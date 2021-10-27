Prep Football Capsules, Oct. 28, 2021

NOTES: South Florence still leads the all-time series 27-26, but the Knights have won the last five meetings in a row to draw within a game of tying the Bruins. …SFHS would earn the No. 2 seed from Region 6-4A with a victory on Friday while West would earn the No. 4 seed. A victory by Knights would potentially create a three-way tie for second place along with Hartsville. The tiebreaker would be determined by how many points each team allowed against the other opponents. Hartsville allowed 38 points combined while South (21) and West (33) will have to add their point totals Friday to the formula. …The game will feature two of the top running backs in the Pee Dee in South’s Malik Terry and West’s Terry McKithen. Terry has 864 yards and seven touchdowns on 127 carries while McKithen surpasses the 1,000-yard plateau last week and now has 1,025 yards and 20 TDs on 165 carries.