Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 28, 2021

SOUTH FLORENCE (7-2, 4-1) AT WEST FLORENCE (6-2, 3-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Knight Stadium (221 N. Beltline Drive, Florence)
RADIO: 96.3/1230 AM ESPN Radio
LAST MEETING: West Florence 24, South Florence 20 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: SF: QB Quincy Rhodes, LB Eric Cooper Jr. WF: RB Terry McKithen, LB Franklin Emerson
NOTES: South Florence still leads the all-time series 27-26, but the Knights have won the last five meetings in a row to draw within a game of tying the Bruins. …SFHS would earn the No. 2 seed from Region 6-4A with a victory on Friday while West would earn the No. 4 seed. A victory by Knights would potentially create a three-way tie for second place along with Hartsville. The tiebreaker would be determined by how many points each team allowed against the other opponents. Hartsville allowed 38 points combined while South (21) and West (33) will have to add their point totals Friday to the formula. …The game will feature two of the top running backs in the Pee Dee in South’s Malik Terry and West’s Terry McKithen. Terry has 864 yards and seven touchdowns on 127 carries while McKithen surpasses the 1,000-yard plateau last week and now has 1,025 yards and 20 TDs on 165 carries.
GREEN SEA FLOYDS (5-1, 3-0) AT LAKE VIEW (7-2, 2-1)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Jewell McLaurin Field (401 E. 3rd Avenue, Lake View)
SIMULCAST: www.tigerradio.com/trojansradio (Green Sea Floyds)
LAST MEETING: Lake View 28, Green Sea Floyds 14 (2020)
KEY PLAYERS: GSF: RB Dan Johnson, RB Colby Thorndyke. LV: QB D.J. Bethea, WR Shaheed Dawkins
NOTES: Lake View leads the all-time series 40-5. …This game will decide the Region 5-A champion and top seed for the playoffs. …Green Sea Floyds brings one of the top rushing attacks in the area to the field behind Colby Thornkdyke and Dan Johnson. The Wild Gators also have a strong ground game led by Marvin Gordon and Treyvon Bellmon. …One area where LVHS has excelled over GSF this season is in the passing game. Quarterback D.J. Bethea has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and double-digit scores with wide receiver Shaheed Dawkins accounting for more than 700 yards alone.