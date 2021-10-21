PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Aynor edges Lamar in overtime

LAMAR, S.C. — Adam Green's 6-yard in overtime gave Aynor a 12-6 win over Lamar on Thursday in high school football action.
Lamar’s Pat Anderson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.
A;6;0;0;0;6—12
L;0;6;0;0;0— 6
FIRST QUARTER
A- Garrison Gasque 37 run (run failed), 0:00.
SECOND QUARTER
L- Pat Anderson 10 run (run failed), 4:39.
OVERTIME
A- Adam Green 6 run.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: L: Patrick Anderson 14-110. A: Garrison Gasque 24-144; Adam Green 14-66.
RECORD: L 5-3, 4-0 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Oct.29.
Lake View 22
Waccamaw 20 (OT)
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Shaheed Dawkins' interception of Jaret Yonker's 2-pointer conversion pass led Lake View to a 22-20 win against Waccamaw.
D.J. Bethea's 11-yard pass to Tyrell Foxworth and conversion run were the difference in overtime.
Bethea passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.
W;0;7;0;7;6—20
LV;8;0;6;0;8— 22
FIRST QUARTER
LV- Tyrell Foxworth 2 run (Luke King run), 5:26.
SECOND QUARTER
L- Jayvian Simmons 6 run (Jackson Forest kick), 6:36.
THIRD QUARTER
LV- Shaheed Dawkins 73 pass from D.J. Bethea (pass failed), 10:40.
FOURTH QUARTER
W- Simmons 1 run (Forrest kick), 3:30.
OVERTIME
LV- Foxworth 11 pass from Bethea (Bethea run).
W- Simmons 10 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 13-25-236-2-0.
RECEIVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 6-138; Trey Page 5-72.
RUSHING: LV: Tyrell Foxworth 23-119.
RECORD: L 5-3, 4-0 Region 2-A.
NEXT GAME: LV will host Green Sea Floyd at 7:30 Oct. 29
Loris 35
Kingstree 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Loris defeated Kingstree 35-6 on Thursday.
The Jaguars fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 Region 7-2A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.
Carvers Bay 52
Hemingway 6
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Hemingway 52-6 on Thursday.
The Bears improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.
The Tigers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 4-A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.