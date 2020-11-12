PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, NOV. 13, 2020

WEST FLORENCE (5-2) AT BEAUFORT (4-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Beaufort's football stadium is off campus, a couple of blocks from the high school on Carolyn Drive. Parking, however, is at Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Parkway, Beaufort.
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (West Florence)
LAST MEETING: 2004, Beaufort won 33-7.
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Derrick Floyd, TE Dylan Snyder. B: QB Tyler Haley, WR Marcus Goodwater.
NOTES: This will be the second meeting between the teams, the first happening in the 2004 playoffs…Floyd has rushed for 470 yards, passed for 710 more and has accounted for 10 total touchdowns. Snyder has 276 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and has a preferred walk-on offer from the University of South Carolina. This is Jody Jenerette’s third year as West Florence’s coach, and this is the third time the Knights are in the postseason. In 2018, the Knights won region and reached the 5A lower-state semifinals, playing each playoff game that year at Florence’s Memorial Stadium. Last year, they lost on the road in the first round at Berkeley.
ORANGEBURG PREP (8-2) AT CAROLINA ACADEMY (7-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Buddy Wallace Field (351 South Country Club Road, Lake City)
LAST MEETING: First meeting
KEY PLAYERS – OP: QB McCollough Mims; WR A.J. Tolbert. CA: QB/DB Matthew Joye; RB Austin Brown; RB George Wilder.
NOTES: With the two schools being in opposite classifications for the majority of their respective histories, this will be the first meeting between the two schools with a spot in the SCISA 2A state title game on the line. ...The Bobcats are looking to make their first championship game appearance since taking on Richard Winn for the 2014 8-man title. The Indians have not been in the championship matchup since 1995, which was the last of six straight 3A title game berths they earned. ...OP is outscoring its opponents 324-166 this season while CA holds a 274-115 advantage on the scoreboard. ...The Bobcats' rushing trio of Matthew Joye, Austin Brown and George Wilder made up the bulk of the team's more than 400 rushing yards last week in a 36-7 win over Hilton Head Prep.
PEE DEE ACADEMY (8-1) at HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (10-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Hilton Head Christian Academy (55 Gardner Dr., Hilton Head Island)
LIVE STREAM OF GAME: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzrdCgmleEgzChRGGbohdg/
LAST MEETING: Hilton Head Christian 40, Pee Dee Academy 16 (2008 SCISA 2A playoffs)
KEY PLAYERS: PD: QB Hudson Spivey; WR Caleb Oakely: RB Coleby Sinclair. HHC: QB J.P. Peduzzi; QB/RB Jace Blackshear
NOTES: Hilton Head Christian is looking to punch its ticket back to the 2A state title game a year after falling to Trinity Collegiate 55-49 in overtime. Pee Dee is looking to get back into the championship for the first time since 2018 when it lost to Thomas Heyward Academy in the 1A title game. ...Both teams rely on a balanced offensive attack. Jace Blackshear and J.P. Peduzzi have combined to throw for more than 1,000 yards for HHC this season with Blackshear also rushing for more than 500 yards. Hudson Spivey has thrown for more than 1,700 yards and Coleby Sinclair has more than 850 rushing. ...Hilton Head has outscored opponents 434-157 this season while PDA holds a 280-105 advantage on the scoreboard.
