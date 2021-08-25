PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, AUG. 26, 2021

CHERAW (0-0) AT WEST FLORENCE (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Knight Stadium (221 North Beltline Drive, Florence)
LAST MEETING: First Meeting
KEY PLAYERS – C: RB Damarion McCaskill, RB Zay Brown, LB Jadon Scott. WF: QB Deuce Hudson, RB Terry McKithen, DB Kelvin Hunter.
NOTES: This will be the debut of West Florence’s on-campus Knight Stadium for football. The stadium (normally 5,000 capacity), however, can only host 2,500 for this game. …Damarion McCaskill was one of the top running backs in the area last season. He had almost 800 yards seven scores in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign for the Braves. …West is coming off a big road win against 5A Lexington which saw running back Terry McKithen score four touchdowns – including three in the first half.
MYRTLE BEACH (0-0) AT DILLON (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dillon Memorial Stadium (400 Stewart Street, Dillon)
LAST MEETING: Myrtle Beach 55, Dillon 27 (2009)
KEY PLAYERS – MB: WR Adam Randall, QB Ryan Burger, LB Cam Ward. D: RB Nemo Squire, QB Jack Grider, DL Anthony Grant
NOTES: Friday marks the season opener for both squads, who have not met since 2009 despite being perennial state title contenders during the better part of the last decade in their respective classes. The Seahawks have won three titles (2010, 2013, 2018) while the Wildcats have won seven since 2008, with the last coming in 2017. …Myrtle Beach wideout Adam Randall is committed to Clemson while quarterback Ryan Burger is slated to go to Appalachian State. …Nemo Squire is coming off a season that saw him rush for more than 1,000 yards and 20 TDs for the Wildcats last year.
MANNING (0-0) AT SOUTH FLORENCE (1-0)
WHEN: Friday 7:30 p.m.
RADIO: 96.3/1230 AM ESPN Radio
WHERE: Bruin Stadium (3200 S Irby Street, Florence)
LAST MEETING: Manning 20, South Florence 0 (2017)
KEY PLAYERS: SF: QB LaNorris Sellers; WR Evin Singletary. M: DE Michael Brown; DE Bobby Allen.
NOTES: The all-time series is tied at one win apiece….South Florence accumulated 439 yards total offense in last week’s win over Bluffton, with Sellers passing for 170 and two touchdowns, and rushing for 45 more yards and another score….Singletary made six catches for 100 yards and also scored on a 39-yard punt return. This is Manning’s opener after its scheduled opener last week against Hemingway was canceled. This is another half-capacity game at Bruin Stadium (maximum for Friday is 2,500).
HARTSVILLE (0-0) AT MAY RIVER (1-0)
WHEN: Saturday 7 p.m.
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
WHERE: 601 New Riverside Road, Bluffton
LAST MEETING: First meeting
KEY PLAYERS: H: RB J’Shawn Anderson; WR Roddi Morris. MR: QB Garvin Douglas; DL Caleb Tkaczyk
NOTES: McKendrie Douglass takes over as the Red Foxes’ quarterback after now-graduated Owen Taylor held that spot the previous two seasons….This will be Hartsville’s season opener, as the Red Foxes’ original opener last week was canceled….In May River’s win last week over Orangeburg-Wilkinson, Douglas accounted for 255 yards total offense (152 rushing) and four total touchdowns….Tkaczyk, meanwhile, registered 13 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and a sack.