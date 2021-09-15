PREP FOOTBALL CAPSULES, SEPT. 16, 2021

NOTES: This will be just the second ever meeting between the two squads with the other coming in 2011 as the Braves were victorious. ...Both teams enter coming off of big wins. Cheraw defeated Loris 21-6 last week while Gilbert rallied to beat Hartsville 48-47. ...Zay Brown and Damarion McCaskill combined for more than 200 yards and a pair of scores on the ground last week for the Braves. Alias Graham-Woodberry had more than 200 yards rushing and four scores of his own last week against Hartsville for the Indians.