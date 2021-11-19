 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar advances to upper state final
0 Comments
top story
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar advances to upper state final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW LAMAR LOGO.jpg

LAMAR, S.C. — Patrick Anderson rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns to led Lamar to a 36-16 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday in the quarterfinals of the 1A state playoffs.

Teammate Quan Toney rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown.

The Silver Foxes improved to 9-3 and will host defending state champion Southside Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Dillon 35

Oceanside Collegiate 3

DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Jack Grider rushed for one touchdown and threw two more in Friday's 3A playoff quarterfinal win.

Teammate Nemo Squire rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats improved to 9-0 and will travel to Camden for the lower state final at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

C.E. Murray 47

Whale Branch 0

GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Quantarius Grant rushed for three touchdowns and teammate Tyree Prunes added two more.

The War Eagles improved to 7-2 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the 1A lower state final at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Silver Bluff 56

Cheraw 14

CHERAW, S.C. — Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored two rushing touchdowns in Friday's 2A playoff quarterfinal loss.

The Braves end the season at 8-4 and as Region 4-2A champions.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert