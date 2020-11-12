PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, NOV. 13, 2020

NOTES: With the two schools being in opposite classifications for the majority of their respective histories, this will be the first meeting between the two schools with a spot in the SCISA 2A state title game on the line. ...The Bobcats are looking to make their first championship game appearance since taking on Richard Winn for the 2014 8-man title. The Indians have not been in the championship matchup since 1995, which was the last of six straight 3A title game berths they earned. ...OP is outscoring its opponents 324-166 this season while CA holds a 274-115 advantage on the scoreboard. ...The Bobcats' rushing trio of Matthew Joye, Austin Brown and George Wilder made up the bulk of the team's more than 400 rushing yards last week in a 36-7 win over Hilton Head Prep.