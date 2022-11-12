PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville falls while Lamar, Dillon advance

COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville's season with a 53-34 victory in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.
The Falcons (12-0) will host West Florence (11-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the next round. The Red Foxes finish the season at 7-5.
Carmello McDaniel had a pair of touchdown runs for Hartsville while J'Shawn Anderson ran for a score and had a TD reception.
Jackson Moore also caught a TD pass for the Red Foxes.
Lamar 16
Baptist Hill 12
LAMAR − Ja'Quan Toney returned a fumble 32 yards for the go-ahead score in the third quarter and the Lamar defense did the rest in a 16-12 victory over Baptist Hill on Saturday in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
People are also reading…
The Silver Foxes (9-3) will hit the road Friday to take on undefeated Johnsonville (11-0) in the next round.
Baptist Hill lead 12-9 at the half thanks to a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns. LHS had three turnovers in the game.
Daveon Martin had a first-half rushing TD for Lamar and Luke Windham booted a 34-yard field goal for the Silver Foxes.
Travion McPhail led LHS with 158 yards rushing while Martin had 84. The Silver Foxes had 321 rushing yards as a team.
Dillon 35
Brookland-Cayce 21
DILLON − Jamarion Fling had three rushing touchdowns as Dillon defeated Brookland-Cayce 35-21 on Saturday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
The Wildcats (12-0) will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the next round.
Ty Martin and Chris McCollum also had rushing TDs for Dillon.
Gilbert 42
Manning 14
GILBERT − Manning saw its season come to an end Saturday with a 42-14 loss to Gilbert in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.
Jalen Coard had a TD run for MHS and Jeffrey Caesar returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score.
The Monarchs finish the season 9-3 overall.
Cross 21
Lake View 8
CROSS − Shaheed Dawkins had the lone score for Lake View as the Wild Gators' season came to an end with a 21-8 loss to Cross on Saturday in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
The Wild Gators end the year at 8-4 overall.
Woodland 48
Cheraw 7
DORCHESTER − Zay Brown scored the lone touchdown for Cheraw as the Braves' season came to an end Saturday with a 48-7 loss to Woodland in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.
Cheraw finishes the year 4-8 overall.
Estill 12
Carvers Bay 6
ESTILL − Carvers Bay's season came to an end Saturday with a 12-6 loss to Estill in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.
The Bears finish the season 7-5 overall.
Lee Academy 28
St. Johns 0
BISHOPVILLE − Jesse Bowers had three rushing touchdowns to help lead Lee Academy to a 28-0 victory over St. Johns on Saturday to earn a berth in the SCISA 1A state championship game.
The undefeated Cavaliers (11-0) will take on Thomas Heyward Academy (8-3) at noon on Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern University for the title.
Hampton Gaskins also had a TD run for Lee.