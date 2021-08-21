PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: McKithen's 4 TDs power West Florence past Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Terry McKithen scored three of his four touchdowns in the first half as the Knights upended Lexington 42-33 on the road in the season opener for both teams Friday.
McKithen scored from 2 yards to put the Knights up 6-0 in the 1st quarter. After Lexington answered with a touchdown from Jonah Norris to go up 7-6, West Florence put together a 78-yard scoring drive capped by a touchdown from Deuce Hudson.
After a failed 2-point conversion, a 79-yard kickoff return by Kamadi Maxwell set up Norris’ second touchdown for the Wildcats as they went up 14-12. The Knights answered with a long return from Darren Lloyd to set up McKithen’s second touchdown of the 1st half.
The 2-point conversion put West Florence up 20-14. After Lexington tied the game at 20-20 on Tyler Walker’s touchdown with 2:31 left, Lloyd returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to put the Knights up 27-20.
West Florence regained possession with 1:20 left in the first half at midfield. With 11.2 seconds left, McKithen was in the end zone for his third touchdown and the 2-point conversion gave West Florence a 35-20 halftime advantage.
Lexington scored 13 unanswered points in the third quarter to get within 35-33. Taiden Mines scored a touchdown and Parker Rowe recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
With 1:02 left, McKithen sealed the victory with his fourth touchdown of the game.
Florence Christian 41
Northwoods Academy 0
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Teammate Juels Huntley rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns.
FCS;22;19;0;0 — 41
NA;0;0;0;0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
FCS - Ethan Kelly 65 run (Juels Huntley run), 9:51.
FCS - J. Huntley 41 pass from Jue-El Huntley( Kelly run), 4:41.
FCS - Kelly 20 run (kick failed ), 1:08.
SECOND QUARTER
FCS - J. Huntley 2 run (kick failed),9:45.
FCS - Kelly 49 run (kick blocked), 4:47.
FCS - J. Huntley 72 run (Ethan Byrd Kick), 2:17.
STATS
RUSHING − FCS: Ethan Kelly 6-162; Juels Huntley 2-69.
RECORDS: FCS 1-0.
NEXT GAME: FCS will host Dillon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Aynor 52
Lake View 36
AYNOR, S.C. — Lake View’s Derrick Bethea threw three touchdowns.
Treyvon Bellmon caught two touchdowns for the Wild Gators.
LV;16;6;8;6 — 36
A;16;14;16;6 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
LV - Marvin Gordon 64 run (Gordon run), 11:18.
A - Ahmad Gerald 2 run ( Gerald run), 7:29.
A - Garrison Gasque 8 run (Adam Graham run), 3:21.
LV -Trey Page 5 pass from Derrick Bethea (run good) , 2:00.
SECOND QUARTER
A- Gasque 24 run (run failed), 8:09
LV - Bethea 10 pass to Treyvon Bellmon (run failed), 7:30.
A - Wyatt Cody 27 run (Gerald run), 4:00.
THIRD QUARTER
A- Gerald 14 run (Graham run), 8:11.
LV - Bellmon 20 pass from Bethea (Gordon run), 6:32.
A - Gerald 5 run (Gavin Kirby run), 4:27.
FOURTH QUARTER
LV - Bellmon 3 run (run failed), 8:47.
A - Gerald 1 run (run failed), 6:00.
RECORDS: LV 0-1.
Marlboro County 33
Latta 0
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro County's Timon Byrd passed for 109 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for another touchdown.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-0 and will travel to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
L;0;0;0;0 — 0
MC;6;6;14;7 — 33
FIRST QUARTER
MC - Timon Byrd 2 run (kick failed), 8:26.
SECOND QUARTER
MC- Elijah Chalmers 35 pass from Byrd (kick failed).
THIRD QUARTER
MC- Jaylyn Plato 65 Punt Return (Pass Completion), 10:31.
MC- Quatrice Bostic 12 pass from Byrd (kick failed), :42.
FOURTH QUARTER
MC - Benny Thompson 30 pass from Byrd ( kick good), 9:30.
RECORD: MC 1-0.
NEXT GAME: Marlboro County travels to Cheraw at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Richland Northeast 29
Darlington 7
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Darlington’s Tyrone Perkins scored on a 7-yard run.
The Falcons fell to 0-1 and will host Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hilton Head Christian 54
The King’s Academy 23
FLORENCE, S.C. — The King’s Academy’s Garrison Fields rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another one.