (85) 

Deuce Hudson 23, Jones 6, Darren Llyod 14, Bryson Graves 17, Grant Beaton 19, Askews 6. 

MARION (59) 

Epps 7, Quay’Sheed Scott 12, Williams 8Cusack 9, Felder 5, Jamison 3. A.J. Lester 11, Vereen 3, Lathon 4. 

Hannah-Pamplico 61 

Aynor 36 

HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61) 

Wilson 4, Hanna 2, Tae Sellers 18, McNeil 4, Jamesj Davis 21, Thompkins 4, Jenkins 8. 

Manning 79 

Kingstree 72 

KINGSTREE (72) 

Khamis Wilson 26, Brown 8, Dorsey 4, Myers 7, Hilton 6, Kelly 6, Dorsey 2, Kennedy 1, Joshua Cason 12. 

MANNING (79) 

Justin Daniels 29, Jeffery Ceasars 28, Rankins 4, Carter 8, Hilton 8, E’Vonta 2.  

Cheraw 54 

York Prep 51 

CHERAW (54) 

Elijah Smith 11, Zay Brown 28, Harrington 4, Carroway 9, Ellerbe 2. 

Lee Central 74 

East Clarendon 51  

LEE CENTRAL (74) 

Tomisaac Newkirk 17,Spann 7, Tyrell Frazier 18, Javon Johnson 13, Hickman 5, Price 2, Pitts 4, Holmes 8.  

EAST CLARENDON (51) 

Cade Cook 21, Shaw 1, Thames 6, Williamson 6, Craft 9, Bennett 2, Nesbit 3, Sullivan 1. 

GIRLS' BASKETBALL 

Wilson 70 

Darlington 67 (OT) 

WILSON (70) 

Logan Murray 22, Johnson 7, Jones 2, Greene 3, Janiya Swinton 21, Miller 2, White 7, L. Swinton 6. 

DARLINGTON (67) 

Jamera Madison 23, McPhail 6, Benton 4, Grant 2, Moore 9, Nyisha Moses 9, Camile Patterson 15, A.Joseph 8. 

Marion 52 

West Florence 41 

MARION (52) 

Jaeda Davis 16, Barr 3, Miracle Samuels 15, McKelvey 4, Maliyah Williams 12, Rogers 2. 

WEST FLORENCE (41) 

Mitchell 2, Rodgers 2, Gunter 2, Harrison 3, Kendrina Johnson 13, Gabby Evans 11, James 6, Williams 2. 

Gray Collegiate 47 

Hartsville 34 

HARTSVILLE (34) 

Jasmine Frierson 16, Scott 6, Reyos 3, Mitchell 2, Fisher 1, Dawson 6. 

Manning 54 

Kingstree 36 

KINGSTREE (36) 

Malaysia Felder 18, Dem.Mosley 2, Takiyah McGee 11, Des.Mosley 5. 

MANNING (54) 

Wellington 1, Lundy 3, Witherspoon 2, Latavius Wilson 22, Watson 4, Taylor Gourdine 10, Diamond Dundy 12. 

Lee Central 34 

East Clarendon 18 

EAST CLARENDON (18) 

White 3, Sheriod 2, Cherish Cochran 4, E.Fleming 2, Harcaro 2, Rush 3, McElveen 2.  

LEE CENTRAL (34) 

Austin 2, Holmes 7, Pitts 4, Wilson 2, Hannah Reames 8, Dennis 4, Rembert 5, Bradley 2. 

Chesterfield 50 

Buford 27 

CHESTERFIELD (50) 

Kai Pace 11, Raelieigh Rivers 13, Blackwell 1, Kierra Diggs 13, Eubanks 2, Jaeda Johnson 10.

