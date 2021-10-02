PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: HP upsets Lake View in Football

LV- Bellmon 10 run (run failed), 2:00.

South Florence 76

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Quincy Rhodes passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Evin Singletary had two punt returns for touchdowns and caught another.

The Bruins improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 47

Lamar 8

LAMAR, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and caught another.

Teammate Jack Grider passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns of his own..

Pat Anderson scored the Silver Foxes' lone TD.

D;21;13;0;13—47

L;0;0;8;0—8

FIRST QUARTER

D- Nemo Squire 21 pas from Jack Grider (kick good), 10:11.

D- Squire 8 run (kick good), 4:40.