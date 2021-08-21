PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McKithen's 4 TDs power West Florence past Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Terry McKithen scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half as the Knights upended Lexington 42-33 on the road in the season opener for both teams Friday.

McKithen scored from 2 yards to put the Knights up 6-0 in the 1st quarter. After Lexington answered with a touchdown from Jonah Norris to go up 7-6, West Florence put together a 78-yard scoring drive capped by a touchdown from Deuce Hudson.

After a failed 2-point conversion, a 79-yard kickoff return by Kamadi Maxwell set up Norris’ second touchdown for the Wildcats as they went up 14-12. The Knights answered with a long return from Darren Lloyd to set up McKithen’s second touchdown of the 1st half.

The 2-point conversion put West Florence up 20-14. After Lexington tied the game at 20-20 on Tyler Walker’s touchdown with 2:31 left, Lloyd returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the Knights up 27-20.

West Florence regained possession with 1:20 left in the first half at midfield. With 11.2 seconds left, McKithen was in the end zone for his third touchdown and the 2-point conversion gave West Florence a 35-20 halftime advantage.