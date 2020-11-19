PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, NOV. 20, 2020

NOTES: The game will be for the SCISA 2A state championship. The Bobcats are making their first appearance in a title game since 2014 (8-man). The Eagles are playing in their second straight championship game after falling 55-49 in overtime to Trinity Collegiate last season. …The matchup will be a contrast in styles as the bulk of the Bobcats’ offense has come on the ground in the form of 2,448 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. HHC has been more balanced, but a significant portion has come through the air in the form of 2,574 yards passing for 39 touchdowns.