PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, NOV. 20, 2020

CAROLINA ACADEMY (8-1) vs. HILTON HEAD CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (11-0)
WHEN: Noon, Saturday
WHERE: Buccaneer Field on the campus of Charleston Southern University (9200 University Blvd., North Charleston)
TICKETS: Adults $10, Students $5 ($10 Parking Fee)
LIVE STREAM OF GAME: http://scisatv.net/
LAST MEETING: Hilton Head Christian 44, Carolina Academy 0 (2005)
KEY PLAYERS – CA: QB/DB Matthew Joye; RB/DB Austin Brown; RB/DB George Wilder. HHC: QB J.P. Peduzzi; QB/RB Jace Blackshear
NOTES: The game will be for the SCISA 2A state championship. The Bobcats are making their first appearance in a title game since 2014 (8-man). The Eagles are playing in their second straight championship game after falling 55-49 in overtime to Trinity Collegiate last season. …The matchup will be a contrast in styles as the bulk of the Bobcats’ offense has come on the ground in the form of 2,448 yards rushing and 32 touchdowns. HHC has been more balanced, but a significant portion has come through the air in the form of 2,574 yards passing for 39 touchdowns.
LAKE VIEW (6-0) AT CARVERS BAY (6-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Carvers Bay High School (13002 Choppee Road, Hemingway)
TICKETS: $8
LAST MEETING: Lake View 20, Carvers Bay 16 (2015)
KEY PLAYERS – LV: QB D.J. Bethea, RB Ja’Correus Ford, RB Adarrian Dawkins. CB: QB Kayshuan Brockington, RB Josh Walker, DB/WR M.J. Bromell
NOTES: The two perennial 1A powers have each captured a pair of state titles in the last 18 seasons, with the Wild Gators winning the most recent one in 2016. The two teams have met just eight times, with LVHS holding a 5-3 advantage in the series. … The Bears are averaging 24 points per game while the Gators are averaging 35.7. CBHS is allowing an average of 9.1 points per game while the Wild Gators are giving up an average of 11.7 points per game.
DILLON (6-0) at GILBERT (8-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Gilbert High School Athletic Complex (4232 Two Notch Road, Gilbert)
TICKETS: $8
LAST MEETING: Dillon 34, Gilbert 7 (2017 3A playoffs)
KEY PLAYERS – D: QB Jack Grider, RB Nemo Squire, WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. G: RB Colton Mason, QB Izayah Whiteside
NOTES: This week’s second-round 3A playoff matchup is just the second-ever meeting between the two programs. Dillon defeated the Indians 34-7 in the third round of the state playoffs in 2017. …The game will feature two of the top running backs in the state in the Wildcats’ Nemo Squire and Gilbert’s Colton Mason. Squire has rushed for 913 yards and 20 touchdowns while Mason has 1,426 yards rushing and 18 scores.
BARNWELL (4-3) at MARION (5-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Fox Field (Elizabeth St., Marion)
TICKETS: $8
LAST MEETING: Barnwell 47, Marion 7 (1947)
KEY PLAYERS – B: QB Weston Sandifer, RB C.J. Ransom. M: RB Qua’Liek Crawford, DL T.J. Sanders, QB Gabriel Cusack
NOTES: The Swamp Foxes got their first home playoff victory since 2015 last week and will look to earn a berth in the 2A lower state final this week with a victory over the Warhorses. Barnwell is just 4-3, but finished state runner-up a year ago. … Barnwell snapped a two-game losing streak last week, but all three of the Warhorses’ losses this season have come against undefeated teams (Bamberg-Ehrhardt, Blackville-Hilda, Pelion).
WAGENER-SALLEY (6-1) at LAMAR (6-2)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Donald R. Poole Stadium (216 N Darlington Ave., Lamar)
TICKETS: $8
LAST MEETING: Wagener-Salley 24, Lamar 12 (2019 1A playoffs)
KEY PLAYERS – W-S: RB/DB Cameron Davis, DL/TE Elijah Davis, WR/DB A.J. Swedenburg. L: QB Tyler McManus, RB Derrick Higgins, WR/RB Tavarius Dolford.
NOTES: The War Eagles were the team that ended the Silver Foxes’ season a year ago, so Lamar will be looking for a measure of revenge. …The Silver Foxes had an explosive offensive attack in last week’s 48-12 victory over Williston-Elko. Quarterback Tyler McManus threw for four touchdowns and Derrick Higgins ran for two more. The Silver Foxes had 446 yards of total offense, and they’ll face a W-S squad averaging 36 points per game.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!