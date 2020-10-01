PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 2, 2020

NOTES: The game will feature two of the top three teams in SCISA Region 2-2A with the winner grabbing an advantage. Pee Dee, Williamsburg and Carolina Academy are all 1-0 in region play with both the Golden Eagles (4-0) and the Bobcats (2-0) entering the week undefeated overall as well. …PDA quarterback Hudson Spivey has nearly thrown for 1,000 yards already (992) and 13 touchdowns – seven of which that have gone to Caleb Oakley, who also has 589 yards receiving. …After giving up 20 points in a season-opening loss to Lee Academy, the Stallions defense has allowed just seven points since – including back-to-back shutouts against Florence Christian and Thomas Sumter Academy.