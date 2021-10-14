 Skip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central clinches 2nd place in Region 7-2A
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lee Central clinches 2nd place in Region 7-2A

lee central logo

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Dominique Washington rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another as Lee Central clinched second place in Region 7-2A with a 36-7 victory over Latta on Thursday in high school football action.

Teammates Kwantre Harry had two rushing touchdowns, Jamarion Slater had a receiving touchdown and Samir Toney added a rushing touchdown.

Latta’s Jamar Jones rushed for the only touchdown for the Vikings

The winner of the Latta-Mullins game on Oct. 22 will clinch the region's final playoff spot.

Chesterfield 48

Central 20

PAGELAND, S.C. — Chesterfield’s Kevin Diggs scored five rushing touchdowns in the 48-20 win over Central.

Diggs surpassed 20 rushing touchdowns for the season.

Teammate Jayden Little added two touchdowns.

The Rams improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 Region 4-2A and will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins
Marion scores 21 unanswered points in 27-6 win over rival Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. -- The 14th annual Anderson Brothers Bank Tobacco Bowl game between rivals Mullins Auctioneers and Marion Swamp Foxes was another Monday night football showdown at Fox Field. The two teams clashed on a Monday date for the third straight year. It was third straight win for the Swamp Foxes as quarterback Gabriel Cusack rushed for 179 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in a 27-8 victory.

