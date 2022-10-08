PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lloyd's 5 TDs help West Florence stay unbeaten

West Florence 41
North Myrtle Beach 17
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - Darren Lloyd rushed for five touchdowns to lead West Florence to a 41-17 win over North Myrtle Beach in high school football action on Friday night.
Franklin Emerson also added a rushing touchdown for the Knights.
West improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Latta 31
Hannah-Pamplico 28
PAMPLICO – Conley Dailey hit a 30-yard field goal with 55 seconds left to give Latta a 31-28 win over Hannah-Pamplico.
Justin Stulter led the Vikings with two rushing touchdowns, while Eli Jones and Labron Cobb each added a rushing touchdown.
Hannah-Pamplico's Wade Poston threw two touchdowns.
The Vikings improved to 5-3, 1-1 in Region 6-A and will travel to county rival Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Raiders fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 6-A and will host Lamar at 7 p.m. Friday.
Lamar 34
Green Sea Floyds 19
LAMAR - Lamar's Tyler McManus threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns.
Quan Toney caught two touchdowns and Daveon Martin rushed for another for the Silver Foxes.
Lamar improved to 5-3, 2-0 in Region 6-A and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7 p.m. Friday.
Dillon 55
Aynor 6
DILLON – Dillon's Jamarion Fling and Ty Martin each had two rushing touchdowns.
Josiah Oxendine had two passing touchdowns and Dominick Felton added two more rushing touchdowns.
Dillon improved to 7-0, 2-0 in Region 7-3A and will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lakewood 15
Lake City 6
LAKE CITY – Lake City’s Kenjae Burgess scored the only touchdown for the Panthers.
The Panthers fell to 3-5, 0-3 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Camden 51
Darlington 0
DARLINGTON – Camden defeated Darlington 50-0 on Friday night.
The Falcons fell to 0-6, 0-2 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Crestwood 33
Marlboro County 26
BENNETSVILLE – Crestwood defeated Marlboro County 33-26 on Friday.
The Bulldogs fell to 4-3, 1-1 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Marion 44
Kingstree 32
MARION – Marion's Gabe Cusack passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Teamamte Quay’Sheed Scott rushed for 207 yards and one touchdown and also had an interception return for a touchdown.
The Swamp Foxes improved to 6-2, 2-0 in Region 8-2A and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Kingstree fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrews 50
Mullins 0
MULLINS – Mullins fell to Andrews 50-0 on Friday.
The Auctioneers dropped to 1-6, 0-2 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Cheraw 26
Central 19
CHERAW - Cheraw's Zay Brown had two rushing touchdowns.
Jalen Faulkner had a pick six and Aiden Nolan passed for touchdown for the Braves
Cheraw improved to 2-5, 1-1 in Region 5-2A and will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Andrew Jackson 65
Chesterfield 14
CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield fell to Andrew Jackson 65-14 on Friday.
The Rams fell to 3-3, 1-1 in Region 5-2A and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carvers Bay 62
Hemingway 0
HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay defeated Hemingway 62-0 on Friday.
The Bears improved to 4-4, 1-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hemingway fell to 0-8, 0-2 in Region 5-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Manning 43
Georgetown 8
GEORGETOWN – Manning's Jalen Coard and Tristan Thames each had two rushing touchdowns.
The Monarchs improved to 6-1, 2-0 in Region 7-3A an will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Whitmire 30
McBee 24
WHITMIRE - McBee fell to Whitmire 30-24 on Friday.
The Panthers fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 2-A and will host C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Pee Dee Academy 35
Wilson Hall 31
SUMTER – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
Teammate Colby Richardson had a TD run and catch.
Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1, 3-0 in SCISA 3A and will host Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Ben Lippen 56
Trinity Collegiate 22
COLUMBIA – Trinity Collegiate’s Carter Hardee passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammates Bryson Scott and Matthew Warren each caught a touchdown pass.
The Titans fell to 3-5, 2-2 in SCISA Class 4A and will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carolina Academy 33
Greenwood Christian 19
LAKE CITY - Carolina Academy’s Ellis Bradley had four rushing touchdowns.
Teammate Ashton Rambo returned a kickoff for a score as well.
The Bobcats improved to 3-4 and will travel to Colleton Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Florence Christian 28
Pinewood Prep 6
FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense.
The Eagles improved to 4-3, 2-0 in SCISA Class 3A and will host Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The King’s Academy 23
Dillon Christian 22
DILLON - The King’s Academy’s Coleman Hunt caught a 41-yard pass from Garrison Fields and then CJ Clarke scored on a 2-point conversion with 21 seconds left for the victory.
Jackson Outlar scored one of his two touchdowns to give Dillon Christian a 22-15 lead with 1:44 left in the game.
Fields passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Hunt had five receptions for 112 yards for the Lions.
The King’s Academy’s improved to 2-4 and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dillon Christian fell to 0-6 and will host Andrew Jackson Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Laurence Manning 14
Porter-Gaud 0
CHARLESTON – Laurence Manning’s Ian Haris and Thomas Sumpter each had a rushing touchdown.
The Swampcats improved to 5-2, 3-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will host Augusta Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lee Academy 34
Calhoun Academy 6
BISHOPVILLE – Lee Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 34-6 on Friday.
The Cavaliers improved to 6-0, 3-0 in SCISA 2-A and will Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Williamsburg Academy 47
Beaufort Academy 14
KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Teague Ward rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns and also had an interception return for a score.
Teammate Conrad Baylor passed for 125 yards and a touchdown.
The Stallions improved to 6-0 and will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.