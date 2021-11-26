 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon, C.E. Murray fall in lower state finals
0 Comments
top story
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon, C.E. Murray fall in lower state finals

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DILLON LOGO.jpg

CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden jumped to a 13-0 lead and held on to defeat Dillon 13-7 in the 3A lower state championship game on Friday in high school football action.

Dillon’s Jack Grider threw a 5-yard pass to Charles Bray with 3:13 left in the game for the Wildcats' only score.

Dillon finishes the season at 9-1 overall and as the Region 7-3A champions.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

C.E. Murray 6

BAMBERG, S.C. — Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Quentin Banks scored on a 24-run with 8:51 left in the first half and the Red Raiders held on for a 7-6 victory over C.E. Murray in the 1A lower state final.

C.E. Murray’s Tyree Prunes scored the War Eagles' lone touchdown with 1:41 to go in the first quarter, but the 2-point conversion try failed.

CEM finishes the season at 7-1 overall and as the Region 5-A champions.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert