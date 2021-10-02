PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HP upsets Lake View in Football

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Zander Poston passed for four touchdowns to lead Hannah-Pamplico to a 38-32 win over Lake View on Friday.
Lake View’s Treyvon Bellmon rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns of his own.
LV;12;0;6;14—32
H-P;12;14;12;0—38
FIRST QUARTER
HP- Cyrus Ellison 6 pass from Zander Poston (kick failed), 10:00.
LV- Treyvon Bellmon 5 run (run failed), 8:00.
LV- Bellmon 45 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed), 4:00.
HP- Josh McNeil 6 pass from Poston (run failed), 2:00.
SECOND QUARTER
HP- Ellison 4 pass from Poston (run failed), 6:00.
HP- Eaddy 35 run ( Eaddy run), 6:00.
THIRD QUARTER
HP- Eaddy 6 run (run failed), 9:00.
LV- Bellmon 18 run (run failed), 5:00.
HP- Tae Sellers 35 pass from Poston (run failed), 4:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV- Shaheed Dawkins 8 pass from Bethea (Luke King run), 11:00.
LV- Bellmon 10 run (run failed), 2:00.
South Florence 76
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Quincy Rhodes passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.
Teammate Evin Singletary had two punt returns for touchdowns and caught another.
The Bruins improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 47
Lamar 8
LAMAR, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and caught another.
Teammate Jack Grider passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns of his own..
Pat Anderson scored the Silver Foxes' lone TD.
D;21;13;0;13—47
L;0;0;8;0—8
FIRST QUARTER
D- Nemo Squire 21 pas from Jack Grider (kick good), 10:11.
D- Squire 8 run (kick good), 4:40.
D- 34 pass from Grider (kick good), 2:58.
SECOND QUARTER
D- Squire 4 run (run failed), 11:09.
D- Squire 3 run (kick failed), 2:55
THIRD QUARTER
L- Pat Anderson 12 pass from Montavis Dolford (Anderson pass from Dolford), 8:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
D- Grider 3 run (kick good), 10:27.
D- 26 run (kick failed), 4:59.
STATS
PASSING: D: Jack Grider 10-14-184-2-0. L: Montavis Dolford 4-7-37-1.
RUSHING: D: Nemo Squire 16-103. L: Pat Anderson 16-82.
Marlboro County 19
Lake City 8
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd passed and rushed for touchdowns.
Lake City scored on a blocked punt in the first quarter.
Lakewood 22
Manning 16
SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Jalynn Coard rushed for a touchdown, and Justin Daniels passed for another.
Cheraw 31
Buford 15
LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns.
The Braves outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-6 in the second half.
Chesterfield 57
North Central 50
KERSHAW, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Asher Williams caught a touchdown pass from Keagan Chambers with 1:30 left to give the Rams a 57-50 win.
Teammate Kevin Diggs had four rushing touchdowns.
Marion 12
Latta 7
LATTA, S.C. — Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 100 yards and the game-winning touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Cusack also threw for 89 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Jamiek Nichols caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Lee Central 34
Andrews 14
ANDREWS, S.C. — Lee Central’s Lawrence Burroughs rushed for a TD, and returned a fumble for another.
Teammate Devin Bradley had an interception return for a score, and Kenneth Bradley and Jamarion Slater rushed for scores of their own.
Mullins 32
Kingstree 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Nizail Robinson had two rushing touchdowns.
Teammates Timothy Frazier, Syree Livingston and Tyshante Davis also rushed for TDs.
Green Sea Floyds 32
Johnsonville 20
GREEN SEA, S.C. — Green Sea Floyds defeats Johnsonville 32-20.
East Clarendon 48
Hemingway 25
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — East Clarendon defeated Hemingway 48-25 in football.
Laurence Manning 21
Porter-Gaud 17
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Tyler June scored on a 70-yard run with 4:15 left for the win.
June rushed for 90 yards and passed for 71 more, along with another touchdown.
STATS
PASSING: LMA: Tyler June 4-6-71-1.
RUSHING: LMA: Brayden Osteen 10-65; Jackson Brown 8-40; June 8-90.
RECEIVING: LMA: Bryson Smith 1-45.
Florence Christian 36
Pelion 21
LAMAR, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown.
Teammate Juels Huntley rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Juw-El Huntley rushed for 106 yards and another touchdown.
P;7;0;0;14—21
FCS;8;16;6;6—36
FIRST QUARTER
P- Azwam James 28 run (New kick), 6:32.
FCS- Ethan Kelly 4 run (Juw-El Huntley run), 4:11.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS- Juels Huntley 36 run (kelly run), 7:09.
FCS- Kelly 86 run (Emekah Johnson pass from Juels Huntley), 3:47.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS- Harrison Forehand 27 pass Juels Huntley(kick failed), 4:00.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS- Jake McLaughlin 1 run (kick failed), 10:23
P- James 2 run (New Kick), 4:22.
P- James 13 run (New Kick), 1:19.
STATS
RUSHING: FCS: Ethan Kelly 14-205; Juels Huntley 8-94; Juw-El Huntley 10-106.
Williamsburg Academy 35
Pee Dee Academy 14
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Conrad Balder passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey, meanwhile, passed for 196 yard and two touchdowns.
PDA;0;7;0;7—14
WA;0;7;21;7—35
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Drew Singletary 35 pass from Hudson Spivey (Drew Singletary kick), 11:00.
WA- Henry Swicord 7 pass from Conrad Balder (Swicord kick), 2:01
THIRD QUARTER
WA- Caleb Kline 29 run (Swicord Kick), 8:16.
WA- Swicord 70 pass from Balder (Swicord kick), 5:24.
WA- Kline 28 run (Swicord Kick), :55.
FOURTH QUARTER
WA- Kline 5 run (Swicord Kick), 10:43.
PDA- Singletary 2 pass from Spivey (Singletary Kick), 6:26.
STATS
PASSING:PDA: Hudson Spivey 24-34-196-2-1. Conrad Balder 11-16-236-2-1
RUSHING: WA: Caleb Kline 20-181.
RECEIVING: WA: Henry Swicord 2-77, Teague Ward 6-103. PDA: Drew Singletary 7-96.
St. John’s Christian 44
The King’s Academy 0
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — The King’s Academy fell to St. John’s Christian 44-0.
Lee Academy 27
Dillon Christian 0
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s William West caught a touchdown pass and rushed for two more.
Teammate Drew Hicks passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.