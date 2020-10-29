PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, OCT. 30, 2020

NOTES: This will mark the third straight years both teams have played each other with the region title on the line, with the Golden Eagles coming out on top the previous two seasons. ...Because of a scheduled off week and an unscheduled one due to an opposing team's COVID-19 quarantine, Pee Dee Academy has not played since beating Spartanburg Christian on Oct. 9. ...The Bobcats, who dealt with their own unexpected long break earlier this year, are looking to regain their early-season form that saw them average more than 40 points a contest. In the last two weeks, CA has scored just 20 points a game.