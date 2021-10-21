 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Aynor edges Lamar in overtime
THURSDAY PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

  • Updated
NEW LAMAR LOGO.jpg

LAMAR, S.C. — Adam Green's 6-yard in overtime gave Aynor a 12-6 win over Lamar on Thursday in high school football action.

Lamar’s Pat Anderson rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown.

A;6;0;0;0;6—12

L;0;6;0;0;0— 6

FIRST QUARTER

A- Garrison Gasque 37 run (run failed), 0:00.

SECOND QUARTER

L- Pat Anderson 10 run (run failed), 4:39.

OVERTIME

A- Adam Green 6 run.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: L: Patrick Anderson 14-110. A: Garrison Gasque 24-144; Adam Green 14-66.

RECORD: L 5-3, 4-0 Region 2-A.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Oct.29.

Lake View 22

Waccamaw 20 (OT)

LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Shaheed Dawkins' interception of Jaret Yonker's 2-pointer conversion pass led Lake View to a 22-20 win against Waccamaw.

D.J. Bethea's 11-yard pass to Tyrell Foxworth and conversion run were the difference in overtime.

Bethea passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

W;0;7;0;7;6—20

LV;8;0;6;0;8— 22

FIRST QUARTER

LV- Tyrell Foxworth 2 run (Luke King run), 5:26.

SECOND QUARTER

L- Jayvian Simmons 6 run (Jackson Forest kick), 6:36.

THIRD QUARTER

LV- Shaheed Dawkins 73 pass from D.J. Bethea (pass failed), 10:40.

FOURTH QUARTER

W- Simmons 1 run (Forrest kick), 3:30.

OVERTIME

LV- Foxworth 11 pass from Bethea (Bethea run).

W- Simmons 10 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 13-25-236-2-0.

RECEIVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 6-138; Trey Page 5-72.

RUSHING: LV: Tyrell Foxworth 23-119.

RECORD: L 5-3, 4-0 Region 2-A.

NEXT GAME: LV will host Green Sea Floyd at 7:30 Oct. 29

Loris 35

Kingstree 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Loris defeated Kingstree 35-6 on Thursday.

The Jaguars fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 Region 7-2A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Carvers Bay 52

Hemingway 6

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Hemingway 52-6 on Thursday.

The Bears improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.

The Tigers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 4-A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.

