PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bennett's big night lifts Trinity into 2nd round

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 386 yards and six touchdowns to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 57-42 win over Ben Lippen on Friday in the opening round of the SCISA 3A state playoffs.

Bennett went over 6,000 yards for his career and also over 2,000 for the season.

Tre Mcleod rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans as well.

Trinity will host Augusta Christian (Ga.) next week.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: − TCS: Reggion Bennett 27-386; Tre McLeod 20-185.

RECORD: TCS 10-1.

NEXT GAME: TCS will host Augusta Christian (Ga) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Lamar 30

Blackville Hilda 18

LAMAR, S.C. — Tyler McManus scored on a 1-yard run and Patrick Anderson added a 2-point conversion to give Lamar the lead for good at 22-18 with 9:51 left in the game.