PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Bennett's big night lifts Trinity into 2nd round

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Reggion Bennett rushed for 386 yards and six touchdowns to lead Trinity Collegiate to a 57-42 win over Ben Lippen on Friday in the opening round of the SCISA 3A state playoffs.
Bennett went over 6,000 yards for his career and also over 2,000 for the season.
Tre Mcleod rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans as well.
Trinity will host Augusta Christian (Ga.) next week.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: − TCS: Reggion Bennett 27-386; Tre McLeod 20-185.
RECORD: TCS 10-1.
Lamar 30
Blackville Hilda 18
LAMAR, S.C. — Tyler McManus scored on a 1-yard run and Patrick Anderson added a 2-point conversion to give Lamar the lead for good at 22-18 with 9:51 left in the game.
Anderson tacked on a late touchdown to make it 30-18 in the fourth. He rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns.
The Silver Foxes improved to 7-3 and will host McCormick at 7:30 Friday.
Beaufort 30
South Florence 14
BEAUFORT, S.C. — South Florence got an early tying touchdown from Malik Terry, but fell behind 21-7 following the score.
The Bruins' season ends at 7-4.
South Aiken 28
Wilson 14
AIKEN, S.C. — Jyron Waiters scored on a kickoff return and a 1-yard run in the playoff loss for the Tigers.
The Thoroughbreds scored the game last two touchdowns after the two teams were tied 14-14 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers end the season at 1-8.
Dillon 32
Fox Creek 0
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire scored three touchdowns in the Class 3A state playoff opener.
Teammate Jamarion Fling added a rushing touchdown.
The Wildcats improved to 7-0 and will host Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Oceanside Collegiate 31
Lake City 0
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Lake City was shut out by Oceanside in the 3A state playoffs.
The Panthers end the season at 2-5.
Cheraw 43
Latta 0
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Damarion McCaskill rushed for two touchdowns in the 2A state playoffs.
Teammates Zay Brown and JuJu Hood each had rushing touchdowns and Derron Peques caught two touchdown passes as well.
Latta ends the season at 1-8 while the Braves improved to 7-3 and will host Timberland at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Chesterfield 40
Columbia 6
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs had three receiving touchdowns and a rushing score.
Teammate Jayden Little added two rushing touchdowns.
The Rams improved to 7-2 and will host Newberry at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Barnwell 51
Marion 40
MARION, S.C. — Barnwell scored 34 points in the third quarter to end Marion's perfect season in the 2A sate playoffs.
Quay’Sheed Scott passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 100 yards for the Swamp Foxes.
Teammates Roderick McRae and John Gamble both added a rushing touchdown.
Marion ends the season at 8-1 and as the Region 7-2A champions.
Central 20
Lee Central 13
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Central ended Lee Central's season with a 20-13 victory in the 2A playoffs.
The Stallions finish the year at 4-3.
Philip Simmons 41
Mullins 6
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mullins’ Syree Livingston threw a touchdown pass as the Auctioneers' (2-5) season came to an end.
McBee 62
Ware Shoals 14
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Evan Sullivan rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the 1A state playoffs.
Temamtes James Goodie and Trevor Trull each had two rushing touchdowns.
The Panthers will travel to Calhoun County at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − M: Evan Sullivan 11-122; James Goodie 13-103; Evan Talbert 6-59; Trevor Trull 5-44.
RECORD: M 3-5.
C.E. Murray 50
Cross 24
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Quadarous Grant had three rushing touchdowns in the 1A state playoffs.
Tyree Prunes had two rushing TDs, Amond Myers had one and Nicolas Brown caught a TD pass for the War Eagles.
C.E. Murray will host Branchville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 55
St. John’s 22
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tyshaun Grice threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception return for a score in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate R.J. Bromell rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears improved to 5-2 will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Whale Branch 19
East Clarendon 0
SEABROOK, S.C. — Whale Branch shut out East Clarendon in the 1A state playoffs.
The Wolverines finish the season at 2-6.
Lake View 46
Estill 6
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s Trayvon Bellmon rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown in the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Marvin Gordon rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown.
The Wild Gators improved to 9-2 and will host Whale Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 26
Hannah-Pamplico 22
BAMBERG, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Floyd Eaddy had a rushing touchdown and an interception return for a score in the 1A playoffs.
Teammate Tae Sellers rushed for a touchdown.
The Raiders end the season at 4-4.
Branchville 43
Johnsonville 42
BRANCHVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy threw for five touchdowns passes in the 1A state playoffs.
The Flashes end the season at 4-4.
Augusta Christian (Ga.) 45
Laurence Manning 20
MARTINEZ, Ga. — Laurence Manning’s Brandon King rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown in the SCISA3A state playoffs.
Teammates Noah Turner and Bryce Acord each added a touchdown.
The Swampcats end the season at 5-4.
Williamsburg Academy 49
Hilton Head Prep 16
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown in the SCISA 2A playoffs.
Teammate Conrad Balder passed for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
The Stallions improved to 9-0 and will host Beaufort Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Beaufort Academy 33
Florence Christian 25
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly had two rushing touchdowns in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.
Teammates Juw-El Huntley and Juels Huntley each had a rushing touchdown.
The Eagles finish the season at 7-4.
Pee Dee Academy 49
John Paul II 16
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Colby Sinclair rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns in the SCISA 2A playoffs.
Teammate Landyn Turner rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and also had a receiving touchdown.
The Eagles improved to 9-1 and will travel to Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hilton Head Christian 47
Carolina Academy 0
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Christian shut out Carolina Academy in the SCISA 2A state playoffs.
The Bobcats end the season at 3-8.