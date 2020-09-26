PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Carolina Forest cruises past South Florence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — South Florence’s La'Norris Norris threw two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Friday's 40-14 loss to Carolina Forest in high school football action.
Evin Singletary and Jahtree Shird each caught a touchdown for the Bruins, who fell to 0-1 and will travel to North Myrtle Beach next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Johnsonville 34
Hannah-Pamplico 20
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Malik Shippey threw for a touchdown and also rushed for another score.
Teammate Quez Lewis caught a TD pass, Daquan Burroughs rushed for score and Tyson McFadden recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum and Zander Poston each scored a touchdown.
The Flashes improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in Region 5-A and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 28
Andrews 20
ANDREWS, S.C. — Marion’s Qua’Liek Crawford had two punt returns for touchdowns.
Teammate Amauri Rollins rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, T.J. Sanders had four sacks and also rushed for a touchdown.
Marion improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Myrtle Beach 69
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Deuce Hudson passed for 125 yards in the first half and Daedae Bowens had 79 yards receiving for the Falcons.
The Falcons fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 Region 6-4A and will host Wilson at 7:30 Friday.
Latta 8
Kingstree 6
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Latta’s defense scored a safety with three minutes left to break a 6-6 tie.
Kingstree's Hakeem Barr scored on a 60-yard touchdown to tie the game with 9:00 left in the third quarter.
Jamar Jones scored on a pass from Trey Pelt to open the scoring at 6-0 with 7:00 left in the first.
Latta improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Mullins at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 24
Lee Academy 8
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley had 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns and also rushed for 91 yards and a score.
The game was called with 1:23 left in the third quarter due to lightning.
Teammate Hudson Spivey passed for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Gabe Estes had nine tackles for the Golden Eagles.
Lee Academy scored on a blocked punt in the third quarter.
On defense for the Cavaliers, Jenkins McCullum, Hampton Gaskins and Jerrett Huettman each had three tackles.
Pee Dee Academy improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ben Lippen 35
Trinity Collegiate 32
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Reggion Bennett scored a pair touchdowns and rushed for 274 yards for the Trinity Collegiate.
Teammate Tre McCleod scored two touchdowns as well.
The Titans fell to 1-3 overall and remain 1-1 in SCISA 2-3A. They will travel to Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Calhoun Academy 56
The King’s Academy 7
ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Thomas Woods caught a 38-yard pass from Garrison Fields for the Lions' lone score.
TKA fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in SCISA Region 2-A and will host St. John’s Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hammond 28
Laurence Manning 7
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Brandon King caught a 41-yard pass from Taylor June to tie the game at 7-7 late in the second quarter.
The Swampcats fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in SCISA Region 2-3A and will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 14
Thomas Sumter 0
DALZELL, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Joe Kellahan passed for two touchdowns in a game that was called at the half.
The Stallions improved to 3-1 overall and remained 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A. They will travel to Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!