PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Pee Dee Academy reaches 3A title game

MULLINS, S.C. - Hudson Spivey ran for a touchdown and passed for four more and 243 yards to lead Pee Dee Academy to a 42-27 win over Pinewood Prep on Wednesday in the SCISA 3A state football semifinals.

The Eagles improved to 10-1 and will face the winner of the Florence Christian/Wilson Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Charleston Southern University for the championship. The Golden Eagles have never won an 11-man state football crown.

Pee Dee's two state titles are from 8-man football.

Colby Sinclair rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and also caught two touchdown passes from Spivey.

Spivey has thrown for 102 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards for his career with the Golden Eagles.

Laurence Manning 28

Trinity Collegiate 27

MANNING – Laurence Manning Academy's defense stuffed Trinity QB Carter Hardee on a 2-point conversion run with less than 30 seconds left in Wednesday's SCISA Class 4A semifinal.

LMA improved to 9-3 and will face the Hammond/Porter-Gaud winner for the state championship game at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Charleston Southern University.

The Swampcats took a 28-21 lead on a Tyler June's 11-yard pass and Jackson Brunson's 2-point conversion run with 1:20 left in the fourth quarter. June passed for four touchdowns, two to Brunson and two to Bryson Hodge.

Hardee passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another.

The Titans finish the season at 6-7.