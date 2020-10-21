PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 23, 2020

WEST FLORENCE (3-1 OVERALL, 2-1 REGION 6-4A ) AT NORTH MYRTLE BEACH ( 4-0, 4-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today
WHERE: North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)
TICKETS: Game is sold out.
RADIO: WRNN-FM 99.5 (North Myrtle Beach)
LAST MEETING: 2003, it was the second of two WF wins that year over the Chiefs. After beating the Chiefs 16-9 in the regular season, the Knights won in the playoffs by the score of 25-17.
KEY PLAYERS – WF: QB George Derrick Floyd, RB Terry McKithen. NMB: QB Cam Freeman; RB Nyliek Livingston.
NOTES: West Florence leads series 3-0, and this is the first meeting between the schools since the Knights were on their way to the 2003 Class 3A state final…. McKithen has rushed for 500 yards and five touchdowns through four games, and Floyd has 258 and two. And, Floyd has thrown for 390 yards for four touchdowns….Freeman has passed for 304 yards and three touchdowns, and Livingston has rushed for 531 and seven scores…. North Myrtle Beach has a turnover margin of plus-six. That includes five interceptions and five fumble recoveries. And on six of those eight turnovers the Chiefs forced, they scored touchdowns or scored on touchdown drives.
SOUTH FLORENCE (1-3 OVERALL, 1-2 REGION 6-4A) AT HARTSVILLE (1-3, 0-3)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Kellytown Stadium (216 Clyde Rd, Hartsville)
TICKETS: $7
RADIO: 93.7-FM WSIM (Hartsville)
LAST MEETING: 2019, Hartsville won 16-13.
KEY PLAYERS – SF: QB LaNorris Sellers WR Evin Singletary. H: RB J’Shawn Anderson; RB D.P. Pendergrass.
NOTES: Hartsville leads series 29-11….Sellers has passed for 528 yards and five touchdowns this season, and Singletary leads the Pee Dee public schools with 12 catches for 300 yards and a score….Anderson has rushed for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Pendergrass has 342 rushing yards for six TDs, and 151 receiving yards for three more scores.
MYRTLE BEACH (4-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A) at WILSON (2-2, 2-2 Region 6-4A)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 S. Stadium Road, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (Wilson)
LAST MEETING: Myrtle Beach 43, Wilson 30 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: MB: QB Ryan Berger; RB Andrew Doss; RB Cam Ward; WR Adam Randall. W: QB Zayshaun Rice; RB Chris Austin; WR Harrison Muldrow; DL Shamaree Timmons.
NOTES: The Seahawks own a 17-1 lead in the series, with the lone Tigers victory coming in 1990 (19-7). Myrtle Beach has also won every contest since 2010 when the two teams began playing each other every year. …Prior to last week’s game against Hartsville, MBHS had only allowed 21 points total. It allowed 35 to the Red Foxes. …Wilson’s passing game had its best showing of the year against South Florence as quarterback Zayshaun Rice threw for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns. …In the Tigers’ two wins this season, they’ve scored a combined 74 points. In their two losses, they’ve scored a combined 14 points.
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (1-4, 1-3 Region 5-A) AT LAKE VIEW (3-0, 2-0 Region 5-A)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Jewell McLaurin Field (401 E. 3rd Ave, Lake View)
LAST MEETING: Lake View 46, Hannah-Pamplico 6 (2019)
KEY PLAYERS: H-P: RB Floyd Eaddy, WR/DV Davian Coaxum, OL/LB Dayon Jackson, NG Jordan Lawson. LV: QB D.J. Bethea, RB Ja’Correus Ford, RB Adarrian Dawkins, LB Marquise Johnson, OL Tyson Monroe, LB Raekwon McNeil.
NOTES: The Wild Gators have won eight out of the last nine contests, with the lone exception being the Raiders’ 28-26 victory in 2018. That is one of only two H-P victories in the series, with the other coming in 2000 (28-12). …Both teams have scored the same number of points, 100, but the Raiders have allowed 137 compared to Lake View’s 48. …LVHS’ Ja'Correous Ford has been the top rusher in the Pee Dee for a number of weeks, and he added to that last week by rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns against Timmonsville – in the first half. … The Raiders have also been strong on the ground, with Floyd Eaddy leading the way with 417 yards and three touchdowns.
