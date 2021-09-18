PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville upsets North Myrtle Beach

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — J’Shawn Anderson rushed for two touchdowns to help give Hartsville a 45-20 win over No.6 North Myrtle Beach on Friday night.
Teammate Carmello McDaniel added two rushing touchdowns of his own.
The Red Foxes improved 1-2, 1-0 Region 6-4A and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
H;14;14;14;3— 45
NMB;6;7;7;0— 20
FIRST QUARTER
NMB- Elijah Vereen 1 run, (kick failed), 7:46.
H- Da’Marion Coe 90 kickoff return ( kick good), 7:31.
H- J’Shawn Anderson 14 run (kick good), 5:04.
SECOND QUARTER
H- Carmello McDaniel 5 run (kick good), 10:29
NMB- Vereen 4 run (kick good), 7:34.
H- Jonathan Fleimaster 53 pass from McKendrie Douglas (kick good), 3:51.
THIRD QUARTER
H- McDaniel 57 run (kick good), 10:48.
NMB- K.J. Stanley 32 pass from Cam Freeman (kick good), 8:09
H- Anderson 2 run (kick good), 6:05.
FOURTH QUARTER
H- Jahleel Lewis 20 FG, 7:47.
South Pointe 33
South Florence 27 (3OT)
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Pointe’s Caleb Sims scored from the 1 in triple overtime for the win.
South Florence’s LaNorris Sellers had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
The Bruins’ Tyae McWhite had a rushing touchdown and 188 yards on the ground. Teammate Evin Singletary had a 40-yard touchdown reception.
The King’s Academy 21
Carolina Academy 20 (OT)
LAKE CITY, S.C. — C.J. Clarke scored on a 10-yard run to give the Lions the victory. Nat Watson kicked the extra point. Teammate Ellis Bradley scored the game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The King’s Academy improved to 1-3 overall, 0-1 SCISA Region 2-A and will host Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carolina Academy fell to 2-2, 1-0 SCISA Region 2-2A and will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Collegiate 55
First Baptist 15
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate's Reggion Bennett rushed for 170-yards and three touchdowns and had one reception for 82 yards.
Teammate Tre McLeod rushed for 157-yards, intercepted a pass and blocked a punt. Shannon Jackson rushed for 55-yards and a touchdown of his own, and even added an 80-yard kickoff return.
Myrtle Beach 76
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Falcons fell to 0-3 overall, 0-1 Region 6-4A and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lakewood 14
Lake City 13
SUMTER, S.C. — Lakewood defeated Lake City 14-13.
The Panthers fall to 0-1, 0-1 Region 6-3A.
Crestwood 44
Marlboro County 20
SUMTER, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Traymon Byrd, Reggie Kelly and Marte Simmons scored touchdowns.
The Bulldogs fall to 1-2, 0-1 Region 6-3A.
Dillon 47
Loris 13
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Nemo Squire rushed for four touchdowns, and Ty Martin added two of his own.
Former Wildcat offensive coordinator Kelvin Roller's debut as Dillon's coach was a successful one.
The Wildcats improved to 1-0 overall, 1-0 Region 7-3A and will travel to Aynor at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aynor 46
Hannah-Pamplico 6
AYNOR, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Cyrus Ellis scored the Raiders' only touchdown.
The Raiders fall to 2-1 and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lake View 44
Chesterfield 32
LAKE VIEW, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J Bethea passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Marvin Gordon rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs had two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.
Gilbert 62
Cheraw 21
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw was outscored 27-0 in the second half after trailing 35-21 at halftime.
Cheraw fell to 1-2.
Andrew Jackson 31
Johnsonville 21
KERSHAW, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Daqaun Burroughs and Alontrae Pressley each scored a touchdown.
The Flashes fell to 1-1 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 40
Kingstree 0
KINGSTREE, S.C. — Marion’s Gabe Cusack rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate William Gurley had a fumble return for touchdown, and Quasheed Scott scored on an 80-yard kick return.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 3-0 overall, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Jaguars fell to 0-2, 0-2 Region 7-2A and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 26
Mullins 20
ANDREWS, S.C. — Mullins’ Timothy Frazier scored two rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Nizail Robinson added a rushing touchdown of his own.
The Auctioneers fell to 0-3, 0-2 Region 7-2A and will travel to Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Columbia 42
Timmonsville 34
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Timmonsville’s Zachary Nobles scored three touchdowns, and Jayden Ford added two others.
The Whirlwinds fell to 0-2 and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Indian Land 21
East Clarendon 0
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — The Wolverines fell to 0-2 and will travel to Carvers Bay at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 40
Scott’s Branch 16
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Carvers Bay’s Tony Bell had three rushing touchdowns and also scored on a 75-yard punt return.
Teammate Tyrese Richrds rushed for 96 yards.
The Bears improved to 1-1, 1-0 Region 4-A and will host East Clarendon this Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 44
Thomas Sumter 6
MULLINS, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 235 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Coleby Sinclair rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Drew Singletary added 102 receiving and two scores. Allen Moore added 76 yards receiving and a touchdown.
The Golden Eagles improved to 4-0, 1-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host Lee Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Florence Christian 49
Lee Academy 36
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 190 yards and a touchdown. Teammate Ethan Kelly rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns, and Emekah Johnson scored on a school-record, 100-yard interception return.
The Eagles improved to 3-2, 0-2 SCISA 2-2A and will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 26
Ben Lippen 13
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Tyler June rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns.