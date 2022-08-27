PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Echols, Wilson rally past Marion

MARION, S.C. – Tremel Echols passed for five touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns to lead Wilson to a 56-36 over Marion in football on Friday night.

Teammates Zandae Butler and Jeremiah Coker each had two receiving touchdowns.

The Tigers outscored Swamp Foxes 42-6 after trailing 30-14.

Marion’s Gabriel Cusack passed for 240 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson improved to 2-0 and will host Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion fell to 1-1 and will host Central at 7:30 p.m.Friday.

Hartsville 68

Darlignton 0

HARTSVILLE – Hartsville’s Marcus Johnson rushed for three touchdowns.

Carmello McDaniel and Josh Byrd had two rushing touchdowns each.

The Red Foxes improved to 2-0 and will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Darlington falls to 0-1 and will host Lugoff-Elgin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 41

Lamar 0

DILLON – Dillon’s Jazion Gilchrist rushed for two touchdowns and Josiah Oxendine added two passing touchdowns.

Zephaniah Campbell and Charles Brayboy each returned an interception for a touchdown for the Wildcats on defense.

Dillon's defense held Lamar to 92 yards total.

The Wildcats improve to 1-0 and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lamar fell to 1-1 and will host Legion Collegiate at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Central 28

Great Falls 8

GREAT FALLS – Lee Central’s Jamarion Slater rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammates Dominic Washington and Nyizeair Burroughs each added a rushing touchdown.

The Stallions improved to 1-0 and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 34

Mullins 14

MULLINS – Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammates Shaheed Dawkins and Jayden Ford each added a rushing touchdown.

Lake View improved to 1-1 and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hannah-Pamplico 26

North Central 20

KERSHAW – Hannah-Pamplico’s Jamarcus Williams, James Davis and Wade Poston each had rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Josh McNeil caught a touchdown pass.

The Raiders improved to 1-1 and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Waccamaw 33

Carvers Bay 18

HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay’s R.J. Bromell and Josia Young each had a receiving touchdown.

The Bears fell to 0-2 and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 31

East Clarendon 0

TURBEVILLE – Latta’s Jamarion Jones rushed for three touchdowns.

The Vikings’ improved to 2-0 and will host McBee at 7:30 p.m.Friday.

East Clarendon fell to 0-2 and will travel to Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hammond 49

Florence Christian 0

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Juw-El Huntley rushed for 46 yards and Juels added 13 yards on the ground.

The Eagles fell to 0-2 and will travel to Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The King’s Academy 48

Conway Christian 0

CONWAY – The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields passed for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

The Lions improved to 1-1 and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. September 9.

Carolina Academy 22

Dillon Christian 14

DILLON – Carolina Academy’s Cole Tanner returned an interception for a score to break a 14-14 tie in the fourth quarter.

Teammates Blake Moore and Walker McCutcheon each had a rushing touchdown.

The Bobcats improved to 1-0 and will host Pee Dee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon Christian fell to 0-1 and will host Clarendon Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 48

Cardinal Newman 42

COLUMBIA – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Spivey went over 6,000 yards passing for his career and stands at 6,079 total.

Teammate Colby Richardson had three catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.

The Golden Eagles improved to 1-0 and will travel to Carolina Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 22

Pinewood Prep 20 (OT)

MANNING – Laurence Manning’s Jackson Brunson scored the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion in overtime.

Teammate Tyler June added two rushing touchdowns.

The Swampcats improved to 1-1 and will host Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 35

Thomas Sumter 7

DALZELL – Lee Academy’s Hampton Gaskin rushed for two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers improved to 1-0 and will host Patrick Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

OTHER SCORES: Manning defeated Scott’s Branch 32-8. Cross defeated Hemingway 44-0. Buford defeated McBee 35-8. Marlboro County defeated Cheraw 40-12.