PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 2, 2020

HARTSVILLE (0-1) vs. WEST FLORENCE (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Florence Memorial Stadium (100 South Stadium Road, Florence).
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: Hartsville 45, West Florence 7 (2009)
KEY PLAYERS – H: RB D.P. Pendergrass, QB Owen Taylor. WF: QB George Derrick Floyd, RB Terry McKithen.
NOTES: Hartsville leads series 32-6, but the Knights have won three of the previous five matchups. ….West Florence had 283 yards total offense in last week’s win against Wilson. And 227 of those total-offense yards were gained by the rushing efforts of Floyd (118 yards) and McKithen (109, three TDs). … The Red Foxes committed six turnovers in last week’s loss to North Myrtle Beach, and the Chiefs turned four of those into TD’s. … Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese once coached West Florence and guided the Knights to the 2003 Class 3A state championship game.
SOUTH FLORENCE (0-1) AT NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River).
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: 99.5-FM WRNN (North Myrtle Beach)
STREAM: www.nmbchiefs.com
LAST MEETING: First meeting
KEY PLAYERS – NMB: RB Nyliek Livingston, LB T.J. Cox. SF: QB LaNorris Sellers, WR Evin Singletary.
NOTES: During last week’s Chief win over Hartsville, Livingston rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown. …Cox, meanwhile, recorded 13 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss and caused two fumbles. …Sellers passed for two late touchdowns during last week’s loss to Carolina Forest, and Singletary caught one of his scoring passes.
WILSON (0-1) AT DARLINGTON (0-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Darlington High School (525 Spring Street, Darlington)
TICKETS: $7 (https://darlington.hometownticketing.com/embed/all)
LAST MEETING: Wilson 55, Darlington 15 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: W – QB Zayshaun Rice, RB Chris Austin. D: QB Deuce Hudson, WR Daedae Bowens.
NOTES: Hudson passed for 125 yards during last week’s loss to Myrtle Beach, and Bowens accounted for 79 receiving yards. …Rice rushed for 103 yards and passed for 77 more (13-of-18 passing) during last week's loss to West Florence. But his interception was returned for a TD. …The teams will play for the Virgil Wells Trophy, in honor of the Hall of Famer who coached at Darlington’s Mayo and also at Wilson. He won 253 games during his 34 combined years.
AYNOR (1-0) AT DILLON (0-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Dillon Memorial Stadium (400 Stewart St., Dillon)
LAST MEETING: Aynor 38, Dillon 30 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: D: RB Nemo Squire; WR Bobo McKinnon; WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce; LB Travon Johnson; OL Avery Hewitt
NOTES: The Wildcats will be looking for a measure of revenge on Friday after Blue Jackets ended their 52-game region winning streak last season and took the region crown as well…This will be Dillon’s first game after last week’s season-opener against Loris was postponed to the end of October. Aynor edged Lakewood 8-6 last week. …The Wildcats are breaking in a new quarterback this season after Jay Lester graduated. Jake Rider and transfer Lucas Hunt were battling for the top spot. They’ll have plenty of weapons regardless as RB Nemo Squire and WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce return for another year in what should be a potent Dillon offense.
JOHNSONVILLE (1-0) AT TIMMONSVILLE (1-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Bill Tate Stadium (304 Kemper St., Timmonsville)
LAST MEETING: Timmonsville 16, Johnsonville 7 (1995 Class A Playoffs)
KEY PLAYERS: J: QB Wyatt Smith, RB Daquan Burroughs, RB Quintrell Burroughs, WR Quez Lewis, C/LB Willie Carter. T: OL/DL Marcel Eaddy; QB/DB Christian Taylor; RB/LB Jahiem Green; LB/RB Devine Brown.
NOTES: This will be the first meeting between the two teams since the 1995 Class A playoffs, which Timmonsville won 16-7 en route to an appearance in the state championship game. …The Whirlwinds hold an 11-3 advantage all-time in the series. JHS’ last victory came in 1990 (24-14)…Both teams are coming off wins in their season openers. The Flashes defeated Hannah-Pamplico 34-20 behind two touchdowns from Malik Shippey. Timmonsville shut out Hemingway 15-0 thanks in large part to six Tigers turnovers.
WILLIAMSBURG ACADEMY (3-1) AT PEE DEE ACADEMY (4-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Pee Dee Academy (2903 US-76, Mullins)
LAST MEETING: Pee Dee Academy 50, Williamsburg Academy 21 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: WA: QB Joe Kellahan. PD: QB Hudson Spivey; WR Caleb Oakley; RB Coleby Sinclair; OL/DL Sam Gasque.
NOTES: The game will feature two of the top three teams in SCISA Region 2-2A with the winner grabbing an advantage. Pee Dee, Williamsburg and Carolina Academy are all 1-0 in region play with both the Golden Eagles (4-0) and the Bobcats (2-0) entering the week undefeated overall as well. …PDA quarterback Hudson Spivey has nearly thrown for 1,000 yards already (992) and 13 touchdowns – seven of which that have gone to Caleb Oakley, who also has 589 yards receiving. …After giving up 20 points in a season-opening loss to Lee Academy, the Stallions defense has allowed just seven points since – including back-to-back shutouts against Florence Christian and Thomas Sumter Academy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!