PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McKithen's 4 TDs power West Florence past Lexington
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McKithen's 4 TDs power West Florence past Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Terry  McKithen scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half as the Knights upended Lexington 42-33 on the road in the season opener for both teams Friday.

McKithen scored from 2 yards to put the Knights up 6-0 in the 1st quarter. After Lexington answered with a touchdown from Jonah Norris to go up 7-6, West Florence put together a 78-yard scoring drive capped by a touchdown from Deuce Hudson.

After a failed 2-point conversion, a 79-yard kickoff return by Kamadi Maxwell set up Norris’ second touchdown for the Wildcats as they went up 14-12. The Knights answered with a long return from Darren Lloyd to set up McKithen’s second touchdown of the 1st half.

The 2-point conversion put West Florence up 20-14. After Lexington tied the game at 20-20 on Tyler Walker’s touchdown with 2:31 left, Lloyd returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the Knights up 27-20.

West Florence regained possession with 1:20 left in the first half at midfield. With 11.2 seconds left, McKithen was in the end zone for his third touchdown and the 2-point conversion gave West Florence a 35-20 halftime advantage.

Lexington scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to get within 35-33. Taiden Mines scored a touchdown and Parker Rowe recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

With 1:02 left, McKithen sealed the victory with his fourth touchdown of the game.

Florence Christian 41

Northwoods Academy 0

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Teammate Juels Huntley rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

FCS;22;19;0;0 — 41

NA;0;0;0;0 — 0

FIRST QUARTER

FCS - Ethan Kelly 65 run (Juels Huntley run), 9:51.

FCS - J. Huntley 41 pass from Jue-El Huntley( Kelly run), 4:41.

FCS - Kelly 20 run (kick failed ), 1:08.

SECOND QUARTER

FCS - J. Huntley 2 run (kick failed),9:45.

FCS - Kelly 49 run (kick blocked), 4:47.

FCS - J. Huntley 72 run (Ethan Byrd Kick), 2:17.

STATS

RUSHING − FCS: Ethan Kelly 6-162; Juels Huntley 2-69.

RECORDS: FCS 1-0.

NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Aynor 52

Lake View 36

AYNOR, S.C. — Lake View’s Derrick Bethea threw three touchdowns.

Treyvon Bellmon caught two touchdowns for the Wild Gators.

LV;16;6;8;6 — 36

A;16;14;16;6 — 52

FIRST QUARTER

LV - Marvin Gordon 64 run (Gordon run), 11:18.

A - Ahmad Gerald 2 run ( Gerald run), 7:29.

A - Garrison Gasque 8 run (Adam Graham run), 3:21.

LV -Trey Page 5 pass from Derrick Bethea (run good) , 2:00.

SECOND QUARTER

A- Gasque 24 run (run failed), 8:09

LV - Bethea 10 pass to Treyvon Bellmon (run failed), 7:30.

A - Wyatt Cody 27 run (Gerald run), 4:00.

THIRD QUARTER

A- Gerald 14 run (Graham run), 8:11.

LV - Bellmon 20 pass from Bethea (Gordon run), 6:32.

A - Gerald 5 run (Gavin Kirby run), 4:27.

FOURTH QUARTER

LV - Bellmon 3 run (run failed), 8:47.

A - Gerald 1 run (run failed), 6:00.

RECORDS: LV 0-1.

Marlboro County 33

Latta 0

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Timon Byrd passed for 109 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another touchdown.

The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

L;0;0;0;0 — 0

MC;6;6;14;7 — 33

FIRST QUARTER

MC - Timon Byrd 2 run (kick failed), 8:26.

SECOND QUARTER

MC-  Elijah Chalmers 35 pass from Byrd (kick failed).

THIRD QUARTER

MC- Jaylyn Plato 65 Punt Return (Pass Completion), 10:31.

MC- Quatrice Bostic 12 pass from Byrd (kick failed), :42.

FOURTH QUARTER

MC - Benny Thompson 30 pass from Byrd ( kick good), 9:30.

RECORD: MC 1-0.

NEXT GAME: Marlboro County travels to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Richland Northeast 29

Darlington 7

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Tyrone Perkins scored on a 7-yard run.

The Falcons fell to 0-1 and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Hilton Head Christian 54

The King’s Academy 23

FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another one.

The Lions fell to 0-1 and will travel to Thomas Sumter at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

North Central 19

Lee Central 6

KERSHAW, S.C. — Lee Central’s Kenneth Albert scored on a one-yard run for the only touchdown.

The Stallions fell to 0-1.

