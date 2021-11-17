 Skip to main content
Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 17, 2021
Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 17, 2021

HAMMOND (12-0) VS. TRINITY COLLEGIATE (11-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Buccaneer Field (9200 University Blvd., North Charleston)

LIVE STREAMING: SCISA TV

LAST MEETING: Hammond 14, Trinity Collegiate 0 (2021)

KEY PLAYERS – H: RB C.J. Stokes; WR Cam Scott. TC: RB Reggion Bennett, RB Tre McLeod.

NOTES: Friday’s game will be for the SCISA 3A state championship. Hammond is looking to earn its fifth straight title, 13th since 2006 and 20th overall. The Titans won the 2019 SCISA 2A state crown and are in their second season competing at the 3A level. …The Skyhawks used a third-quarter punt return for a score and a fourth-quarter TD to edge Trinity 14-0 earlier this year. It’s the only loss the Titans have suffered all season. …TCS running back Reggion Bennett has already surpassed 6,000 yards for his career and 2,000 yards this season. In last week’s win over Augusta Christian, Bennett ran for 274 yards and six touchdowns.

WEST FLORENCE (9-2) AT HARTSVILLE (6-5)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Kellytown Stadium (216 Clyde Road, Hartsville)

RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)

LIVE STREAM: Florence 1 Schools YouTube

LAST MEETING: Hartsville 33, West Florence 13 (2021)

KEY PLAYERS – WF: RB Terry McKithen, TE/DB Avion McBride. H: RB Carmello McDaniel, LB Alex Hunt.

NOTES: Friday marks the 41st all-time meeting between the two schools, with the Red Foxes holding a decisive 34-6 advantage in the series, including a 33-13 victory earlier this season. Friday will be only the second time the two teams have met in the playoffs, however, with the other coming in 1990 – a 29-0 victory by Hartsville. …West and Hartsville have two of the top rushing attacks in the state. Knights running back Terry McKithen and quarterback Deuce Hudson have combined for more almost 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns while the Red Foxes’ duo of Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson have rushed for more than 1,000 yards apiece and double-digit TDs as well. …Hartsville, West Florence and Myrtle Beach comprise three of the four remaining teams in the lower state. All three compete in Region 6-4A.

HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (12-0) VS. WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (10-0)

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Buccaneer Field (9200 University Blvd., North Charleston)

LIVE STREAMING: SCISA TV

LAST MEETING: Hilton Head Christian 41, Williamsburg Academy 14 (2011)

KEY PLAYERS – HHC: QB Jace Blackshear, WR Riley Shinn. WA: QB Conrad Balder, Caleb Kline

NOTES: Hilton Head is playing in its third consecutive 2A state championship game. The Eagles lost in 2019 to Trinity Collegiate before rebounding to defeat Carolina Academy in 2020. …The Stallions are back in the championship game for the first time since 2013 when they captured the SCISA 1A state title against Colleton Prep Academy 26-13. …Williamsburg has outscored opponents 409-129 this season while HHC has outscored its opponents 541-114. The Stallions have played two less games than the Eagles. …Williamsburg QB Conrad Balder has thrown for more than 1,000 yards this season and had 11 TD passes entering the playoffs.

