 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marion defeats Carvers Bay in Football
0 Comments
Thursday's Prep Football

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marion defeats Carvers Bay in Football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marion 2018-19 logo

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — Marion's Amir Thomas intercepted a Carvers Bay pass with 1:03 left at the Swamp Fox 16-yard line to preserve his team's 28-20 win over the Bears on Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

Marion's Gabriel Cusack rushed for 104 yards on 16 carriers with two touchdowns. His 24-yard jaunt snapped a tie at 14 with seven minutes left. Teammate Quay-Sheed Scott rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Marion improves to 1-0 and will travel to Lamar at 7:30 p.m. August 27. Carvers Bay, which reached last year's Class A lower-state final, falls to 0-1 and will host Green Sea Floyds at 7:30 p.m. August 27

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can the Patriots contend for an AFC title?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert