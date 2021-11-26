PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon, C.E. Murray fall in lower state finals

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden jumped to a 13-0 lead and held on to defeat Dillon 13-7 in the 3A lower state championship game on Friday in high school football action.

Dillon’s Jack Grider threw a 5-yard pass to Charles Bray with 3:13 left in the game for the Wildcats' only score.

Dillon finishes the season at 9-1 overall and as the Region 7-3A champions.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

C.E. Murray 6

BAMBERG, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Quentin Banks scored on a 24-run with 8:51 left in the first half and the Red Raiders held on for a 7-6 victory over C.E. Murray in the 1A lower state final.

C.E. Murray’s Tyree Prunes scored the War Eagles' lone touchdown with 1:41 to go in the first quarter, but the 2-point conversion try failed.

CEM finishes the season at 7-1 overall and as the Region 5-A champions.