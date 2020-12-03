PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, DEC. 4, 2020

NOTES: Saturday's contest is for the SCHSL 1A state championship. Southside Christian is looking to take home its second title in school history after capturing the 2015 crown. Lake View is vying for its 11th overall championship and second under coach Daryl King, who last guided the Wild Gators to the title in 2016. ...Sabres quarterback Ja'Corey Martin has been almost perfectly balanced in terms of run-pass production this season. He's thrown for 930 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 941 yards and 15 scores. ...Southside's defense has been dominant all season, allowing just 59 total points (7.8 ppg average). It's been especially good in the first quarter as the Sabres have allowed just six points in the opening stanza all season. They've also recorded 28.5 sacks as a team ...Lake View's run game has been its strength all season as the Wild Gators have amassed 2,591 yards rushing and 30 TDs. Senior Ja'Correus Ford leads the team and is one of the top backs in the Pee Dee with 1,207 yards and 13 scores. ...LVHS' defense has also been strong this season - never allowing more than 22 points in one game. A key part of that has been 19 takeaways, including 10 interceptions.