PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Marlboro County beats Darlington in Region 6-3A opener

Marlboro County 35

Darlington 13

DARLIGNTON, S.C. - Timoun Byrd rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead Marlboro County to a 35-13 win over Darlington in high school football action on Thursday night.

Darlington scored on a fumble return and a receiving touchdown.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 and 1-0 in region play and will host Crestwood at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. The Falcons fell to 0-5, 0-1 and will host Camden at 7:30 p.m. next Friday as well.

Spartanburg Christian 40

Carolina Academy 6

LAKE CITY - Carolina Academy’s Ellis Bradley caught a touchdown pass for the Bobcats' only score.

CA fell to 2-4, and 0-1 in Region 2-2A and will host Greenwood Christian at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Andrew Jackson 77

Cheraw 20

KERSHAW - Cheraw’s Zay Brown scored two touchdowns.

The Braves fell to 1-4, 0-1 in Region 5-2A and will host Central at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Chesterfield 38

North Central 30

KERSHAW - Chesterfield’s Jayden Little rushed for four touchdowns.

The Golden Rams improved to 3-2, 1-0 in Region 5-2A and will host Andrew Jackson at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Laurence Manning 22

Heathwood Hall 15

COLUMBIA - Laurence Manning’s Thomas Sumpter rushed for two touchdowns.

Teammate Bryson Hodge returned a fumble for a touchdown.

The Swampcats improved to 4-2, 2-1 in SCISA Class 4A and will travel to Porter-Gaud at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.

Lee Central 26

Mullins 6

BISHOPVILLE - Lee Central’s Chris Norman, Dominique Washington and Xaveion Perkins each had rushing touchdowns.

Mullins’ Tyshawnta Davis rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions improved to 3-3, 1-0 in Region 8-2A and will travel to Marion at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. The Auctioneers fell to 1-6, 0-1 in Region 8-2A and will host Andrews at 7:30 p.m. next Friday.