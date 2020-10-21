PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 23, 2020

NOTES: The Wild Gators have won eight out of the last nine contests, with the lone exception being the Raiders’ 28-26 victory in 2018. That is one of only two H-P victories in the series, with the other coming in 2000 (28-12). …Both teams have scored the same number of points, 100, but the Raiders have allowed 137 compared to Lake View’s 48. …LVHS’ Ja'Correous Ford has been the top rusher in the Pee Dee for a number of weeks, and he added to that last week by rushing for 231 yards and three touchdowns against Timmonsville – in the first half. … The Raiders have also been strong on the ground, with Floyd Eaddy leading the way with 417 yards and three touchdowns.