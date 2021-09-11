PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Hudson's 4 TD passes help PDA shut out Lions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chesterfield 42

East Clarendon 20

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs rushed for two touchdowns and had a receiving touchdown.

Teammate Kegan Chambers added a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Also, Jaleel McCormick had a kickoff return for a touchdown and Dylan Trexler added an interception return for a touchdown.

The Rams improved to 1-0 and will travel to Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Wolverines fall to 0-2 and will host Indian Land at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 25

Kingstree 22

LATTA, S.C. — Latta’s Krish Patel hit a 25-yard Field goal with 14 seconds left in the game.

Teammate Jamar Jones rushed for three touchdowns.

The Vikings improved to 1-2, 1-0 Region 7-2A and will travel to Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree’s Mekhi Epps rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Roderick Stacy had a 70 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.