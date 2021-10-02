PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hannah-Pamplico upsets Lake View

Lake City scored on a blocked punt in the first quarter.

Marion 12

Latta 7

LATTA, S.C. — Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 100 yards and the game-winning touchdown with four minutes left in the third quarter.

Cusack also threw for 89 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Jamiek Nichols caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Mullins 32

Kingstree 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins’ Nizail Robinson had two rushing touchdowns.

Teammates Timothy Frazier, Syree Livingston and Tyshante Davis also rushed for TDs.

Lee Central 34

Andrews 14

ANDREWS, S.C. — Lee Central’s Lawrence Burroughs rushed for a touchdown and returned a fumble for another TD.