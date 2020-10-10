 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ford, Lake View run past Johnsonville 30-20
PREP FOOTBALL

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ford, Lake View run past Johnsonville 30-20

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns as the Wild Gators earned a 30-20 victory over Johnsonville on Friday in high school football action.

Teammate Micheal McInnis and D.J. Bethea each rushed for a touchdown.

Johsnonville’s Quez Lewis and Daquan Burroughs each rushed for a touchdown.

Teammate Malik Shipley passed for 198 yards and a touchdown.

The Wild Gators improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in region play and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Flashes fell to 2-1, 2-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hartsville 30

Fort Mill 13

FORT MILL, S.C. — Hartsville’s D.P. Pendergrass scored three rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Darian McMillian had a rushing touchdown.

The Red Foxes improved to 1-2 overall and remained 0-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

St. James 20

Lamar 12

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Lamar’s Quay Toney had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Teammate Tavarius Dolford also scored on a 6-yard run.

The Silver Foxes fell to 2-1 overall and remained 2-0 in Region 2-A and will host Lewisville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 13

East Clarendon 7

TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Carvers Bay stayed perfect with a 13-7 win over East Clarendon.

East Clarendon’s T.J. Owens scored on a 4-yard run.

The Bears improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Region 4-A and will host Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines fall to 0-3, 0-2 in Region 4-A and will host Hemingway at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scott’s Branch 21

Hemingway 12

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Hemingway dropped its third straight game, 21-12 to Scott's Branch.

The Tigers, who are 0-2 in region play, will travel to East Clarendon next Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Camden 48

Lake City 20

CAMDEN, S.C. — Lake City’s Hilshon Bailey threw for a touchdown and rushed for another.

Teammate James Peterson ran a punt return back for a score.

The Panthers fell to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County 16

Lakewood 13 (OT)

SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Phillip Clark hit a 22-yard FG in overtime for the win.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 41

Kingstree 8

ANDREWS, S.C. — Kingstree fell to Andrews 41-8.

The Jaguars fall to 1-2 overall and in Region 7-2A play and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Green Sea Floyds 38

C.E. Murray 12

GREEN SEA, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Nyziah Alston and Notorius Grant each had rushing touchdowns.

The War Eagles fell to 1-2 overall and in Region 4-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.A. Johnson 36

McBee 28

McBee, S.C. — McBee’s Braddy Boyle had a punt return for a score and a rushing touchdown.

The Panthers fell to 0-2 overall and in Region 2-A and will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crestwood 46

Manning 7

DALZELL, S.C. — Manning’s Doobie Daniels had a 35-yard touchdown.

The Monarchs fell to 0-3 overall and in Region 6-3A and will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 40

Lee Academy 21

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Matt Joye rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Austin Brown added 157 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

The Bobcats improved to 3-0 and are 1-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 14

Spartanburg Christian 7

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley and Colby Sinclair each rushed for a touchdown.

The Golden Eagles improved to 7-0 overall and are 2-0 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Christian Academy 48

The King’s Academy 0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The King’s Academy fell to Christian Academy 48-0.

The Lions dropped to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in SCISA Region 2-A and will host Williamsburg Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 48

Cardinal Newman 7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Nolan Osteen rushed for three touchdowns.

Teammate Gabe Harris caught and rushed for a touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 3-2 overall and are 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-3A and will host Pinewood Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

