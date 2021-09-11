 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hudson's 4 TD passes help PDA shut out Lions
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

  • Updated
MULLINS, S.C. —  Hudson Spivey passed for 202 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 55-0 win over The King's Academy in high school football action Friday night.

Teammates Allen Moore had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Colby Sinclair rushed for 63 yards and a score.

Landyn Tyler had 12 tackles, one interception and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles.

Pee Dee Academy improved to 3-0, 1-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TKA;0;0;0;0— 0

PDA;34;14;7;0— 55

FIRST QUARTER

PDA- Drew Singletary 29 pass from Hudson Spivey (kick failed), 10:33.

PDA- Luke Carter 2 run (Singletary kick), 9:23.

PDA- Landyn Tyler 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 8:54.

PDA- Singletary 21 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 4:55.

PDA- Carter 2 run (Singletary kick), 1:31.

SECOND QUARTER

PDA- Allen Moore 65 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 11:25.

PDA- Colby Sinclair 12 run (Singletary kick), 5:19.

THIRD QUARTER

PDA- Tripp Turner 13 run (Singletary kick), 5:34.

Lee Central 28

Mullins 0

MULLINS, S.C. — Lee Central’s Kenneth Alberts rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Ja’Marion Slater rushed for a touchdown and Issac Johnson caught a touchdown.

Mullins fell to 0-2, 0-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Stallions’ improved to 1-1, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

West Florence 41

West Columbus (N.C.) 20

CERRO GORDO, N.C. — West Florence's Terry McKithen rushed for five touchdowns.

Teammate Darren Lloyd added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Knights improved to 3-0 and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

WF;21;0;14;6 — 41

WC;0;7;7;6 — 20

Goose Creek 49

Wilson 28

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Wilson’s Zandae Butler scored three touchdowns and Nyrae Sanders added another.

The Tigers fell to 0-2 and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Scotland (N.C.) 20

Marlboro County 16

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd rushed and passed for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed 20-0 in the second quarter and scored on late safety.

Marlboro County fell to 1-1 and will travel to Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Cheraw 21

Loris 6

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate DaMarion McCaskill added 92 yards on the ground.

The Braves improved to 2-1 and will host Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Chesterfield 42

East Clarendon 20

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs rushed for two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown.

Teammate Kegan Chambers added a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Also, Jaleel McCormick had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Dylan Trexler added an interception return for a touchdown.

The Rams improved to 1-0 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines fall to 0-2 and will host Indian Land at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 25

Kingstree 22

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Krish Patel hit a 25-yard Field goal with 14 seconds left in the game.

Teammate Jamar Jones rushed for three touchdowns.

The Vikings improved to 1-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree’s Mekhi Epps rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Roderick Stacy had a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Timberland 26

Lamar 14

ST. STEPHENS, S.C. — Lamar’s Tyler McManus passed for 120 yards and a touchdown.

Temamate Patrick Anderson rushed for 93 yards and Quan Toney ran for 47 yards and an touchdown

The Silver Foxes fell to 1-1 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Blackville-Hilda 34

McBee 16

McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Evan Sullivan scored two rushing touchdowns in the loss.

The Panthers fall to 0-3 and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Great Falls 36

Hemingway 32

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Great Falls scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with five minutes remaining.

The Tigers fell to 0-1 and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Lake View 24

Fairmont (N.C.) 14

FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 132 yards and Treyvon Bellmon ran for 114 and a touchdown.

Teammates D.J. Bethea and Jamiek Brown added a touchdown apiece.

The Wild Gators improved to 3-1 and will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 20

Spartanburg Christian 3

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ellis Bradley passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Blake Moore rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown.

The Bobcats improved to 2-1, 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Thomas Sumter 30

Dillon Christian 27

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Avery Sherman passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Hayden Hickman rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.

The Warriors fall to 0-3, 0-1 in SCISA Region 2-A and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Calhoun Academy 14

Lee Academy 6

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Lee Academy’s Hampton Gaskins scored on a 50-yard touchdown run with 5:47 left in third for the only Cavaliers score.

The Cavaliers fell to 1-2, 0-1 in SCISA Region 2-A.

