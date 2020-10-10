PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ford, Lake View run past Johnsonville 30-20

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns as the Wild Gators earned a 30-20 victory over Johnsonville on Friday in high school football action.
Teammate Micheal McInnis and D.J. Bethea each rushed for a touchdown.
Johsnonville’s Quez Lewis and Daquan Burroughs each rushed for a touchdown.
Teammate Malik Shipley passed for 198 yards and a touchdown.
The Wild Gators improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in region play and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Flashes fell to 2-1, 2-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hartsville 30
Fort Mill 13
FORT MILL, S.C. — Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass scored three rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Darian McMillian had a rushing touchdown.
The Red Foxes improved to 1-2 overall and remained 0-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
St. James 20
Lamar 12
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Lamar’s Quay Toney had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Teammate Tavarius Dolford also scored on a 6-yard run.
The Silver Foxes fell to 2-1 overall and remained 2-0 in Region 2-A and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 13
East Clarendon 7
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Carvers Bay stayed perfect with a 13-7 win over East Clarendon.
East Clarendon’s T.J. Owens scored on a 4-yard run.
The Bears improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-A and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines fall to 0-3, 0-2 in Region 4-A and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scott’s Branch 21
Hemingway 12
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway dropped its third straight game, 21-12 to Scott's Branch.
The Tigers, who are 0-2 in region play, will travel to East Clarendon next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Camden 48
Lake City 20
CAMDEN, S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey threw for a touchdown and rushed for another.
Teammate James Peterson ran a punt return back for a score.
The Panthers fell to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marlboro County 16
Lakewood 13 (OT)
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Phillip Clark hit a 22-yard FG in overtime for the win.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 41
Kingstree 8
ANDREWS, S.C. — Kingstree fell to Andrews 41-8.
The Jaguars fall to 1-2 overall and in Region 7-2A play and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Green Sea Floyds 38
C.E. Murray 12
GREEN SEA, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Nyziah Alston and Notorius Grant each had rushing touchdowns.
The War Eagles fell to 1-2 overall and in Region 4-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C.A. Johnson 36
McBee 28
McBee, S.C. — McBee’s Braddy Boyle had a punt return for a score and a rushing touchdown.
The Panthers fell to 0-2 overall and in Region 2-A and will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Crestwood 46
Manning 7
DALZELL, S.C. — Manning’s Doobie Daniels had a 35-yard touchdown.
The Monarchs fell to 0-3 overall and in Region 6-3A and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 40
Lee Academy 21
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Austin Brown added 157 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.
The Bobcats improved to 3-0 and are 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 14
Spartanburg Christian 7
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley and Colby Sinclair each rushed for a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles improved to 7-0 overall and are 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Christian Academy 48
The King’s Academy 0
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy fell to Christian Academy 48-0.
The Lions dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in SCISA Region 2-A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 48
Cardinal Newman 7
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for three touchdowns.
Teammate Gabe Harris caught and rushed for a touchdown.
The Swampcats improved to 3-2 overall and are 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-3A and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!