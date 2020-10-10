PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Ford, Lake View run past Johnsonville 30-20

Teammate James Peterson ran a punt return back for a score.

The Panthers fell to 2-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marlboro County 16

Lakewood 13 (OT)

SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Phillip Clark hit a 22-yard FG in overtime for the win.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 overall and 2-1 Region 6-3A and will host Lake City at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 41

Kingstree 8

ANDREWS, S.C. — Kingstree fell to Andrews 41-8.

The Jaguars fall to 1-2 overall and in Region 7-2A play and will host Mullins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Green Sea Floyds 38

C.E. Murray 12

GREEN SEA, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Nyziah Alston and Notorius Grant each had rushing touchdowns.

The War Eagles fell to 1-2 overall and in Region 4-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.