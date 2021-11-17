Prep Football Capsules, Nov. 17, 2021

NOTES: Friday marks the 41st all-time meeting between the two schools, with the Red Foxes holding a decisive 34-6 advantage in the series, including a 33-13 victory earlier this season. Friday will be only the second time the two teams have met in the playoffs, however, with the other coming in 1990 – a 29-0 victory by Hartsville. …West and Hartsville have two of the top rushing attacks in the state. Knights running back Terry McKithen and quarterback Deuce Hudson have combined for more almost 2,500 yards and 28 touchdowns while the Red Foxes’ duo of Carmello McDaniel and J’Shawn Anderson have rushed for more than 1,000 yards apiece and double-digit TDs as well. …Hartsville, West Florence and Myrtle Beach comprise three of the four remaining teams in the lower state. All three compete in Region 6-4A.