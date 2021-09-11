PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hudson's 4 TD passes help PDA shut out Lions

MULLINS, S.C. — Hudson Spivey passed for 202 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 55-0 win over The King's Academy in high school football action Friday night.
Teammates Allen Moore had 81 yards receiving and a touchdown, while Colby Sinclair rushed for 63 yards and a score.
Landyn Tyler had 12 tackles, one interception and a touchdown for the Golden Eagles.
Pee Dee Academy improved to 3-0, 1-0 SCISA 2-2A and will host Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
TKA;0;0;0;0— 0
PDA;34;14;7;0— 55
FIRST QUARTER
PDA- Drew Singletary 29 pass from Hudson Spivey (kick failed), 10:33.
PDA- Luke Carter 2 run (Singletary kick), 9:23.
PDA- Landyn Tyler 12 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 8:54.
PDA- Singletary 21 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 4:55.
PDA- Carter 2 run (Singletary kick), 1:31.
SECOND QUARTER
PDA- Allen Moore 65 pass from Spivey (Singletary kick), 11:25.
PDA- Colby Sinclair 12 run (Singletary kick), 5:19.
THIRD QUARTER
PDA- Tripp Turner 13 run (Singletary kick), 5:34.
Lee Central 28
Mullins 0
MULLINS, S.C. — Lee Central’s Kenneth Alberts rushed for two touchdowns.
Teammate Ja’Marion Slater rushed for a touchdown and Issac Johnson caught a touchdown.
Mullins fell to 0-2, 0-1 in Region 7-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Stallions’ improved to 1-1, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will host Latta at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
West Florence 41
West Columbus (N.C.) 20
CERRO GORDO, N.C. — West Florence's Terry McKithen rushed for five touchdowns.
Teammate Darren Lloyd added a rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Knights improved to 3-0 and will travel to Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WF;21;0;14;6 — 41
WC;0;7;7;6 — 20
Goose Creek 49
Wilson 28
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. — Wilson’s Zandae Butler scored three touchdowns and Nyrae Sanders added another.
The Tigers fell to 0-2 and will host West Florence at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Scotland (N.C.) 20
Marlboro County 16
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County’s Timoun Byrd rushed and passed for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed 20-0 in the second quarter and scored on late safety.
Marlboro County fell to 1-1 and will travel to Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Cheraw 21
Loris 6
CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate DaMarion McCaskill added 92 yards on the ground.
The Braves improved to 2-1 and will host Gilbert at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Chesterfield 42
East Clarendon 20
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs rushed for two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown.
Teammate Kegan Chambers added a rushing and receiving touchdown.
Also, Jaleel McCormick had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Dylan Trexler added an interception return for a touchdown.
The Rams improved to 1-0 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Wolverines fall to 0-2 and will host Indian Land at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 25
Kingstree 22
LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Krish Patel hit a 25-yard Field goal with 14 seconds left in the game.
Teammate Jamar Jones rushed for three touchdowns.
The Vikings improved to 1-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree’s Mekhi Epps rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Roderick Stacy had a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Jaguars fell to 0-1, 0-1 Region 7-2A and will host Marion at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Timberland 26
Lamar 14
ST. STEPHENS, S.C. — Lamar’s Tyler McManus passed for 120 yards and a touchdown.
Temamate Patrick Anderson rushed for 93 yards and Quan Toney ran for 47 yards and an touchdown
The Silver Foxes fell to 1-1 and will host Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Blackville-Hilda 34
McBee 16
McBEE, S.C. — McBee’s Evan Sullivan scored two rushing touchdowns in the loss.
The Panthers fall to 0-3 and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Great Falls 36
Hemingway 32
HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Great Falls scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion with five minutes remaining.
The Tigers fell to 0-1 and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
Lake View 24
Fairmont (N.C.) 14
FAIRMONT, N.C. — Lake View’s Marvin Gordon rushed for 132 yards and Treyvon Bellmon ran for 114 and a touchdown.
Teammates D.J. Bethea and Jamiek Brown added a touchdown apiece.
The Wild Gators improved to 3-1 and will host Chesterfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 20
Spartanburg Christian 3
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Ellis Bradley passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Blake Moore rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown.
The Bobcats improved to 2-1, 1-1 in SCISA Region 2-2A and will host The King’s Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Thomas Sumter 30
Dillon Christian 27
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon Christian’s Avery Sherman passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Hayden Hickman rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.
The Warriors fall to 0-3, 0-1 in SCISA Region 2-A and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.