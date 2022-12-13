PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Wilson sweeps Darlington

Wilson 73
Darlington 35
WILSON (73)
Echols 2, Merel Burgess 13, Green 3, Small 5, Waiters 2, Jevon Brown 11, Buddy Thompson 12, Leonard 8, X.Brown 3, Tristan Thompson 12, Boston 2.
DARLINGTON (35)
Green 2, Williams 8, Wingate 4, Mike Green 10, Keith 5, Dubose 4.
West Florence 85
Marion 59
WEST FLORENCE (85)
Deuce Hudson 23, Jones 6, Darren Llyod 14, Bryson Graves 17, Grant Beaton 19, Askews 6.
MARION (59)
Epps 7, Quay’Sheed Scott 12, Williams 8Cusack 9, Felder 5, Jamison 3. A.J. Lester 11, Vereen 3, Lathon 4.
Hannah-Pamplico 61
Aynor 36
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (61)
Wilson 4, Hanna 2, Tae Sellers 18, McNeil 4, Jamesj Davis 21, Thompkins 4, Jenkins 8.
Manning 79
Kingstree 72
KINGSTREE (72)
Khamis Wilson 26, Brown 8, Dorsey 4, Myers 7, Hilton 6, Kelly 6, Dorsey 2, Kennedy 1, Joshua Cason 12.
MANNING (79)
Justin Daniels 29, Jeffery Ceasars 28, Rankins 4, Carter 8, Hilton 8, E’Vonta 2.
Cheraw 54
York Prep 51
CHERAW (54)
Elijah Smith 11, Zay Brown 28, Harrington 4, Carroway 9, Ellerbe 2.
Lee Central 74
East Clarendon 51
LEE CENTRAL (74)
Tomisaac Newkirk 17,Spann 7, Tyrell Frazier 18, Javon Johnson 13, Hickman 5, Price 2, Pitts 4, Holmes 8.
EAST CLARENDON (51)
Cade Cook 21, Shaw 1, Thames 6, Williamson 6, Craft 9, Bennett 2, Nesbit 3, Sullivan 1.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Wilson 70
Darlington 67 (OT)
WILSON (70)
Logan Murray 22, Johnson 7, Jones 2, Greene 3, Janiya Swinton 21, Miller 2, White 7, L. Swinton 6.
DARLINGTON (67)
Jamera Madison 23, McPhail 6, Benton 4, Grant 2, Moore 9, Nyisha Moses 9, Camile Patterson 15, A.Joseph 8.
Marion 52
West Florence 41
MARION (52)
Jaeda Davis 16, Barr 3, Miracle Samuels 15, McKelvey 4, Maliyah Williams 12, Rogers 2.
WEST FLORENCE (41)
Mitchell 2, Rodgers 2, Gunter 2, Harrison 3, Kendrina Johnson 13, Gabby Evans 11, James 6, Williams 2.
Gray Collegiate 47
Hartsville 34
HARTSVILLE (34)
Jasmine Frierson 16, Scott 6, Reyos 3, Mitchell 2, Fisher 1, Dawson 6.
Manning 54
Kingstree 36
KINGSTREE (36)
Malaysia Felder 18, Dem.Mosley 2, Takiyah McGee 11, Des.Mosley 5.
MANNING (54)
Wellington 1, Lundy 3, Witherspoon 2, Latavius Wilson 22, Watson 4, Taylor Gourdine 10, Diamond Dundy 12.
Lee Central 34
East Clarendon 18
EAST CLARENDON (18)
White 3, Sheriod 2, Cherish Cochran 4, E.Fleming 2, Harcaro 2, Rush 3, McElveen 2.
LEE CENTRAL (34)
Austin 2, Holmes 7, Pitts 4, Wilson 2, Hannah Reames 8, Dennis 4, Rembert 5, Bradley 2.
Chesterfield 50
Buford 27
CHESTERFIELD (50)
Kai Pace 11, Raelieigh Rivers 13, Blackwell 1, Kierra Diggs 13, Eubanks 2, Jaeda Johnson 10.