PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, AUG. 19, 2021

BLUFFTON (0-0) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (0-0)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bruin Stadium (3200 S Irby Street, Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2012, Bluffton won 37-13.
KEY PLAYERS – B: DE D.J. Aiken, WR Tyler Ford. SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, WR Evin Singletary.
NOTES: This will be the debut of South Florence’s on-campus Bruin Stadium. The stadium (normally 5,000 capacity), however, can only host 2,500 for this game. … The last time these two teams played was in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A, Division II playoffs. … Sellers is a Virginia commit, and his brother, Jayden, is projected to start Friday’s game as a freshman. Singletary, a preseason All-Pee Dee selection, caught 29 passes for 466 yards and a touchdown during last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
WEST FLORENCE (0-0) AT LEXINGTON (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Wildcat Stadium (2363 Augusta Hwy, Lexington)
LAST MEETING: 2017, Lexington won 20-14
KEY PLAYERS – WF: RB Terry McKithen, DB Kelvin Hunter. L: Brady Bolin (K), Reece Waites (DB)
NOTES: McKithen is always a threat when running the football for the Knights, and coach Jody Jenerette expects him to once again be a central theme to his team’s success…. Hunter, now a sophomore, was offered by the University of South Carolina earlier this year…The Knights were 1-3 last season when playing outside Memorial Stadium, which was their home last season.
CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY (0-0) AT TRINITY COLLEGIATE (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Trinity Collegiate School (5001 Hoffmeyer Road, Darlington).
LAST MEETING: 2019, Charlotte Country Day won 43-20.
KEY PLAYERS – CDD: RB/DB Reid Simmons; LB/FB Harris Graham. TC: RB Reggion Bennett, WR Tre McLeod.
NOTES: The last time these two teams played, early that 2019 season, it helped shape the Titans for a run to the SCISA Class 2A state championship…. Bennett, a Buffalo commit, rushed for 1,894 yards and 19 TDs last year. He also caught 14 passes for 147 yards and three more TDs…McLeod, a Furman commit, rushed for 461 yards and six scores last season. He also had 14 catches for 232 yards and another score.
MARION (0-0) AT CARVERS BAY (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Carvers Bay High School (13002 Choppee Road, Hemingway)
LAST MEETING: Carvers Bay 47, Marion 6 (2017)
KEY PLAYERS – M: RB/CB Jamiek Nichols; QB/LB Gabriel Cusack; OL/DL Dra’quan Pearson. CB: RB/CB Joshua Walker, OL/DL Javon Walker, WR/CB Tony Bell.
NOTES: Both teams had deep playoff runs a year ago. Marion went all the way to the 2A state final before falling to Abbeville. Carvers Bay lost out to Lake View in the 1A lower state semifinals. …The Swamp Foxes averaged more than 230 yards per game on the ground last season, but are missing top running back Qua’liek Crawford who accounted for most of those after finishing the year with more than 1,100 yards rushing. …The Bears relied on a stout defense last year. Seven of their games ended up being decided by one score, and only three teams were able to put up more than 20 points against them.
LAKE CITY (0-0) AT DILLON (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dillon Memorial Stadium (400 Stewart Street, Dillon)
LAST MEETING: Dillon 42, Lake City 14 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS – LC: QB/DB Cameron Butler; WR/DB Shamontae Burgess; RB/LB Cleadieus Alston. D: RB Nemo Squire; QB Jack Grider; RB Nigel George.
NOTES: The Panthers are coming off a 4-2 season that saw them make the playoffs while Dillon is looking to get back into the 3A title game after falling short last season. Both teams lost to Gilbert in the playoffs. …LCHS will have to find a way to replace the production from graduated quarterback Hilshon Bailey, who accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense last year in six games. …The Wildcats return their entire backfield in Jack Grider, Nigel George and Nemo Squire. Squire was one of the top running backs in the Pee Dee last season after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.
LAKE VIEW (0-0) AT AYNOR (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Aynor High School (201 Jordanville Road, Aynor)
LAST MEETING: Lake View 44, Aynor 8 (2015)
KEY PLAYERS – LV: QB D.J. Bethea; RB Treyvon Bellman; WR/CB Shaeed Dawkins. A: QB Garrison Gasque; RB Ahmad Gerald; RB Adam Graham
NOTES: Both teams were run-heavy last season as each churned up more than 2,000 yards total on the ground. Each team is missing key pieces from last year, however, as Lake View’s top running duo of Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins are gone as well as Aynor’s Noah Jones. …Lake View’s defense held its opponents to 22 points or less in all but one game last season. The Blue Jackets’ offense scored at least 34 points in all but two games. …Wild Gators’ quarterback D.J. Bethea and wideout Shaeed Dawkins already seem to be on the same page as the duo hooked up for a couple of big plays – including a long touchdown – during Lake View’s 28-0 victory over Kingstree in the William R. Long jamboree at Tiger Stadium last Friday.