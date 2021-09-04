PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sellers tosses 5 TDs in South Florence's win over Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 win over Irmo in football on Friday night in high school football action.
The Bruins’ Evin Singletary caught three TD passes and Malik Terry rushed for two touchdowns.
South improves to 3-0 and is scheduled to host Lugoff-Elgin next week.
Pee Dee Academy 21
Florence Christian 14
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey passed for 226 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for another score.
Teammate Coleby Sinclair had the TD reception.
Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for a touchdown and Juels Huntley caught a touchdown pass.
PDA;0;14;7;0 — 21
FCS;0;0;8;6 — 14
SECOND QUARTER
PDA - Colby Sinclair 82 pass from Hudson Spivey (Drew SIngletary Kick), 10:45.
PDA - Colton Caulder 3 run (Singletary kick), 7:48.
THIRD QUARTER
FCS - Ethan Kelly 1 run (Juw-El Huntley run), 4:21.
PDA- Spivey 42 run (Singletary kick), 2:20.
FOURTH QUARTER
FCS- Juels Huntley 12 pass from Juw-El Huntley (run failed), 4:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − PDA: Hudson Spivey 11-22-226-1.
RUSHING − PDA: Coleby Sinclair 10-55.
RECEIVING − PDA: Allen Moore 5-72; Drew Singletary 3-116.
Trinity Collegiate 74
Pinewood Prep 40
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass.
Teammate Tre' McLeod rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas Sumter 33
Carolina Academy 6
LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Christopher Jernigan scored on a 94-yard kickoff return.
Lake View 48
East Clarendon 18
TURBEVILLE, S.C. — Lake View’s D.J. Bethea passed for 254 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Treyvon Bellmon rushed for 57 yards and four touchdowns.
Cheraw 42
Darlington 19
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Cheraw’s Malachi Roscoe threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns.
Zay Brown caught six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns for the Braves.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
PASSING − C: Malachi Roscoe 11-21-212-4.
RUSHING − C: DaMarion McCaskill 15-132; JuJu Hood 11-83.
RECEIVING − C: Zay Brown 6-174.
Johnsonville 29
North Central 26
KERSHAW, S.C. — Johnsonville’s Wyatt Smith caught a touchdown pass from Malik Shipley with 30 seconds left for the game-winning score.
Shipley threw for three touchdowns.
The Flashes trailed 26-7 late in the third quarter.
Hannah-Pamplico 22
Manning 12
PAMPLICO, S.C. — Hannah-Pamplico’s Tae Sellers caught two touchdowns and Cyrus Ellison also had a receiving touchdown.
Zander Poston threw all three touchdowns for the Raiders.
Manning’s Montez Kennedy and Justin Daniels each rushed for a touchdown.
Oceanside Collegiate 30
C.E. Murray 6
CHARLESTON, S.C. — C.E. Murray’s Tyrune Prunes rushed for a touchdown.
First Baptist 14
Laurence Manning 7
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — Laurence Manning’s Mickey Jordan scored on a 51-yard interception return.
OTHER SCORES: Great Falls defeated Latta 40-20. Lee Academy defeated Wilson Hall 45-28.