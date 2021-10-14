PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central clinches 2nd place in Region 7-2A

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Dominique Washington rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as Lee Central clinched second place in Region 7-2A with a 36-7 victory over Latta on Thursday in high school football action.
Teammates Kwantre Harry had two rushing touchdowns, Jamarion Slater had a receiving touchdown and Samir Toney added a rushing touchdown.
Latta’s Jamar Jones rushed for the only touchdown for the Vikings
The winner of the Latta-Mullins game on Oct. 22 will clinch the region's final playoff spot.
Chesterfield 48
Central 20
PAGELAND, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs scored five rushing touchdowns in the 48-20 win over Central.
Diggs surpassed 20 rushing touchdowns for the season.
Teammate Jayden Little added two touchdowns.
The Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 Region 4-2A and will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.