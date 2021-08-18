PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, AUG. 19, 2021

NOTES: The Panthers are coming off a 4-2 season that saw them make the playoffs while Dillon is looking to get back into the 3A title game after falling short last season. Both teams lost to Gilbert in the playoffs. …LCHS will have to find a way to replace the production from graduated quarterback Hilshon Bailey, who accounted for more than 1,000 yards of offense last year in six games. …The Wildcats return their entire backfield in Jack Grider, Nigel George and Nemo Squire. Squire was one of the top running backs in the Pee Dee last season after rushing for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

NOTES: Both teams were run-heavy last season as each churned up more than 2,000 yards total on the ground. Each team is missing key pieces from last year, however, as Lake View’s top running duo of Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins are gone as well as Aynor’s Noah Jones. …Lake View’s defense held its opponents to 22 points or less in all but one game last season. The Blue Jackets’ offense scored at least 34 points in all but two games. …Wild Gators’ quarterback D.J. Bethea and wideout Shaeed Dawkins already seem to be on the same page as the duo hooked up for a couple of big plays – including a long touchdown – during Lake View’s 28-0 victory over Kingstree in the William R. Long jamboree at Tiger Stadium last Friday.