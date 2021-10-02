 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico upsets Lake View
0 Comments
ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico upsets Lake View

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PAMPLICO, S.C. — Zander Poston passed for four touchdowns Friday to lead Hannah-Pamplico to a 38-32 victory over Lake View.

Lake View’s Treyvon Bellmon rushed for 248 yards and three touchdowns.

LV;12;0;6;14;—;32

H-P;12;14;12;0;—;38

FIRST QUARTER

HP − Cyrus Ellison 6 pass from Zander Poston (kick failed), 10:00.

LV − Treyvon Bellmon 5 run (run failed), 8:00.

LV − Bellmon 45 pass from D.J. Bethea (run failed), 4:00.

HP − Josh McNeil 6 pass from Poston (run failed), 2:00.

SECOND QUARTER

HP − Ellison 4 pass from Poston (run failed), 6:00.

HP − Eaddy 35 run ( Eaddy run), 6:00.

THIRD QUARTER

HP − Eaddy 6 run (run failed), 9:00.

LV − Bellmon 18 run (run failed), 5:00.

HP − Tae Sellers 35 pass from Poston (run failed), 4:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

LV − Shaheed Dawkins 8 pass from Bethea (Luke King run), 11:00.

LV − Bellmon 10 run (run failed), 2:00.

South Florence 76

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON, S.C. — South Florence’s Quincy Rhodes passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.

Teammate Evin Singletary had two punt returns for touchdowns and caught a TD pass.

The Bruins improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 47

Lamar 8

LAMAR, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns and caught a pass for another TD.

Teammate Jack Grider passed for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

Pat Anderson scored the Silver Foxes' lone TD.

D;21;13;0;13;—;47

L;0;0;8;0;—;8

FIRST QUARTER

D − Nemo Squire 21 pas from Jack Grider (kick good), 10:11.

D − Squire 8 run (kick good), 4:40.

D − 34 pass from Grider (kick good), 2:58.

SECOND QUARTER

D − Squire 4 run (run failed), 11:09.

D − Squire 3 run (kick failed), 2:55

THIRD QUARTER

L − Pat Anderson 12 pass from Montavis Dolford (Anderson pass from Dolford), 8:27.

FOURTH QUARTER

D − Grider 3 run (kick good), 10:27.

D − 26 run (kick failed), 4:59.

STATISTICS

PASSING: D: Jack Grider 10-14-184-2-0. L: Montavis Dolford 4-7-37-1.

RUSHING: D: Nemo Squire 16-103. L: Pat Anderson 16-82.

Marlboro County 19

Lake City 8

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd passed and rushed for touchdowns.

Lake City scored on a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Marion 12

Latta 7

LATTA, S.C. — Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 100 yards and the game-winning touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Cusack also threw for 89 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Jamiek Nichols caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Mullins 32

Kingstree 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Nizail Robinson had two rushing touchdowns.

Teammates Timothy Frazier, Syree Livingston and Tyshante Davis also rushed for TDs.

Lee Central 34

Andrews 14

ANDREWS, S.C. — Lee Central’s Lawrence Burroughs rushed for a touchdown and returned a fumble for another TD.

Teammate Devin Bradley returned an interception for a score, and Kenneth Bradley and Jamarion Slater rushed for scores of their own.

Florence Christian 36

Pelion 21

LAMAR, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown.

Teammate Juels Huntley rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Juw-El Huntley rushed for 106 yards and another touchdown.

P;7;0;0;14;—;21

FCS;8;16;6;6;—;36

FIRST QUARTER

P- Azwam James 28 run (New kick), 6:32.

FCS- Ethan Kelly 4 run (Juw-El Huntley run), 4:11.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS- Juels Huntley 36 run (kelly run), 7:09.

FCS- Kelly 86 run (Emekah Johnson pass from Juels Huntley), 3:47.

THIRD QUARTER

FCS- Harrison Forehand 27 pass Juels Huntley(kick failed), 4:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

FCS- Jake McLaughlin 1 run (kick failed), 10:23

P- James 2 run (New Kick), 4:22.

P- James 13 run (New Kick), 1:19.

STATISTICS

RUSHING: FCS: Ethan Kelly 14-205; Juels Huntley 8-94; Juw-El Huntley 10-106.

Williamsburg Academy 35

Pee Dee Academy 14

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy’s Caleb Kline rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Conrad Balder passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey, meanwhile, passed for 196 yard and two touchdowns.

PDA;0;7;0;7;—;14

WA;0;7;21;7;—;35

SECOND QUARTER

PDA − Drew Singletary 35 pass from Hudson Spivey (Drew Singletary kick), 11:00.

WA − Henry Swicord 7 pass from Conrad Balder (Swicord kick), 2:01

THIRD QUARTER

WA − Caleb Kline 29 run (Swicord Kick), 8:16.

WA − Swicord 70 pass from Balder (Swicord kick), 5:24.

WA − Kline 28 run (Swicord Kick), :55.

FOURTH QUARTER

WA − Kline 5 run (Swicord Kick), 10:43.

PDA − Singletary 2 pass from Spivey (Singletary Kick), 6:26.

STATISTICS

PASSING:PDA: Hudson Spivey 24-34-196-2-1. Conrad Balder 11-16-236-2-1

RUSHING: WA: Caleb Kline 20-181.

RECEIVING: WA: Henry Swicord 2-77, Teague Ward 6-103. PDA: Drew Singletary 7-96.

Lee Academy 27

Dillon Christian 0

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s William West caught a touchdown pass and rushed for two more.

Teammate Drew Hicks passed for a touchdown and rushed for another.

Lakewood 22

Manning 16

SUMTER, S.C. — Manning’s Jalynn Coard rushed for a touchdown, and Justin Daniels passed for another.

Cheraw 31

Buford 15

LANCASTER, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

The Braves outscored the Yellow Jackets 24-6 in the second half.

Chesterfield 57

North Central 50

KERSHAW, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Asher Williams caught a touchdown pass from Keagan Chambers with 1:30 left to give the Rams a 57-50 win.

Teammate Kevin Diggs had four rushing touchdowns.

Laurence Manning 21

Porter-Gaud 17

MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Tyler June scored on a 70-yard run with 4:15 left for the win.

June rushed for 90 yards and passed for 71 more, along with another touchdown.

STATISTICS

PASSING: LMA: Tyler June 4-6-71-1.

RUSHING: LMA: Brayden Osteen 10-65; Jackson Brown 8-40; June 8-90.

RECEIVING: LMA: Bryson Smith 1-45.

Other games

Green Sea Floyds defeated Johnsonville 32-20 at Green Sea.  East Clarendon defeated Hemingway 48-25 at Hemingway. The King’s Academy fell to St. John’s Christian 44-0 at Moncks Corner.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert