PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Dillon shuts out Georgetown to cap perfect regular season

DILLON LOGO.jpg

Dillon 41

Georgetown 0

DILLON, S.C. - Ty Martin rushed for four touchdowns to lead Dillon to a 41-0 win over Georgetown in high school football action on Friday.

Teammate Josiah Oxendine passed for two touchdowns.

The Wildcats finished the regular season 10-0 overall and 5-0 in Region 7-3A and will host Marlboro County in the playoffs next week.

Lake City 33

Darlington 6

LAKE CITY - Lake City’s James Patterson, Isaiah Wilson, Alphonso Graham, and Kenjae Burgess each scored a touchdown.

Teammate Desmond Cockfield scored a defensive touchdown.

Darlington’s Calvin Hicks returned a kickoff return for the Falcons' lone score.

The Panthers finished the season at 4-6 and 1-4 in Region 6-3A while Darlington finished 0-9 and 0-5 in Region 6-3A.

Manning 36

Waccamaw 14

MANNING - Manning’s Justin Daniel passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Jalen Coard rushed for two touchdowns.

The Monarchs finished the season at 8-2 and 4-1 in Region 7-3A and will host Lakewood in the playoffs next week.

Camden 38

Marlboro County 0

CAMDEN - Marlboro County fell to Camden 38-0 on Friday.

The Bulldogs dropped to 5-5 and 2-3 in the region and will travel to Dillon for the opening round of the playoffs next week.

Cheraw 55

Chesterfield 42

CHESTERFIELD - Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored eight touchdowns.

Chesterfield’s Keagan Chambers passed for three touchdowns and Jayden Little rushed for three touchdowns.

The Braves improved to 3-7 and 2-3 Region 5-2A and will travel to Marion in the state playoffs next week. The Rams finished the season 3-6 and 1-4 in region play.

Marion 48

Mullins 0

MULLINS - Marion’s Quay’Sheed Scott caught two touchdown passes from Gabriel Cusack and rushed for two more scores.

Teammate Roderick McRae also rushed for two touchdowns.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 8-2 and 4-0 in Region 8-2A and will host Cheraw in the state playoffs next week.

Kingstree 36

Lee Central 8

KINGSTREE - Kingstree’s Nicholas Brown scored three touchdowns.

Teammate Amond Myers added two touchdowns.

Kingstree improved to 5-5 and 2-2 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Timberland in the state playoffs next week.

Lee Central fell to 3-6 and 1-3 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Oceanside Collegiate for a playoff game next week.

Johnsonville 46

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY - Johnsonville’s Travis Wilson had three rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Malik Shippy passed for three touchdowns and J.J Coles caught two of them.

The Flashes improved to 9-0 and 4-0 in Region 5-A and will host Military Magnet in the state playoffs next week..

Hemingway finished the season at 0-10 and 0-4 in Region 5-A.

Latta 21

Green Sea Floyds 0

LATTA - Latta’s Jamarion Jones had two rushing touchdowns and Lebron Cobb added another.

The Vikings improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in Region 6-A and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt in the state playoffs next week.

Scott’s Branch 24

East Clarendon 14

SUMMERTON - East Clarendon fell to Scott’s Branch 24-14.

The Wolverines dropped to 1-8 and 1-3 in Region 5-A and will travel to Cross in the state playoffs next week.

Trinity Collegiate 28

Laurence Manning 0

DARLINGTON - Trinity Collegiate’s Carter Hardee rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns and also passed for 106 yards and another score.

Teammate Tre Leonard rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown, and Matthew Warren added a touchdown reception.

The Titans improved to 5-6 and 3-3 in SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Ben Lippen in the state playoffs next week.

Laurence Manning fell to 7-3 and 4-2 and will host Cardinal Newman in an opening round playoff game.

Pee Dee Academy 40

Florence Christian 14

MULLINS - Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for two touchdowns while teammate Colbey Sinclair rushed for two touchdowns.

Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown.

PDA improved to 9-1 and 6-0 in SCISA 3A and will host Hilton Head Prep in the state playoffs next week.

FCS fell to 4-6 nad 2-3 and will travel to Hilton Head Christian in the first round of the playoffs.

Williamsburg Academy 49

Carolina Academy 0

KINGSTREE - Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Teague Ward caught two touchdowns and Matt Brown returned a fumble 97 yards for a score.

The Stallions improved to 10-0 and 2-0 in SCISA 2-2A and will host Thomas Sumter in the state playoffs next week.

The Bobcats finished the season 2-8 and 0-2.

Thomas Sumter 7

Dillon Christian 0

DALZELL - Dillon Christian fell to Thomas Sumter 7-0.

The Warriors finished the season at 1-8 and 1-2 in SCISA 2-A.

Lee Academy 40

The King’s Academy 0

FLORENCE - Lee Academy defeated The King’s Academy 40-0 to clinch the SCISA 2-A title.

The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields passed for 121 yards.

The Cavaliers improved to 8-1 and 3-0 in SCISA Class 2-A while the Lions fell to 3-6 and 2-1.

The two teams will meet again next week in Bishopville in the opening round of the state playoffs.

