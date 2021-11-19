PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lamar advances to upper state final

LAMAR, S.C. — Patrick Anderson rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns to led Lamar to a 36-16 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta on Friday in the quarterfinals of the 1A state playoffs.
Teammate Quan Toney rushed for 118 yards and one touchdown.
The Silver Foxes improved to 9-3 and will host defending state champion Southside Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
Dillon 35
Oceanside Collegiate 3
DILLON, S.C. — Dillon’s Jack Grider rushed for one touchdown and threw two more in Friday's 3A playoff quarterfinal win.
Teammate Nemo Squire rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass.
The Wildcats improved to 9-0 and will travel to Camden for the lower state final at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.
C.E. Murray 47
Whale Branch 0
GREELEYVILLE, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Quantarius Grant rushed for three touchdowns and teammate Tyree Prunes added two more.
The War Eagles improved to 7-2 and will travel to Bamberg-Ehrhardt for the 1A lower state final at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.