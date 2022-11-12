 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville falls while Lamar, Dillon advance

  • Updated
  • 0
COLUMBIA, S.C. − Markel Townsend rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten A.C. Flora ended Hartsville's season with a 53-34 victory in the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Falcons (12-0) will host West Florence (11-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the next round. The Red Foxes finish the season at 7-5.

Carmello McDaniel had a pair of touchdown runs for Hartsville while J'Shawn Anderson ran for a score and had a TD reception.

Jackson Moore also caught a TD pass for the Red Foxes.

Lamar 16

Baptist Hill 12

LAMAR − Ja'Quan Toney returned a fumble 32 yards for the go-ahead score in the third quarter and the Lamar defense did the rest in a 16-12 victory over Baptist Hill on Saturday in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

The Silver Foxes (9-3) will hit the road Friday to take on undefeated Johnsonville (11-0) in the next round.

Baptist Hill lead 12-9 at the half thanks to a pair of fumble returns for touchdowns. LHS had three turnovers in the game.

Daveon Martin had a first-half rushing TD for Lamar and Luke Windham booted a 34-yard field goal for the Silver Foxes.

Travion McPhail led LHS with 158 yards rushing while Martin had 84. The Silver Foxes had 321 rushing yards as a team.

Dillon 35

Brookland-Cayce 21

DILLON − Jamarion Fling had three rushing touchdowns as Dillon defeated Brookland-Cayce 35-21 on Saturday in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

The Wildcats (12-0) will travel to Camden at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the next round.

Ty Martin and Chris McCollum also had rushing TDs for Dillon.

Gilbert 42

Manning 14

GILBERT − Manning saw its season come to an end Saturday with a 42-14 loss to Gilbert in the second round of the 3A state playoffs.

Jalen Coard had a TD run for MHS and Jeffrey Caesar returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score.

The Monarchs finish the season 9-3 overall.

Cross 21

Lake View 8

CROSS − Shaheed Dawkins had the lone score for Lake View as the Wild Gators' season came to an end with a 21-8 loss to Cross on Saturday in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

The Wild Gators end the year at 8-4 overall.

Woodland 48

Cheraw 7

DORCHESTER − Zay Brown scored the lone touchdown for Cheraw as the Braves' season came to an end Saturday with a 48-7 loss to Woodland in the second round of the 2A state playoffs.

Cheraw finishes the year 4-8 overall.

Estill 12

Carvers Bay 6

ESTILL − Carvers Bay's season came to an end Saturday with a 12-6 loss to Estill in the second round of the 1A state playoffs.

The Bears finish the season 7-5 overall.

Lee Academy 28

St. Johns 0

BISHOPVILLE − Jesse Bowers had three rushing touchdowns to help lead Lee Academy to a 28-0 victory over St. Johns on Saturday to earn a berth in the SCISA 1A state championship game.

The undefeated Cavaliers (11-0) will take on Thomas Heyward Academy (8-3) at noon on Nov. 19 at Charleston Southern University for the title.

Hampton Gaskins also had a TD run for Lee.

