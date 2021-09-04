PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Sellers tosses 5 TDs in South Florence's win over Irmo

IRMO, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers passed for five touchdowns to help lead South Florence to a 63-28 win over Irmo in football on Friday night in high school football action.

The Bruins’ Evin Singletary caught three TD passes and Malik Terry rushed for two touchdowns.

South improves to 3-0 and is scheduled to host Lugoff-Elgin next week.

Pee Dee Academy 21

Florence Christian 14

FLORENCE, S.C. — Pee Dee Academy's Hudson Spivey passed for 226 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for another score.

Teammate Coleby Sinclair had the TD reception.

Florence Christian’s Ethan Kelly rushed for a touchdown and Juels Huntley caught a touchdown pass.

PDA;0;14;7;0 — 21

FCS;0;0;8;6 — 14

SECOND QUARTER

PDA - Colby Sinclair 82 pass from Hudson Spivey (Drew SIngletary Kick), 10:45.

PDA - Colton Caulder 3 run (Singletary kick), 7:48.