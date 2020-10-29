 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 30, 2020
PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 30, 2020

HARTSVILLE (2-3 OVERALL, 1-3 REGION 6-4A ) AT WILSON (3-2, 3-2)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Memorial Stadium (100 S. Stadium Road, Florence)

RADIO: 96.3 FM/1230 AM ESPN Radio (Wilson)

LAST MEETING: Hartsville 55, Wilson 13 (2019)

KEY PLAYERS – H: RB J’Shawn Anderson; RB D.P. Pendergrass; QB Owen Taylor. W: QB Zayshaun Rice; RB Chris Austin; WR Harrison Muldrow; DL Shamaree Timmons.

NOTES: Hartsville leads the all-time series 19-2. Wilson's only victories in the series came in 1996 and 1998. ...The Tigers' 41-28 victory over the previously unbeaten Seahawks last week shook things up a bit in Region 6-4A. North Myrtle Beach is on top with a 5-0 record followed by Myrtle Beach (3-1), Wilson (3-2) and West Florence (3-2). ...The Red Foxes are averaging 32.1 points per game this season and 35.7 over their last three contests. ...Last week was the first 200-yard passing game of the year for Wilson QB Zayshaun Rice. He has more than 500 yards passing and 382 yards rushing this year.

PEE DEE ACADEMY (7-0, 3-0 SCISA REGION 2-2A) at CAROLINA ACADEMY (5-1, 2-1)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Carolina Academy (351 S, Country Club Rd, Lake City)

LAST MEETING: Pee Dee Academy 40, Carolina Academy 20 (2019)

KEY PLAYERS: PD: QB Hudson Spivey; WR Caleb Oakely: RB Coleby Sinclair. CA: QB Matt Joye; RB Austin Brown; RB George Wilder.

NOTES: This will mark the third straight years both teams have played each other with the region title on the line, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top the previous two seasons. ...Because of a scheduled off week and an unscheduled one due to an opposing team's COVID-19 quarantine, Pee Dee Academy has not played since beating Spartanburg Christian on Oct. 9. ...The Bobcats, who dealt with their own unexpected long break earlier this year, are looking to regain their early-season form that saw them average more than 40 points a contest. In the last two weeks, CA has scored just 20 points a game.

LAMAR (4-1) AT TIMMONSVILLE (0-4)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Bill Tate Stadium (304 Kemper St., Timmonsville)

LAST MEETING: Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0 (2019)

KEY PLAYERS – L: RB Tavaris Dolford; RB Rashad Johnson; QB Tyler McManus. T: OL/DL Marcel Eaddy; QB/DB Christian Taylor; RB/LB Jahiem Green; LB/RB Devine Brown.

NOTES: In one of the longest and oldest rivalries in the state, Lamar and Timmonsville have met at least once every year since 1984, and also played every year from 1955 to 1971. ...The Silver Foxes hold an eight-game winning streak in the series. The last two victories by the Whirlwinds were actually in the same year as they posted a pair of 2-point victories over their rivals in 2011. ...The Silver Foxes captured the region crown last week with a 50-44 overtime victory against C.A. Johnson.

