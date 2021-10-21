PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Aynor edges Lamar in overtime

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING: LV: D.J. Bethea 13-25-236-2-0.

RECEIVING: LV: Shaheed Dawkins 6-138; Trey Page 5-72.

RUSHING: LV: Tyrell Foxworth 23-119.

RECORD: L 5-3, 4-0 Region 2-A.

NEXT GAME: LV will host Green Sea Floyd at 7:30 Oct. 29

Loris 35

Kingstree 6

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Loris defeated Kingstree 35-6 on Thursday.

The Jaguars fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 Region 7-2A and will travel to Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Carvers Bay 52

Hemingway 6

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay defeated Hemingway 52-6 on Thursday.

The Bears improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.

The Tigers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in Region 4-A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Oct.29.