PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central clinches 2nd place in Region 7-2A

MULLINS, S.C. -- The 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game between rivals Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes was another Monday night football showdown at Fox Field. The two teams clashed on a Monday date for the third straight year. It was third straight win for the Swamp Foxes as quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 179 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory.