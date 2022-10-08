 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Lloyd's 5 TDs help West Florence stay unbeaten

West Florence 41

North Myrtle Beach 17

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. - Darren Lloyd rushed for five touchdowns to lead West Florence to a 41-17 win over North Myrtle Beach in high school football action on Friday night.

Franklin Emerson also added a rushing touchdown for the Knights.

West improved to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A and will host Wilson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Latta 31

Hannah-Pamplico 28

PAMPLICO – Conley Dailey hit a 30-yard field goal with 55 seconds left to give Latta a 31-28 win over Hannah-Pamplico.

Justin Stulter led the Vikings with two rushing touchdowns, while Eli Jones and Labron Cobb each added a rushing touchdown.

Hannah-Pamplico's Wade Poston threw two touchdowns.

The Vikings improved to 5-3, 1-1 in Region 6-A and will travel to county rival Lake View at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Raiders fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 6-A and will host Lamar at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lamar 34

Green Sea Floyds 19

LAMAR - Lamar's Tyler McManus threw for 186 yards and four touchdowns.

Quan Toney caught two touchdowns and Daveon Martin rushed for another for the Silver Foxes.

Lamar improved to 5-3, 2-0 in Region 6-A and will travel to Hannah-Pamplico at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dillon 55

Aynor 6

DILLON – Dillon's Jamarion Fling and Ty Martin each had two rushing touchdowns.

Josiah Oxendine had two passing touchdowns and Dominick Felton added two more rushing touchdowns.

Dillon improved to 7-0, 2-0 in Region 7-3A and will host Manning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lakewood 15

Lake City 6

LAKE CITY – Lake City’s Kenjae Burgess scored the only touchdown for the Panthers.

The Panthers fell to 3-5, 0-3 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Camden 51

Darlington 0

DARLINGTON – Camden defeated Darlington 50-0 on Friday night.

The Falcons fell to 0-6, 0-2 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Crestwood 33

Marlboro County 26

BENNETSVILLE – Crestwood defeated Marlboro County 33-26 on Friday.

The Bulldogs fell to 4-3, 1-1 in Region 6-3A and will travel to Lakewood at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marion 44

Kingstree 32

MARION – Marion's Gabe Cusack passed for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Teamamte Quay’Sheed Scott rushed for 207 yards and one touchdown and also had an interception return for a touchdown.

The Swamp Foxes improved to 6-2, 2-0 in Region 8-2A and will host Lee Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingstree fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Andrews at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrews 50

Mullins 0

MULLINS – Mullins fell to Andrews 50-0 on Friday.

The Auctioneers dropped to 1-6, 0-2 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Kingstree at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Cheraw 26

Central 19

CHERAW - Cheraw's Zay Brown had two rushing touchdowns.

Jalen Faulkner had a pick six and Aiden Nolan passed for touchdown for the Braves

Cheraw improved to 2-5, 1-1 in Region 5-2A and will travel to North Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Andrew Jackson 65

Chesterfield 14

CHESTERFIELD – Chesterfield fell to Andrew Jackson 65-14 on Friday.

The Rams fell to 3-3, 1-1 in Region 5-2A and will travel to Buford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carvers Bay 62

Hemingway 0

HEMINGWAY – Carvers Bay defeated Hemingway 62-0 on Friday.

The Bears improved to 4-4, 1-1 in Region 5-A and will travel to Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hemingway fell to 0-8, 0-2 in Region 5-A and will host Scott’s Branch at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 21.

Manning 43

Georgetown 8

GEORGETOWN – Manning's Jalen Coard and Tristan Thames each had two rushing touchdowns.

The Monarchs improved to 6-1, 2-0 in Region 7-3A an will travel to Dillon at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Whitmire 30

McBee 24

WHITMIRE - McBee fell to Whitmire 30-24 on Friday.

The Panthers fell to 3-4, 0-1 in Region 2-A and will host C.A. Johnson at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Pee Dee Academy 35

Wilson Hall 31

SUMTER – Pee Dee Academy’s Hudson Spivey passed for 299 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.

Teammate Colby Richardson had a TD run and catch.

Pee Dee Academy improved to 6-1, 3-0 in SCISA 3A and will host Hilton Head Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ben Lippen 56

Trinity Collegiate 22

COLUMBIA – Trinity Collegiate’s Carter Hardee passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammates Bryson Scott and Matthew Warren each caught a touchdown pass.

The Titans fell to 3-5, 2-2 in SCISA Class 4A and will host Hammond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Carolina Academy 33

Greenwood Christian 19

LAKE CITY - Carolina Academy’s Ellis Bradley had four rushing touchdowns.

Teammate Ashton Rambo returned a kickoff for a score as well.

The Bobcats improved to 3-4 and will travel to Colleton Prep at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Florence Christian 28

Pinewood Prep 6

FLORENCE – Florence Christian’s Juels Huntley rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns and had two interceptions on defense.

The Eagles improved to 4-3, 2-0 in SCISA Class 3A and will host Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The King’s Academy 23

Dillon Christian 22

DILLON - The King’s Academy’s Coleman Hunt caught a 41-yard pass from Garrison Fields and then CJ Clarke scored on a 2-point conversion with 21 seconds left for the victory.

Jackson Outlar scored one of his two touchdowns to give Dillon Christian a 22-15 lead with 1:44 left in the game.

Fields passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns and Hunt had five receptions for 112 yards for the Lions.

The King’s Academy’s improved to 2-4 and will travel to Calhoun Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Dillon Christian fell to 0-6 and will host Andrew Jackson Academy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Laurence Manning 14

Porter-Gaud 0

CHARLESTON – Laurence Manning’s Ian Haris and Thomas Sumpter each had a rushing touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 5-2, 3-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will host Augusta Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lee Academy 34

Calhoun Academy 6

BISHOPVILLE – Lee Academy defeated Calhoun Academy 34-6 on Friday.

The Cavaliers improved to 6-0, 3-0 in SCISA 2-A and will Conway Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Williamsburg Academy 47

Beaufort Academy 14

KINGSTREE – Williamsburg Academy’s Teague Ward rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns and also had an interception return for a score.

Teammate Conrad Baylor passed for 125 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions improved to 6-0 and will travel to Orangeburg Prep at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

