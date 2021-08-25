PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, AUG. 26, 2021

NOTES: Friday marks the season opener for both squads, who have not met since 2009 despite being perennial state title contenders during the better part of the last decade in their respective classes. The Seahawks have won three titles (2010, 2013, 2018) while the Wildcats have won seven since 2008, with the last coming in 2017. …Myrtle Beach wideout Adam Randall is committed to Clemson while quarterback Ryan Burger is slated to go to Appalachian State. …Nemo Squire is coming off a season that saw him rush for more than 1,000 yards and 20 TDs for the Wildcats last year.