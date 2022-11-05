PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hartsville's Calabrese wins 200th game

Hartsville 33

Lucy Beckahm 13

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Carmello McDaniel rushed for four touchdowns to lead Hartsville to a 33-13 win over Lucy Beckham in Friday's first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Teammate J’Shawn Anderson added a touchdown.

Red Fox coach Jeff Calabrese also earned his 200th career win.

The Red Foxes improve to 7-4 and will travel to the lower-state's top seed, A.C. Flora, for Friday's second round.

Johnsonville 57

Military Magnet 14

JOHNSONVILLE -- Johnsonville’s Malik Shippy threw for five touchdowns.

The Flashes improved to 10-0 and will host Bamberg-Ehrhardt at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

A.C. Flora 49

Wilson 14

COLUMBIA -- Wilson’s Tremel Echols rushed and passed for a touchdown.

Teammate Zandae Butler caught the touchdown. The Tigers end the year at 5-6.

Dillon 49

Marlboro County 12

DILLON - Dillon’s Chris McCullum rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammates Dominick Felton, Jamarion Fling and Ty Martin each had rushing touchdowns, also Josiah Oxendine passed for another.

Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd passed for two touchdowns.

The Wildcats improved to 11-0 and will host Brookland-Cayce in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs end the season at 5-6.

Manning 44

Lakewood 42 (3OT)

MANNING - Manning's Jalen Coard rushed for the game-winning, two-point conversion in Friday's third overtime. .

Teammate Justin Daniels passed for three touchdowns, rushed for another and returned yet another.

The Monarchs improve to 9-2 and will travel to Gilbert in the second round of the 3A state playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 21

Marion 20

MARION -- Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for two touchdowns, and Keivon Ford added another.

Marion’s Quay’Sheed Scott scored a touchdown, Roderick McRae added two.

The Region 8-2A champion Swamp Foxes end the season at 8-3.

The Braves improve to 4-7 and will travel to Woodland in the second round of the 2A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Timberland 26

Kingstree 6

ST.STEPHENS -- Kingstree’s Nicolas Brown rushed for the Blazers' only touchdown.

The Blazers end the season at 5-6.

Oceanside Collegiate 41

Lee Central 0

CHARLESTON -- The Stallions end the season at 3-7.

Christ Church 45

McBee 7

GREENVILLE -- The Panthers end the season at 4-7.

Carvers Bay 65

St. John’s 6

HEMINGWAY -- The Bears improve to 7-4 and will travel to Estill in the second round of the 1A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cross 39

East Clarendon 0

CROSS -- The Wolverines end the season at 1-9.

Lamar 41

Whale Branch 0

LAMAR -- Lamar’s Travion McPhail rushed for 179 yards and four touchdowns.

Teammate Tyler McManus rushed for 56 yards and a score of his own.

The Silver Foxes improve to 8-3 and will host Baptist Hill in the second round of the 1A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lake View 43

Whale Branch 21

LAKE VIEW -- Lake View’s Kason Herlong passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Marvin Gordon rushed for a touchdown and a kickoff return, and Shaheed Dawkins caught two touchdown passes.

The Wild Gators improve to 8-3 and will travel to Cross for the second round of the 1A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Estill 60

Hannah-Pamplico 56

ESTILL -- Hannah-Pamplico’s Wade Poston passed for six touchdowns and rushed for three others. Teammate Josh McNeil caught three of his TD passes.

The Raiders end the season at 4-7.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42

Latta 12

BAMBERG -- Latta’s Jamar Jones and Trey Pelt each scored rushing touchdowns.

The Vikings end the season at 6-5.

Trinity Collegiate 28

Ben Lippen 21

COLUMBIA - Trinity Collegiate’s Carter Hardee passed for 237 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Courtlynn Brunson accounted for 140 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

The Titans improve to 6-6 and will travel to Laurence Manning for the SCISA Class 4A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 28

Cardinal Newman 14

MANNING -- Laurence Manning’s Tyler June passed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and another touchdown.

Teammate Jackson Brown accounted for touchdowns receiving and rushing.

The Swampcats improve to 8-3 and will host Trinity Collegiate in the SCISA Class 4A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Florence Christian 43

Hilton Head Christian 36

HILTON HEAD ISLAND -- Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns in the victory over the two-time defending state champion.

Teammate Juw-El Huntley added 40 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles improve to 6-6 and will travel to Wilson Hall for the SCISA 3A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 43

Thomas Sumter 12

KINGSTREE -- Williamsburg Academy’s Conrad Balder passed for 154 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a score.

The Stallions' Landon Strong rushed for three touchdowns, and Bradley Muldrow accounted for two receiving scores.

Lee Academy 54

The King’s Academy 13

BISHOPVILLE -- The King’s Academy’s Coleman Hunt scored on a reception and kick return.

Lee Academy improved to 10-0 and will host St. John’s Christian Academy in the SCISA 1A playoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Lions end the season at 3-7.